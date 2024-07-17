Moray Barber: Aberdeen can change – and it’s by no means a bad thing

A few weeks ago, I had the privilege of attending two events celebrating institutions the Granite City should be justifiably proud of – the University of Aberdeen, and Aberdeen Football Club.

Firstly, I attended one of the university’s graduation ceremonies. The weather was glorious, the ceremony took place on campus again (on the lawn of King’s), and it was a privilege to watch so many young people take to the stage to be recognised for their academic achievements. It was also fantastic to see and hear their friends and family share in their success.

The learning time of those graduates would have been impacted by Covid and the lockdowns, and so their achievements, for me, are even more important. They represent triumph over adversity, adaptability, resilience, and hard work.

One of the professors delivering the keynote address quoted Mark Twain: “Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason.”

OK, maybe not that one – but it’s one of my favourites and currently relevant.

No, he said this: “The secret of getting ahead is getting started.”

It’s great advice, Mr Twain. Those students are commencing on the next stage of their life. Too often, we get bogged down in worrying about the “what ifs” in life. Half the battle is getting started on the task ahead, dealing with the problem, taking on the challenge, applying for the job.

Do you remember the feeling of hope when you embarked on a career or a new job? I do; leaving Aberdeen and moving to Edinburgh. It didn’t take me long to come home, but the thrill of my first job and starting out in a new city has always stayed with me.

Then again, I am someone who likes “change”. Whilst my family might disagree, I am OK with changing my opinion on something and admitting when I am wrong. I am persuadable, as much as I like to try and persuade others to my point of view.

And, of course, changing doesn’t have to mean that what you did before was wrong, per se. It simply means you might have more information now than you did before.

I recognise change can be scary for people, and sometimes I must remind myself that it doesn’t sit comfortably with many. Which brings me onto the day after graduation.

Attending an Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce business breakfast, I was lucky enough to hear from Liz Bowie of Aberdeen Football Club’s Community Trust (making positive change to so many lives in the city) and AFC’s new manager Jimmy Thelin (pronounced to rhyme with terrine – that was worth the price of a ticket alone).

Anyway, the new manager impressed. It’s hard to be funny in one’s own language never mind a second (or maybe a third – Scandinavians shame us with their linguistic skill), but Jimmy managed to be funny. He talked skilfully on respecting the opposition and acknowledging the importance of the fans whilst expertly evading questions designed to establish his tactics for the months ahead.

We need change to improve – in all areas of life

Last season was a tough one for the Dons. And, yet, as we approach the commencement on 2024-25, we try to forget that bottom six finish and look to the next season with hope and excitement. There is already a significant amount of change happening at the club. In fact, each year we look ahead with renewed ambition and expectancy.

Why don’t we do that in other parts of life? Why do we find change in other areas so unsettling?

In professional sports, we are comfortable with change and what it stands for. Things need to change when the current format isn’t working. You also need change to improve off the back of a great season – you might keep some of the good things, but you are also going to make other changes which will make the result even better.

When I reflected on those two days, both of which involved change, I came away feeling incredibly positive. I was positive about the impact the graduates are going to make on the city and the world as they get started on what’s next.

And I am positive about the Granite City. Aberdeen should have an important positive impact on everyone living here, even as the city changes and evolves. Sometimes that means stepping back, realising we are going in the wrong direction, and turning around.

We live in divided times, but I believe change can multiply all the great stuff we can and do enjoy.

Which takes me to my favourite final Mark Twain quote: “Do the right thing. It will gratify some people and astonish the rest.”

Moray Barber is managing partner at EY Aberdeen, chair of Castlegate Arts, and a performer and writer with The Flying Pigs