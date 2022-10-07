Euan McColm: If Scotland’s Tories are soon wiped out, do we need independence?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Euan McColm: If Scotland’s Tories are soon wiped out, do we need independence?

By Euan McColm
October 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 7, 2022, 11:49 am
Scotland's Conservatives may not be able to weather out the latest storm (Photo: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
Scotland's Conservatives may not be able to weather out the latest storm (Photo: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)

In the immediate aftermath of the 2014 independence referendum, two remarkable things happened in Scottish politics.

First, the SNP consolidated its position as the largest party. The overwhelming majority of those who had voted Yes to breaking up the United Kingdom lined up behind the nationalists. The SNP may have failed to win the constitutional argument, but they became electorally unbeatable.

The second, and more remarkable, consequence of the referendum campaign was that new life was breathed into the Scottish Conservatives.

For decades, successive leaders of the party had been engaged in the process of managing decline, concentrating their efforts on minimising the size of electoral defeats, occasionally scooshing a bit of Febreze in order to mask the unmistakable whiff of decay.

Suddenly the Tories – for decades the bogeymen of Scottish politics – were a viable force again. Former leader Ruth Davidson took the party to second place in the 2016 Holyrood election, pushing Labour – once the seemingly unshakeable, dominant force in Scottish politics – into a humiliating third.

But, what looked like a stunning revival may be nothing more than a blip.

Who knew someone could be worse than Boris?

A new poll, carried out by Savanta ComRes and published on Wednesday, suggests that the Scottish Conservatives – now supported by just 15% of voters – would be annihilated if there were to be an election tomorrow.

Current leader, Douglas Ross, and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack would both be out on their backsides. And the beneficiaries would be Labour and the SNP.

The polls aren’t looking good for Douglas Ross (Photo: PA)

When Boris Johnson became prime minister in 2019, many political commentators – myself included – reckoned nobody could do more damage to the Tory brand in Scotland than he. Johnson’s replacement in Downing Street, Liz Truss, has – in just a month in charge – shown that she is more than up to that particular challenge.

The catastrophic consequences of her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s “mini-budget”, which sent the value of the pound plummeting and forced the Bank of England to intervene to save people’s pensions, make one long for the predictable misery of the Johnson era.

Constitutional question is not so straightforward these days

Ruth Davidson made the Tories a serious force in Scotland after years of irrelevance, by selling them as the party of No voters. While Labour was all over the place on the constitution, the Tories were quite clear – if you thought the break-up of the UK would be a mistake, they were on your side.

The SNP argument that only independence can rid Scotland of the Conservatives is starting to look rather dated

But the constitutional question is not so straightforward, these days. With Tory support slumping and Keir Starmer’s Labour on the rise, the SNP argument that only independence can rid Scotland of the Conservatives is starting to look rather dated.

Wipeout for the Scottish Tories wouldn’t just be bad news for Douglas Ross, it would also weaken First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s case for another independence referendum.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

The Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney lost its route on its big launch day.
What a week: Tories do a U-turn and a Highland bus can't find the…
An ominous sky over Aberdeen, in one of the council's latest impressions of what the city could look like in the future (Image: Aberdeen City Council)
The Flying Pigs: Aberdeen's future streetscape has tinges of dystopian hellscape
A member of the Hong Kong team jumps from the balcony of his apartment at the Olympic Village to escape the attack. Photo: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: 50 years on from the Munich Massacre - have we learned anything?
'Oor Mikey' Gove is keeping an eye on things at Westminster (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Don't let distance get in the way of a great friendship
Questions about currency in an independent Scotland remain unanswered (Photo: Ulmus Media/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Both UK and Scottish governments need to stop indulging in fiscal fantasy
A recent BBC Panorama episode opened many eyes about the realities of what can happen inside our mental health treatment facilities (Photo: seabreezesky/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Mental health patients are left at the mercy of underpaid, resentful staff
A cinema screen inside Aberdeen's Belmont Filmhouse (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Neil Drysdale: Belmont Filmhouse closure robs us of space to dream
Ambulances wait at Royal Aberdeen Infirmary (Photo: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson)
Donna McLean: Can our threadbare NHS survive the grim winter ahead?
A varied diet of languages is as nourishing as a varied diet of food (Photo: Kseniia Yeskova/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Gaelic deserves a seat at the table - just like every…
Snow falls on Aberdeen's very quiet Broad Street (Photo: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson)
Colin Farquhar: Local arts scenes are directly affected by extreme weather

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
2
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree
The Loch Frisa docks in Craignure, Mull. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Whisky barrels over children? CalMac timetable cautiously accepted by Mull and Iona users, but…
Children from across Scotland illustrated Archie Foundation's colourful new book. This image is by Maisie at St Cyrus Primary, Aberdeenshire.
GALLERY: Archie Foundation mascot is brought to life in new book illustrated by local…
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie looks to Ryan Duncan example during Peterhead loan spell
The Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney lost its route on its big launch day.
What a week: Tories do a U-turn and a Highland bus can't find the…

Editor's Picks