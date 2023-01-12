Port of Cromarty Firth selects Cobbs to run Invergordon quayside outlet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Port of Cromarty Firth selects Cobbs to run Invergordon quayside outlet

By Simon Warburton
January 12, 2023, 6:00 am
left-right: PoCF Cruise Manager Allison McGuire, with Elaine Macleod, Denise Johnstone and Jaqui Matheson, of Cobbs.
l-r Port of Cromarty Firth cruise manager Allison McGuire with Elaine Macleod, Denise Johnstone and Jaqui Matheson, all of Cobbs. Image: Morrison Media.

Highland bakery Cobbs has been chosen by Port of Cromarty Firth (PoCF) to run the quayside shop for cruise passengers at Invergordon.

The appointment follows a procurement exercise and comes as the trust port prepares for the launch of what is expected to be a record-breaking liner cruise ship season on the firth.

And it continues a working relationship between Drumnadrochit-based Cobbs and the port that was launched five years ago.

Invergordon port with ship and oil rigs in background
Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook.

The shop offers cruise passengers Scottish gifts, local products and currency exchange facilities.

PoCF cruise manager Allison McGuire said: “The retail outlet is a very important part of the services we provide to welcome people arriving in Invergordon on cruise ships from around the word.

“Cobbs is a well-known and respected Highland business, and we look forward to again working closely with them during what promises to be another busy cruise season here.”

A record 109 cruise ships visited Invergordon last year as the industry recovered rapidly in the wake of Covid-19.

‘Significant increase’ in calls and passengers

That figure is expected to be surpassed in 2023, with advance bookings pointing to likely significant increases in calls and passenger numbers.

Cobbs managing director Fraser Campbell said: “We have had a close and successful working relationship with the port for a number of years now and look forward to that continuing throughout the forthcoming cruise season.”

Cruise liner visits to the Cromarty Firth are expected to contribute more than £20 million to the wider Highland economy this year.

Nevis Range Mountain Experience to partner with hospitality group Cobbs
Nevis Range Mountain Experience is also teaming up with Cobbs. Image: Nevis Range.

Nevis Range Mountain Experience near Fort William in Lochaber recently announced a tie-up with Cobbs to run its cafes, gift shop and a hotel currently under construction.

The Snowgoose and Pinemarten cafes at Nevis Range will operate under Cobbs management along the same lines as the firm’s other restaurants.

The hotel at Nevis Range will join the growing network of Cobbs properties in the Highlands, with the company also occupying one of the retail spaces at the base station and operating a gift and souvenir shop.

In addition, Cobbs owns Great Glen Distillery in Drumnadrochit.

It is there that it makes its eponymous gin, in a range of flavours, which will be supplied to Nevis Range.

