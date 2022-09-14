Colin Farquhar: Will the government keep us on hold or act now?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Colin Farquhar: Will the government keep us on hold or act now?

By Colin Farquhar
September 14, 2022, 11:45 am
Energy companies may not be working as hard as they should to keep customers happy (Photo: BigBlueStudio/Shutterstock)
Energy companies may not be working as hard as they should to keep customers happy (Photo: BigBlueStudio/Shutterstock)

There’s nothing in the world like hold music.

I wouldn’t want to offend any hold music writers, as I’m sure it’s a serious craft. The briefs will be challenging: “A gentle, placating vibe. Good energy. Must last for two hours.” They have it down to a fine art.

There’s nothing quite like being reminded of the crushing, boringness that life occasionally entails, through not much fault of our own.

I speak – I write – as someone who, for the past six months, has been trying, desperately, exasperatingly, to close electricity and gas accounts at a tenancy I held previously, vacating on March 6 this year. Since then, I’ve been assured by, I think, no less than six people, that these accounts would be fully closed. They are not.

I’ve spent an overwhelming amount of time on the phone. I’ve tried tweeting at the company. “Kafka-esque” is just a phrase. Turning myself into a cockroach might well be a more viable exit strategy at this point…

The energy crisis becomes more urgent the closer we get to winter (Photo: PA)

I won’t name the company, as I would feel it was uncouth, but the sheer amount of time I’ve spent on the phone listening to their hold music means it has now been ingrained upon my very soul. When I finally perish, you might hear the notes emitting from my place of rest, if you listen closely enough, and the wind is blowing in just the right direction. “We’re very busy right now…”

It’s probably a nuanced take on the energy crises we’re all going through, but it’s hard for me to detach myself from the view that, amidst all this, coupled with the skyrocketing bills, is a relentless commitment to terrible customer service by providers who are, mostly, raking it in.

Businesses are stuck in limbo

I reflect on this as someone who manages a mostly beloved local cinema. We rely on our reputation for committed and patient staff who often go the extra mile.

If businesses in the arts, leisure, retail or hospitality were to treat their customers so badly, they simply wouldn’t have any. These energy companies, providers of poor service, might be about to serve us all with bills that will see us left in ruin.

There is no business decision we can take to offset it; we need the government to act

At Belmont Filmhouse, we’re projecting huge additional expenditure on energy over the next 18 months. That is at current energy costs, not factoring in any rises in October, January or further afield.

There is no business decision we can take to offset it; we need the government to act. Tenders for gas and electricity are approximately three to five times higher than pre-pandemic. It is quite unsustainable.

Governments are on hold

Governments in the UK are, for now, on hold in the wake of the unfortunate passing of the Queen, the media glare gently sliding towards Ballater, in what has been a tender distraction from our realities for the past few days. We are both “Keeping Calm and Carrying On”, and yet not.

Once life resumes, the governments must get back to the crises at hand, and aggressively so, or we’ll be in for a bleak few months, followed by a bleak few years.

Prime Minister Liz Truss signs the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III (Photo: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire)

Back to the hold music. I suspect I’ve had to listen to approximately 14 hours of it since March. I’m dreading the next round, and probably the one after. It’s worth stating that the operators who I speak to are all pleasant and helpful, and all reassure me that, this time, they’ve solved it. I wonder how they themselves are coping with the ever-increasing costs.

Will the plan work?

The current plan for dealing with these rises is a taxpayer-funded loan to the energy companies in order to smooth out the cost over the next decade or so. I think back to “flattening the curve” of Covid, which, in a sense, was a similar strategy, except this time lockdown will be enforced by having little money left over for activities.

Placing the cost back on consumer bills was considered unpalatable, unsurprisingly. But this is still a system designed by the energy companies, to protect their widening margins. And we, the taxpayers, are still footing the bill.

I hope that the new prime minister is up to the challenge, otherwise we may face quite the disaster – a stalled economy, drifting backwards

The upside is that bills may not go beyond their already completely unaffordable rate. The downside is that they remain at a high level for some time, if not indefinitely.

I hope that the new prime minister is up to the challenge, otherwise we may face quite the disaster – a stalled economy, drifting backwards. A cold winter, with an ever-dragging on war in Ukraine. A zombie government, with no plan; just hold music until 2024.

Colin Farquhar is head of cinema operations for Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street as she begins her time as prime minister (Photo: Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights
0
The result of the ballot on a community buyout of the Bays of Harris Estate has been delayed (Photo: Community Land Scotland)
David Ross: Outer Isles deserve some good news after hardship and empty promises
0
King Charles driving whilst in his final year at Gordonstoun School, in 1967 (Photo: Peter Jolly/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: The schoolboy who rebelled in Stornoway is now King
0
Does showing your kitchen on a video call make you unprofessional or just human? (Photo: fizkes/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Everyone should 'bin the blur' on video calls
0
The Queen meets with school children in 2016 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Lindsay Razaq: Mourn endings and celebrate beginnings to keep moving forward
0
The Queen's funeral cortege drives through Aberdeen (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: We must all respect the enormity of the Queen's death
0
King Charles III is greeted by well-wishers during a walkabout to view tributes left outside Buckingham Palace (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire)
Chris Deerin: Take strength from the Queen's faith even if you don't believe
1
Queen Elizabeth II during a military inspection at the gates of Balmoral in 2021 (Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
David Knight: Queen was petite but stood tall to set an example for all
0
Post Thumbnail
James Bream: We aren't what others think we are - but sometimes that's easy…
0
Preparing for Christmas in the summer months just feels wrong.
George Mitchell: Christmas in July? It's time for a major re-think
0

More from Press and Journal

Suspected space debris over Tarbert. Picture by Caitlin MacKinnon.
WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky
Adrian Watson, CEO at Aberdeen Inspired and Society's Ellie House at Marischal Square. Aberdeen Inspired are the headline sponsor of The Society Awards 2022, which is taking place in November.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges
Ian Gray.
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Substituted late in the game, Kingussie's James Falconer responds to the crowd. The cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final - Caberfeidh v Kingussie, played at The Bught, Inverness.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final
Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street as she begins her time as prime minister (Photo: Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Knight/Shutterstock (13369422e) 2023 Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald at the BMW/PGA Championship, held at the Wentworth Golf Club BMW / PGA Championship, Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, UK - 06 Sep 2022
Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins…