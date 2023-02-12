Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kat Jones: Deposit return scheme is being sabotaged by irresponsible producers and retailers

By Kat Jones
February 12, 2023, 6:00 am
The deposit return scheme aims to reduce litter and help the environment (Image: diy13/Shutterstock)
The deposit return scheme aims to reduce litter and help the environment (Image: diy13/Shutterstock)

The time has come for society and the environment to stop picking up the bill (and the litter) for big business, writes Dr Kat Jones of the Association for the Protection of Rural Scotland.

In August this year, one of the simplest ways to reduce waste comes to Scotland – deposit return on drinks cans and bottles.

It will also boost our recycling rates, which are currently in the doldrums, it’ll save money for hard-pressed local councils, and be a small step towards a more circular economy.

Drinks containers are just one part of the current wasteful linear economic model, and much more difficult changes will be required if we are to switch fully away from waste, litter, landfill and incineration. But this scheme will be transformative.

It’s also entirely commonplace. More than half a billion people use deposit systems around the world daily. Soon, the Scottish economy will also get the benefit of single-stream recycling for aluminium and plastic – better quality, better quantity, and almost no contamination.

Yet, for some reason, big business in Scotland, in the form of the Scottish Retail Consortium, continues to resist these plans. Every day, there seems to be a new story about the forthcoming apocalypse: a system their products are already part of in Germany, the Netherlands, Croatia, the Baltics, Scandinavia, and many other places.

The core of a deposit return scheme is about shifting the responsibility for waste back onto those producing it, and away from our communities and countryside, still blighted by litter. This is the “polluter pays” principle, and is a key basis for effective environmental and economic policy.

If your priority is shareholder value, it is to your benefit for someone else to deal with the shortfalls of your wasteful business model. Of course you are going to try to delay or undermine it.

Companies say they’ve not had enough time to get ready, but the big supermarkets have known this was coming since the first minister announced it in September 2017. Theresa May had been prime minister for barely a year. It seems like a lifetime ago.

Big business have more to do

Those huge retailers – alongside the big drinks companies – are the key players behind Circularity Scotland, the body the industry set up to meet their responsibilities to deliver the deposit return scheme. How it will work, from collection to labelling and fees, are all down to how well (or not) that company runs the system.

There are problems with implementation (not least that it’s currently more expensive for producers than any other European system), but they are the consequences of decisions made by this company and its big corporate members, not Scottish Government ministers.

Reverse vending machines like this mean you can put in empty containers which are part of the deposit return scheme and get back money (Image: Zero Waste Scotland)

Small drinks producers, especially brewers, are right to complain about the costs, the flaws with labelling, and about a system which suits big corporates, not them. Pressure on the high upfront costs they’ve been facing is working, and the per-item fees have been a little reduced.

There’s still more for the industry to do to make it work for smaller companies, though, and we support those efforts.

Parliament’s rules aren’t the problem

The system has already been delayed twice in response to calls from big business. Each time, they claim they’ll be ready if it’s postponed by a year.

Their arguments are the same ones they made three years ago, when they first sought to delay and weaken the system. This time, they are attempting to make their own foot-dragging look like it’s the fault of politicians.

But MSPs and small businesses now really need to pile the pressure onto Circularity Scotland to get the deposit return scheme right. The rules put in place by parliament aren’t the problem, and no amount of finger-pointing at ministers will fix the implementation.

They might not want to carry the can for their own waste, but the time has come for society and the environment to stop picking up the bill – and the litter

Deposit return schemes work efficiently and well elsewhere, and almost entirely eliminate littered drinks cans and bottles. It is the producers and retailers who are responsible for making it work.

They might not want to carry the can for their own waste, but the time has come for society and the environment to stop picking up the bill – and the litter.

No more delays. No more shirking responsibility. Time to clean up Scotland’s towns and countryside.

Dr Kat Jones is director of the Association for the Protection of Rural Scotland

