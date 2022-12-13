James Millar: Stephen Flynn’s ascent proves SNP are formidable organisers and operators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Millar: Stephen Flynn’s ascent proves SNP are formidable organisers and operators

By James Millar
December 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
The SNP's new Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, has replaced Ian Blackford
The SNP's new Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, has replaced Ian Blackford (Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson)

Contrary to criticism, the SNP has changed its Westminster leader at the perfect time and in as orderly a fashion as possible, writes James Millar.

When Stephen Flynn rises for his second shot at Prime Minister’s Questions this week, hopefully he’ll keep his hand out of his pocket. That’s the only note following his debut as the SNP’s Westminster leader last week.

Where his predecessor, Ian Blackford, favoured the waistcoat-wearing look of everyone’s favourite Rotarian, Flynn’s more louche demeanour gave off the air of someone auditioning for a part in one of those Rat Pack at Christmas shows that pop up in provincial theatres at this time of year.

Flynn’s contribution last week was every bit as smooth as Sinatra singing Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.

He asked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak: “What does he consider to be the greatest achievement of the Conservative Party in government since 2019: leaving the single market and customs union, ending freedom of movement, denying Scotland her democracy, or getting the Labour Party to agree with all the above?”

It’s a question that hits all the obvious SNP sweet spots around Brexit and independence, and also cleverly ties Labour in with the Tories as a common drag on Scotland’s destiny.

Ian Blackford was SNP Westminster leader for five years (Image: House of Commons/PA)

But, from a Westminster-watcher point of view, it immediately justified the coup that Flynn led to depose Blackford just a day earlier.

Blackford had a style from which he did not veer, combining a sort of moral outrage with a verbosity that always threatened to – and occasionally did – dip into pomposity. There wasn’t anything inherently wrong with that approach, but, after five years, a change was not unwelcome.

And that is really all that lay behind the changeover in Westminster leader.

Leadership changeover was handled well

You don’t have to look far among commentators in Westminster or Scotland to find someone screeching that the putsch that bumped Blackford is the beginning of the end for Nicola Sturgeon; a vital hinge moment that marks the end of her party hegemony.

When Labour, and particularly the Tories in 2022, change leader, it is always dramatic and usually shambolic

Surely, Sturgeon must have been furious to find that, out of nowhere, she has a revitalised SNP group of MPs and a set of headlines acknowledging that their new leader is a sharp talent?

The trouble with the Westminster bubble is that it is fuelled by gossip and intrigue, and ill-adapted to handle novelty.

The recent Conservative Party leadership race was not short of drama (Image: Jacob King/PA)

When Labour, and particularly the Tories in 2022, change leader, it is always dramatic and usually shambolic. In contrast, the SNP has changed its leader at the perfect time – 18 months out from the next general election – and in as orderly a fashion as possible. Many of the smiles were forced in the awkward family photo of SNP MPs that followed the AGM that installed Flynn. But, they stood together and smiled all the same.

When a new Conservative or Labour leader is announced, you can guarantee some of their MPs will be straight off to plot and/or send a catty WhatsApp to a friendly journalist. No such behaviour from the SNP.

SNP never forgets its cause

The Westminster commentariat fundamentally misread the switch of SNP leader, though they were entirely justified in asking the question around what it means for Nicola Sturgeon.

Ian Blackford was a closer ally than Stephen Flynn. But, bear in mind, the Nats all believe in the same, single cause; they never forget that more unites than divides them as a party.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the 2022 SNP conference in Aberdeen (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)

And, the salient point too often overlooked in the commentary is that, whether you wish to take or leave independence, you cannot deny that Nicola Sturgeon remains the most electorally successful and politically competent operator in the UK. That gives her spades of confidence in her position, her politics, and even her tactics, despite the Supreme Court decision that only the UK parliament can legislate for a second indyref.

Compare and contrast her ability to project poise and positivity in the face of legislative and judicial potholes with the panic attack such complications induced in Theresa May during the post Brexit hoo-ha.

Formidable organisers and operators

Sturgeon has been in and around power for 15 years, and remains undimmed and unchallenged. It is remarkable, even literally incredible, but, nonetheless, true.

Of course, she can’t go on forever. And what the Flynn takeover in Westminster shows is that, when Sturgeon’s time is up, the process is likely to be swift, unexpected and reasonably orderly. It’ll be driven by good governance, not the whims of political drama.

A fortnight ago, there was no clear contender to replace Sturgeon as first minister. Flynn has leapt into the mix.

There’s no obvious route from Westminster to Bute House, due to the difference in legislatures. But, that path has been trod by Alex Salmond, albeit in different circumstances, and Flynn could yet find a way.

The SNP cause is divisive; its tactics and policies are fair game for discussion and debate. But, Stephen Flynn’s ascent shows, yet again, that the party’s members remain formidable organisers and operators, and that they retain the ability to confound Westminster convention.

James Millar is a political commentator, author and a former Westminster correspondent for The Sunday Post

