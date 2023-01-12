Port of Cromarty Firth selects Cobbs to run Invergordon quayside outlet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland bakery Cobbs has been chosen by Port of Cromarty Firth (PoCF) to run the quayside shop for cruise passengers at Invergordon.

The appointment follows a procurement exercise and comes as the trust port prepares for the launch of what is expected to be a record-breaking liner cruise ship season on the firth.

And it continues a working relationship between Drumnadrochit-based Cobbs and the port that was launched five years ago.

The shop offers cruise passengers Scottish gifts, local products and currency exchange facilities.

PoCF cruise manager Allison McGuire said: “The retail outlet is a very important part of the services we provide to welcome people arriving in Invergordon on cruise ships from around the word.

“Cobbs is a well-known and respected Highland business, and we look forward to again working closely with them during what promises to be another busy cruise season here.”

A record 109 cruise ships visited Invergordon last year as the industry recovered rapidly in the wake of Covid-19.

‘Significant increase’ in calls and passengers

That figure is expected to be surpassed in 2023, with advance bookings pointing to likely significant increases in calls and passenger numbers.

Cobbs managing director Fraser Campbell said: “We have had a close and successful working relationship with the port for a number of years now and look forward to that continuing throughout the forthcoming cruise season.”

Cruise liner visits to the Cromarty Firth are expected to contribute more than £20 million to the wider Highland economy this year.

Nevis Range Mountain Experience near Fort William in Lochaber recently announced a tie-up with Cobbs to run its cafes, gift shop and a hotel currently under construction.

The Snowgoose and Pinemarten cafes at Nevis Range will operate under Cobbs management along the same lines as the firm’s other restaurants.

The hotel at Nevis Range will join the growing network of Cobbs properties in the Highlands, with the company also occupying one of the retail spaces at the base station and operating a gift and souvenir shop.

In addition, Cobbs owns Great Glen Distillery in Drumnadrochit.

It is there that it makes its eponymous gin, in a range of flavours, which will be supplied to Nevis Range.