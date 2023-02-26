David Knight: Jeremy Clarkson’s crass clumsiness overshadows the good he’s done for farming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

David Knight: Jeremy Clarkson’s crass clumsiness overshadows the good he’s done for farming

By David Knight
February 26, 2023, 6:00 am
Clarkson's Farm follows Jeremy Clarkson as he attempts to run a farm in the countryside (Image: PA Features Archive)
Clarkson's Farm follows Jeremy Clarkson as he attempts to run a farm in the countryside (Image: PA Features Archive)

Words can do a great deal of lasting damage, as the cautionary tale of Jeremy Clarkson teaches us, writes David Knight.

I have to confess to laughing my socks off at comic gold being cultivated down on the farm in Jeremy Clarkson’s reality show.

I know I shouldn’t, after what he wrote about Meghan Markle. And after he was sacked from another show for punching a colleague. But I just can’t help myself, sorry.

I binge-watched the latest series of Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon Prime, and I’m not ashamed to say that his tractor ploughed a furrow all the way to my funny bone. It’s just about the only straight line he manages in a tractor throughout the series.

The fact I liked it doesn’t mean I condone the other stuff.

This show is a hit, with five-star reviews – from armchair viewers to professional critics. Even a lot of farmers love it.

He has won awards from farming institutions for flying the flag for British agriculture from his 1,000-acre spread in the Cotswolds. One sheep farmer memorably commented: “Clarkson has done more for farming in a series than BBC’s Countryfile did in 30 years.”

He just has natural comic timing and wonderful acerbic one-liners, the latter being the main cause of his downfall at times; you reap what you sow, as all farmers know.

But, in today’s world, don’t we need people like that even more? To take the powerful, incompetent and hypocritical down a peg or two when they deserve it?

Especially as the supposed freedom of social media has created a world of mediaeval-style intolerance, where any criticism triggers hate and venom to cancel it.

We should never be cowed about calling out the rich and famous, even when Meghan Markle paints herself as a victim. But free speech is a precious commodity which can turn toxic, too.

Jeremy Clarkson has made no secret of his ‘hatred’ for Meghan Markle (Image: Mike Egerton/PA)

With Clarkson, his graphic choice of words about Meghan landed like a cow pat. It left him open to accusations that he crossed the line with personal abuse, and encouraged entrenched and abhorrent attitudes towards women.

I’m not a part-time publicist for Clarkson, I hasten to add. Even though we went to the same journalism college when starting out, but not at the same time; sad to say, I’m older.

Yet, ironically, something serious and worthwhile bubbles away beneath Clarkson’s self-deprecating humour and comic incompetence as a rich gentleman farmer. He highlights a string of agricultural issues which beset farmers everywhere and threaten their livelihoods, such as excessive red tape suffocating expansion and diversification.

These issues are being felt by food shoppers, too. A stark example showed planners dashing Clarkson’s hopes of setting up a co-operative to help other local farmers; two of whom – milk and pig producers – were in dire straits.

Clarkson’s column prompted 25,000 complaints

There were 25,000 complaints to the press regulator about Clarkson’s opinion column in a national newspaper . He wrote that he “hated” Meghan Markle, and dreamed of her being humiliated and paraded through the streets naked – copying a scene from Game of Thrones.

Watching him on TV made me wonder if his postbag was swelling with outraged mail from another direction, after taking a swipe at badgers, ramblers, cyclists and planning officials. Or from parents in general, as he held a small T-shirt aloft after climbing out of a tractor and said: “I think I just minced a small child.”

The written word isn’t as funny as a comedian’s punchline if delivered in a ham-fisted way

It’s all in the delivery, as any comic performer would tell you.

As a BBC spokesman once said, while trying to defend some new Clarkson complaint: “Jeremy says everything with a twinkle in his eye.”

Only a psychopathic lunatic would really hope for such a horror to befall Meghan, and he is clearly not that. But the written word isn’t as funny as a comedian’s punchline if delivered in a ham-fisted way; look at how much trouble poorly-worded emails and text messages have caused.

