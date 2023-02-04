What a Week: A Sunday sacking and a Walkout Wednesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

What a Week: A Sunday sacking and a Walkout Wednesday

By Jacqueline Wake Young
February 4, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 4, 2023, 7:45 am
On the biggest UK strike in a decade, also known as Walkout Wednesday, half a million people took to the streets. Image: Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock.
On the biggest UK strike in a decade, also known as Walkout Wednesday, half a million people took to the streets. Image: Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock.

Sir Tom Jones defended the song Delilah after it was banned by the Welsh Rugby Union, saying: “It’s not political, it’s about a man just losing it.”

We may end up saying the same thing about Rishi Sunak if he has any more sleaze and chaos to contend with.

The Dominic Raab bullying probe was described as a “ticking time bomb” for the PM, who notched up 100 days in office as half a million workers staged the biggest mass strike in a decade.

On Sunday he sacked Nadhim Zahawi for breaking the ministerial code by not declaring his tax affairs were being investigated by HMRC.

Mr Zahawi blamed the press and congratulated himself on his achievements in the most graceless exit since Todd Carty skated into the scenery in Dancing on Ice.

The former chancellor had been a British success story, arriving in the UK from Iraq as a boy, speaking no English.

Sadly there is still one word that’s not in his vocabulary – “sorry”.

Nadhim Zahawi has been sacked from the UK Government. Image: Victoria Jones/PA.

Centrica’s humble apology

By contrast, the boss of British Gas owner Centrica made a humble apology after it emerged debt collectors broke into vulnerable customers’ homes to fit prepayment meters. Taking full accountability, Chris O’Shea said: “There is nothing that can be said to excuse it.”

If there was any trace of humility in Mr Zahawi’s statement, it would take a search team like the one that located a pea-sized radioactive capsule in the Australian Outback to find it.

It had fallen off the back of a lorry (no really) prompting a search along a 870-mile stretch of road.

The capsule is believed to have fallen off a truck being transported on a freight route on the outskirts of Perth, Western Australia. Image: Department of Fire and Emergency Services via AP.

Metal detecting

A dad and son located a potentially dangerous device in Invergordon on their first attempt at metal detecting.

Having mistook an old bomb for a rusty bottle, Ryan Junor said: “The scary thing was I was holding it and carrying it about 650ft!”

Ryan Junor and his son Shay called the police after discovering the bomb in Invergordon. Image: Paul Campbell

Coffee too is a minefield, according to Which? It found caffeine levels in high street coffee varies wildly, with Pret’s single espresso having six times as much caffeine as a Starbucks.

If that doesn’t keep you awake at night, the state of the UK economy will. It was downgraded by the IMF and the Bank of England raised the base interest rate to 4% to combat inflation which is nearing its highest level for 40 years.

On the plus side, the Bank said it expected the UK recession to be shorter and less severe than it previously predicted, so yay!

It also made a miscalculation about the negative impact of Brexit; the deputy governor said it was damaging UK growth sooner than they thought it would.

Ryan Junor first thought the device found in Invergordon was a rusty old bottle and it wasn’t until he shared this photo online that others told him to call in the emergency services. Submitted: Ryan Junor.

Boris tells of Putin threat

Britain’s biggest taxpayer is a Moscow-born businessman who contributed £487 million to the Treasury in 2022.

Meanwhile Boris Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin had threatened to kill him during an “extraordinary” phonecall last February.

He claimed Putin had said: “I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute.”

I bet Boris didn’t need any mousse that day to make his hair stand up.

The Kremlin has denied the remark, saying it was a misunderstanding.

Boris Johnson claimed Vladimir Putin threatened to kill him with a missile, which the Kremlin denies. Image: Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock.

Not wanting to be misunderstood by the Kremlin could be what’s behind the UK and US deciding against sending fighter jets to Ukraine.

Or it could be they don’t have the right helmets, as has happened with the UK’s F-35s.

The RAF said women cannot fly the Lightning jets because the helmets provided are too heavy.

In commercial aviation, the last Boeing 747 to be manufactured was delivered, with actor John Travolta there for the big send-off.

Actor and pilot John Travolta speaks during a ceremony for the delivery of the final Boeing 747 jumbo jet, in Everett, Washington. Since it debuted in 1969, the 747 has served as a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft capable of carrying nearly 500 passengers, and the Air Force One presidential aircraft. Image: Froschauer/AP/Shutterstock.

He was wearing his pilot’s cap, not his disco pants for the occasion, which brings us to the advice about optimism from the chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s time to put on your positive pants,” Russell Borthwick urged anyone with an AB postcode.

He said that by embracing change and looking forward, the region will prosper.

Former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was remarkably positive about the possibility of the UK returning to the EU as a poll found 54% of voters now think it was wrong to leave.

His negative pants must have been in the wash that day.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been accused of more than 20 counts of workplace bullying (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Flying Pigs: Can you believe Dominic Raab-to-the-Bone might be a bully?
The sun shines over the beautiful Highland capital. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Inverness is the perfect city for a short break
Do you think you should keep all of your books or clear them out regularly? (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: A big book clear-out is good for the soul
Quatermass and the Pit was terrifying viewing for children of a certain age (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: I'm chuffed we've entered another era of must-watch TV
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (left) is facing multiple allegations of bullying (Image: House of Commons/PA)
Euan McColm: Leaders who enable workplace bullies are despicable cowards
A child is carried after disembarking a Border Force Hurricane rescue boat in Dover (Image: Stuart Brock/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Shrugging off missing children exposes our disgusting lack of human decency
Kinloch Castle on Rum (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
David Ross: Should historical monuments to obscene wealth and extravagance be saved?
Heartbreak, grief and loss are all difficult but inevitable transitions in life (Image: vectorfusionart/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't lose yourself during life's big, inevitable transitions
Is football just like any other business? (Image: anek soowannaphoom/Shutterstock)
James Bream: Football managers could think more like business leaders to save struggling clubs
Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick. Image: Jim Irvine
Russell Borthwick: It's time to put on your positive pants
2

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Ian Parfitt, owner, Swim Whisperer in Moray. Lossiemouth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/01/2023
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

Union Square say they are working to ensure shoppers have a safe experience. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Security dog employed at Union Square following concerns of antisocial behaviour
Angus and Ewan McCall are heading to the breed sale at Castle Douglas next week.
Luing breed backbone of business at family farm
The A87 is closed in both directions at Sconser. Image: Google Maps.
Woman taken to hospital following A87 crash on Isle of Skye
Wild boar. Image: Stock.
Feral pigs or wild boar - debate on nightly visitors rages in the Highlands
Emma Roddick MSP is fighting for the rights of victims of crime in the pre-trial period. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness MSP wants to see more support for victims of crime before trial takes…
Gordon McConachie and family are heading to the breed event in Oban next weekend with two bulls. Pictures by Jason Hedges
Highland cattle tick all boxes for McConachies
SCHEME: Foresight Sustainable Forestry aims to use 348 acres of farmland for the Burn of Bellyhack woodland creation.
Community's outrage over tree-planting on farmland
Kirk Street in Peterhead was cordoned off in the early hours of this morning following reports of a fire and a gas leak at a local business. Image: Google Street Maps.
Peterhead residents evacuated as firefighters deal with gas leak
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: February 6
A Scottish Ambulance Service air ambulance. Photo by Shutterstock.
Man airlifted to hospital after falling on Thurso beach

Editor's Picks

Most Commented