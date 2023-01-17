James Millar: Misogyny is main motivator behind refusal to boost NHS pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Millar: Misogyny is main motivator behind refusal to boost NHS pay

By James Millar
January 17, 2023, 5:00 pm
Striking nurses demonstrate at the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital in London, where Boris Johnson was treated for Covid (Image: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)
Striking nurses demonstrate at the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital in London, where Boris Johnson was treated for Covid (Image: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

During the worst of the Covid battle, those defending us were mainly women – which is exactly why they aren’t getting a pay rise now, writes James Millar.

After Boris Johnson made the short trip from St Thomas’ Hospital to Downing Street in spring 2020, he paid tribute to the nurses who stayed by his bedside and helped him overcome Covid.

Johnson may have gone, but the continuity Conservative administration that remains is now facing down the NHS over pay.

It is incredible, after all the medical profession has gone through this winter, never mind over the last three years, that governments in Westminster and Holyrood are quibbling over whether nurses ought to be able to afford Heinz rather than own-brand beans.

And it moves from incredible to icky in light of news that government minister Nadhim Zahawi is stumping up millions he owes the taxman. Small change to someone thought to be worth around £100 million. But even that valuation pales in comparison to the estimated wealth of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

We should always ask what the government is playing at, but particularly so in this instance. There’s a couple of likely answers.

The first is that it’s a good time to have a stand-off with the medical profession. The public inquiry into the pandemic will finally creak into life this year, spewing forth endless tales of heroism and humanity on the hospital floor, contrasted with inaction, incompetence and inanity in Downing Street. If the public are broadly on the side of nurses, doctors and paramedics now, they will be fully in support as the inquiry unfolds.

The National Covid Memorial Wall in London (Image: Victoria Jones/PA)

The second is that endless thread running through policymaking – sexism and misogyny. The nation went to war with Covid-19, people died, sacrifices were made by everyone. But, unlike previous conflicts featuring guns and bombs, those wielding the weapons in this one – syringes, masks, a caring hand to relieve an otherwise lonely death – were overwhelmingly women, working as nurses, care home staff, doctors.

Those who did their duty deserve to be taken care of

The fallen of World War One didn’t get homes fit for heroes, but were recognised with statues and cenotaphs throughout the land. The effort that fuelled the Second World War was rewarded with the welfare state.

Those who went onto the wards every day during the worst of the pandemic, ill-equipped and unsure if they would catch Covid or pass it to loved ones as the death toll ticked up indiscriminately, receive little but a trip to the foodbank.

The reason there’s a gender pay gap is because women’s work is routinely devalued

The reason there’s a gender pay gap is because women’s work is routinely devalued. The current clash over NHS pay is the same principle writ large, encouraged and enforced by government.

The gender imbalance in public statuary could be rectified with a series of monuments to the fallen health workers who deserve not to be forgotten. And those who stood up, did their duty and survived should be handed the cash they demand and deserve.

James Millar is a political commentator, author and a former Westminster correspondent for The Sunday Post

