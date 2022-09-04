David Knight: It’s not just low earners who will be wiped out by the energy bill crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

David Knight: It’s not just low earners who will be wiped out by the energy bill crisis

By David Knight
September 4, 2022, 6:00 am
People from all walks of life make their way along Union Street in Aberdeen (Photo: Michael715/Shutterstock)
People from all walks of life make their way along Union Street in Aberdeen (Photo: Michael715/Shutterstock)

A small family group of American visitors was enjoying a tour of Aberdeen city centre with someone who looked like a private guide.

I couldn’t quite catch what he was saying, but I followed the guide’s hands as they pointed this way and that around the shopping square at St Nicholas Street.

I imagined he was picking out something of historical significance in this ancient spot, but I doubted if it was the modern Marks and Spencer store which towered over us.

They didn’t hang around, and moved off quickly along Union Street.

Not surprising: I would have done the same – a kerfuffle had broken out a few yards up the road behind them. A group of beggars shouted various profanities as police attempted to evict them.

They had created their own version of a HMO (House of Multiple Occupation), but in a shop doorway – a vacant, abandoned shop, as you might expect in this once-proud gem of a street, now somewhat tarnished and decaying by the day.

Homeless people are also being squeezed by the cost of living crisis, except they don’t have anything to heat, let alone eat; drowning in their own “barely living” crisis long before today’s paralysis.

Where were the police moving them onto? It’s a never ending dichotomy around those living on the street: the challenge of cracking down while simultaneously caring for life’s victims.

Who deserves a financial lifeline from the government?

I paused to take in the scene; it was hardly a comfortable picture for visitors.

Now a kind of “wagon train” was rolling in: charity workers in brightly-coloured vests pulling trolleys. Laden with hot drinks and snacks for down-and-outs, volunteers began dishing them out to eager, wretched hands. A mini version of refugee crises we see in far-off places.

Evicted beggars shouted, the starving were fed, a man stood idly by holding a bottle of brown sauce, while another played a cheery polka on his accordion – hoping for tips from passers-by.

Hang on; rewind that and pause – “a man… holding a bottle of brown sauce”?

Marks and Spencer in Aberdeen (Photo: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)

Yes, that was me. I’d just bought it, but now wished I had put it away in a bag.

It wasn’t any old sauce, but Marks and Spencer brown sauce (flavoured with molasses and apples, I’ll have you know). I suddenly felt embarrassed, gawping from a few feet away – as the destitute clambered for scraps – while clutching a symbol of consumer decadence.

A snapshot like this might have adorned a socially-aware 1970s rock album cover as biting satire: the haves and have-nots, you might say.

Some are immune, of course: the very wealthy, and politicians with fat salaries and gold-plated pensions bankrolled by us taxpayers

A concept not as clear cut as it used to be, in the current fuel poverty crisis. Blurred by frenzied debate over who deserves a financial lifeline from the government, as apocalyptic energy bills threaten to bankrupt or kill us.

Cost of living crunch will affect almost all of us

Some are immune, of course: the very wealthy, and politicians with fat salaries and gold-plated pensions bankrolled by us taxpayers.

They lecture us about how to tighten our belts. They talk of cash support being pumped “at those most in need” – they mean people on benefits.

Very commendable, but the fact is that virtually all of us will be hammered in one way or another. Whether you are a deprived family in a grimy council flat, or comfortable in a detached bungalow in a leafy suburb.

I’ve thought this for a while, but a UK Government minister finally had the guts to say it the other day by warning that households below £45,000 a year would be sucked into financial disaster.

The Tories forever bang on about “hardworking families” being their very lifeblood, but these middle-income earners will also be devastated, even though they are not on benefits.

Jobs and homes will be lost; families ripped apart forever. Simply targeting people at the bottom of the heap won’t be enough.

Pensioners can’t go on strike

Our new PM must act decisively, with immediate effect; the title doesn’t mean “prevaricating minister” – that’s the kiss of death.

Have you noticed how pensioners are demonised whenever there is talk of giving them a pay rise? There is an unfair perception that all pensioners are well off.

While there are millionaire silver-hairs around, the majority either rely solely on the miserly state pension (up to £9,600 per year, way below average pay for part-time workers), or maintain a modest lifestyle from state and small private pensions – after decades of hard work and paying taxes to earn them.

Energy bills may wipe out state pensions (Photo: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock)

It’s a delicate balance to maintain, but the elderly can’t go on strike when ends don’t meet. They need help, too, after projections that energy bills will wipe out state pensions.

They say it’s easier than you think to slide into the gutter after losing a job, home and family.

Most of us are not in the gutter, but wobbling along an adjacent path we feel is breaking up beneath our feet.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Win Butler of Arcade Fire has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple people (Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Win Butler betrayed our trust - don't let him off easy
0
Post Thumbnail
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
George looks into the letters of last resort that could dictate our strategy in a nuclear war.
George Mitchell: What is contained in a prime minister's letters of last resort?
0
The owners of the Bon Accord shopping centre have entered into administration (Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Will we have to bid bon voyage to the Bon Accord?
0
Liz Truss speaks at a final hustings at Wembley Arena, before the UK's next prime minister is decided (Photo: Tom Bowles/Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Liz Truss isn't even pretending to care about ethics
0
Aberdeen's buses have been doing a vanishing act more and more often lately, says Moreen Simpson (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Aberdeen buses don't run like clockwork anymore - but robots seem to…
1
Taylor Swift singing on stage.
Darryl Peers: Music can give us space to be our true selves
0
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and actor Brian Cox at Edinburgh Book Festival (Photo: Pako Mera/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Don't let Brian Cox distract from Nicola Sturgeon's contempt
0
More people are forced to use food banks than ever before, yet employment rates are rising (Photo: HASPhotos/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Human misery is baked into Conservative Party policy
0
Post Thumbnail
Russell Borthwick: From existential threat to new dawn - sustainability is the future of…
0

More from Press and Journal

A body has been found in the search for missing person, Andrew Samuel. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Body found in search for missing man Andrew Samuel near Isle of Rum
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Park admitted dangerous and drink driving. Picture shows; Alexander Park - dob 12.5.2003. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Drink-driving soldier flipped car in crash while more than double alcohol limit
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women look to return to winning ways; Grampian Ladies to fundraise…
Queen Elizabeth II 1980-08-15_02 (C)AJL Used P&J 16.08.1980 - "Above: The torrential rain on Royal Deeside had the courtesy to stop yesterday for the arrival of the Queen at Balmoral for her holiday and ensured she remained dry while inspecting the Royal Guard."
173 years of Royal Deeside: 14 photos of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Deeside
0
Ross County's William Akio scores to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen.
ANALYSIS: Lightning strikes twice as Aberdeen concede late goal again
0
Cove Rangers players celebrate Jamie Masson's goal. Photos by Chris Sumner
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre praises substitutes' role in 2-2 draw with Hamilton Accies