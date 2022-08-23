Scott Begbie: What do you do when old age catches up?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Begbie: What do you do when old age catches up?

By Scott Begbie
August 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 23, 2022, 7:25 am
If you recognise this gentleman you might be an 'auld yin' (Photo: Shutterstock)
If you recognise this gentleman you might be an 'auld yin' (Photo: Shutterstock)

A rather odd thing happened over the weekend… I became old.

Up until then, I had been bumbling through life, quite content that, in my head, I was still 15 years old, and the rest of me was just outpacing that slightly.

But, on Sunday, I turned 61. You know, born in, well, 1961. The year Yuri Gagarin became the first man in space, and the Berlin Wall went up. The stuff they teach urchins in history now. Ancient history.

Funnily enough, 60 didn’t bother me so much. It was just a “big birthday”. But they keep coming, and the odometer keeps turning.

That I am no longer a spring chicken has been reinforced lately by a couple of lost points of reference in the arena of popular culture.

I had the pleasure of chatting to Dean Friedman a week or so ago, the man who provided the soundtrack to my teens. I could only find one other person in the entirety of Marischal Towers who had heard of Dean Friedman.

The subject of Leo Sayer came up in a chat with a colleague. I said “bay-bee!” to him. He looked at me as if I had suddenly taken leave of my senses. You might think this also.

When I sent him a YouTube video of Mr Sayer geein it laldy in the 1970s with The Show Must Go On in full Pierrot outfit, he asked: “Jesus, what did you just make me watch?”

Welcome to my formative years. Possibly your parents’, too.

But, worse than any of that is that when I read about folk in their sixties, my immediate thought is: “They’re getting on a bit.” Aye, these auld yins that are the same age as me.

Actually, maybe I am getting on a bit

I have always held the view that age is a label to be treated with disdain. The wrinkles on the face don’t run as deep as the heart. The most accurate measure is how you think and what you do.

That cheerful optimism was knocked sideways by the knee injury I picked up while training for the London Marathon. All of a sudden, I was hobbling about like – let’s admit it – an old man. And it was taking a long time to get better.

I remember buying sweeties with a sixpence. So what?

That’s when doubt crept in. The realisation that, actually, I’m the one who’s getting on a bit. The fear that this injury is the harbinger of many to come and decrepitude isn’t a far-flung concept. It has arrived.

London Marathon? Aye, right.

But then a miracle happened. Not being one to go gentle into that good night, I headed off to our friendly local physio who put me on three weeks of intense therapy, with stretches, strength work, gym sessions, cycling and swimming.

The London Marathon is back on for Scott

All of which led to being told at the weekend that I could start running again. Easy at first, but running all the same. Katarina, thank you.

So, yeah, 61 is old. I remember buying sweeties with a sixpence. So what?

My inner 15-year-old is in the driving seat again (although I might have to work on his optimistic belief about being immortal) and I’m back in the game.

London Marathon? Bring it.

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