Traversing a fine line

Abuse of women remains one of the scourges of mankind, so Clarkson might have thought he was tiptoeing through the tulips down on his farm, but actually found himself crashing around a minefield.

Actually, I wonder if he was a proper stand-up comedian he might have got off lighter, pleading artistic licence? Remember Jo Brand saying: “Why bother with a milkshake when you could get some battery acid?” after Nigel Farage was doused with milkshake?

Or Billy Connolly asking: “Don’t you wish they’d just get on with it?” when it was still unknown if terrorists had murdered British hostage Ken Bigley in Baghdad; he was beheaded days later.

Now, TV show South Park has targeted Harry and Meghan, with an episode which parodied their “Worldwide Privacy Tour”; Meghan waved a placard saying: “Don’t look at me”. Softer than Clarkson’s brutal imagery, but still effective as a pin held to ballooning egos.

It reminds us, yet again, that words can be as dangerous as a grenade in clumsy hands. He’s presiding over a right old mess – just like the chaotic parking outside Diddly Squat Farm Shop.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Therese Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky honours relatives of fallen servicemen with the State Award on Sofiivska Square in Kyiv. Image: Presidential press service EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.
What a week: Fruit and veg rationed and geopolitical turmoil on the menu
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: M&A activity in renewables sector to flourish
Roald Dahl's publisher recently announced plans to review and update language used in some of the author's books (Image: urbanbuzz/Shutterstock)
Moreen Simpson: Dumbing and dulling-down of books has to stop
SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes has faced criticism after sharing some of her personal beliefs during her campaign (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Catherine Deveney: It's not the government's job to morally judge the people it serves
Kate Forbes, pictured here in 2019, is a member of the Free Church of Scotland (Image: Andrew Smith/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Kate Forbes is entitled to her faith - but she can't use…
4
Scotland is currently struggling to meet the demand for Gaelic medium education (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Don't let Gaelic medium education be a victim of its own…
Outgoing first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, pictured in 2021 with a future voter (Image: Robert Perry/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Kirstin Innes: Nicola Sturgeon's achievements reflected the progressive, fair and equal Scotland I want…
US artist, Jeff Koons, with one of his (undestroyed) Balloon Dog sculptures (Image: Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: The best accidents end happily ever after

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
3
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Lamb and ewe eating in a field.
New webinars to set the scene for lambing success
Great Glen Distillery is Scotland's smallest craft distillery. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
My Week in 5 Pictures: Go behind the stills at Great Glen Distillery in…
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason says every game is a clean slate ahead…
To go with story by Lauren Jack. Aberdonian Hilton Academy Colourised Picture shows; Hilton Academy 1988-06-13 Firewood ?AJL 13 June 1988 'Pupils of Hilton Academy, Aberdeen get set to deliver firewood to pensioners in Hilton. The wood, offcuts from the technical department, were delivered by (back left to right), John McGregor, school technician, Lee MacIntosh, Robert Foreman and Jason Johnstone. Front, Les Brown (left) and Kevin Forrest.'. Hilton Academy. Supplied by AJL Date; Unknown
Gallery: Looking back at the passionate pupils of Hilton Academy
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey believes Aberdeen Women are better than SWPL 1 relegation scrap
Orbex rocket on launchpad.
KPMG hails record-breaking year for Scottish venture capital
Tyninghame, Laide, will appeal to a wide range of buyers owing to its size and location.
Six lovely homes for sale in the north and north-east
To go with story by Findlay Mair. Weekly appeal for new homes Picture shows; Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. n/a. Supplied by Scottish SPCA Date; Unknown
Flora and Tessa, Lucy and Linda and Nova are looking for new homes –…
Having a baby doesn't make you less ambitious. Image supplied by DCT Media.
Talking Point: Having a baby doesn't make you less ambitious

Editor's Picks

Most Commented