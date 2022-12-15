Euan McColm: Nothing radical about cautious Swinney’s budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Euan McColm: Nothing radical about cautious Swinney’s budget

By Euan McColm
December 15, 2022, 5:13 pm
Acting Finance Secretary delivers the Scottish budget at Holyrood (Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)
Acting Finance Secretary delivers the Scottish budget at Holyrood (Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

In nine years as finance secretary, John Swinney acted conservatively at all times, and he hasn’t changed his tune, writes Euan McColm.

John Swinney is a living contradiction of the widely-held belief that the SNP is a radical political force.

The nationalists have long tickled the tummies of Scottish exceptionalists; the ones who hold dear the notion that those of us living north of the border are uniquely compassionate and wise. But, in nine years as finance secretary, Swinney acted conservatively at all times.

When he did dabble with Holyrood’s tax-varying powers, it was to carry out the tiniest of tweaks, which provided “evidence” of Scotland doing things differently, without being so far from the strategies of UK Government as to scare the horses.

Back in his old job, while current finance secretary Kate Forbes is on maternity leave, Swinney today announced budget plans which demonstrated that he remains a most cautious politician.

His statement – delayed for three quarters of an hour by Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone, while she sought answers on how so much of its content had been briefed to the BBC before Swinney addressed MSPs – wasn’t exactly packed with revolutionary ideas.

Mandatory attack on Westminster was made

An extra penny on the higher and top rates of income tax certainly makes Scotland the highest-taxed part of the United Kingdom, but nobody is going, as the old saying goes, to be squeezed until the pips squeak.

Of course, it is necessary for any SNP MSP when addressing the Holyrood chamber to begin by attacking the government at Westminster, and so it was with Swinney. First things first – Brexit had made things more difficult all round.

Many across the chamber – including in the Conservative group – agree with this analysis. They also agreed departure from the EU would be unnecessarily damaging back in 2014, when it would have happened to Scotland, had the SNP led the Yes campaign to victory in the independence referendum.

In Swinney’s world, leaving the EU under a Tory government is a bad thing, but leaving it in the name of Scottish independence would have been good. Got that?

Fuel insecurity fund is a good move

One of the more eye-catching parts of his statement was the announcement that £20 million set aside to prepare for a referendum which (after the Supreme Court ruled Holyrood had no authority to stage it) will not take place next October will now be invested in a fuel insecurity fund.

This was undoubtedly a smart decision, although cynics might feel this money could have been so used long ago, rather than being ringfenced for a vote that even the Scottish Government’s own lawyers doubted would ever take place.

Swinney insisted that his plans showed the SNP had rejected the path of austerity

With what passes for a rhetorical flourish from the rather sombre deputy first minister, Swinney insisted that his plans showed the SNP had rejected the path of austerity.

Those who prefer the impact of devastating public service cuts and eye-watering tax rises will have to wait until a majority of Scots, if they ever do, vote for independence.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

