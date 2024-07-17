Moray Barber: Aberdeen can change – and it’s by no means a bad thing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Moray Barber: Aberdeen can change – and it’s by no means a bad thing

Stepping back, realising we are going in the wrong direction and turning around is a positive not a negative.

New Aberdeen FC manager Jimmy Thelin plans to bring positive change to the Dons. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
New Aberdeen FC manager Jimmy Thelin plans to bring positive change to the Dons. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
By Moray Barber

A few weeks ago, I had the privilege of attending two events celebrating institutions the Granite City should be justifiably proud of – the University of Aberdeen, and Aberdeen Football Club.

Firstly, I attended one of the university’s graduation ceremonies. The weather was glorious, the ceremony took place on campus again (on the lawn of King’s), and it was a privilege to watch so many young people take to the stage to be recognised for their academic achievements. It was also fantastic to see and hear their friends and family share in their success.

The learning time of those graduates would have been impacted by Covid and the lockdowns, and so their achievements, for me, are even more important. They represent triumph over adversity, adaptability, resilience, and hard work.

One of the professors delivering the keynote address quoted Mark Twain: “Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason.”

OK, maybe not that one – but it’s one of my favourites and currently relevant.

No, he said this: “The secret of getting ahead is getting started.”

It’s great advice, Mr Twain. Those students are commencing on the next stage of their life. Too often, we get bogged down in worrying about the “what ifs” in life. Half the battle is getting started on the task ahead, dealing with the problem, taking on the challenge, applying for the job.

Do you remember the feeling of hope when you embarked on a career or a new job? I do; leaving Aberdeen and moving to Edinburgh. It didn’t take me long to come home, but the thrill of my first job and starting out in a new city has always stayed with me.

Then again, I am someone who likes “change”. Whilst my family might disagree, I am OK with changing my opinion on something and admitting when I am wrong. I am persuadable, as much as I like to try and persuade others to my point of view.

And, of course, changing doesn’t have to mean that what you did before was wrong, per se. It simply means you might have more information now than you did before.

I recognise change can be scary for people, and sometimes I must remind myself that it doesn’t sit comfortably with many. Which brings me onto the day after graduation.

Attending an Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce business breakfast, I was lucky enough to hear from Liz Bowie of Aberdeen Football Club’s Community Trust (making positive change to so many lives in the city) and AFC’s new manager Jimmy Thelin (pronounced to rhyme with terrine – that was worth the price of a ticket alone).

University of Aberdeen students graduating in the sunshine. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Anyway, the new manager impressed. It’s hard to be funny in one’s own language never mind a second (or maybe a third – Scandinavians shame us with their linguistic skill), but Jimmy managed to be funny. He talked skilfully on respecting the opposition and acknowledging the importance of the fans whilst expertly evading questions designed to establish his tactics for the months ahead.

We need change to improve – in all areas of life

Last season was a tough one for the Dons. And, yet, as we approach the commencement on 2024-25, we try to forget that bottom six finish and look to the next season with hope and excitement. There is already a significant amount of change happening at the club. In fact, each year we look ahead with renewed ambition and expectancy.

Why don’t we do that in other parts of life? Why do we find change in other areas so unsettling?

In professional sports, we are comfortable with change and what it stands for. Things need to change when the current format isn’t working. You also need change to improve off the back of a great season – you might keep some of the good things, but you are also going to make other changes which will make the result even better.

When I reflected on those two days, both of which involved change, I came away feeling incredibly positive. I was positive about the impact the graduates are going to make on the city and the world as they get started on what’s next.

Jimmy Thelin celebrates a 3-0 Dons win against Queen of the South. Image: SNS

And I am positive about the Granite City. Aberdeen should have an important positive impact on everyone living here, even as the city changes and evolves. Sometimes that means stepping back, realising we are going in the wrong direction, and turning around.

We live in divided times, but I believe change can multiply all the great stuff we can and do enjoy.

Which takes me to my favourite final Mark Twain quote: “Do the right thing. It will gratify some people and astonish the rest.”

Moray Barber is managing partner at EY Aberdeen, chair of Castlegate Arts, and a performer and writer with The Flying Pigs

More from Columnists

Keir and Victoria Starmer make their way into 10 Downing Street. Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock
John Ferry: Are we about to see the return of Cool Britannia?
Exodus recently closed its doors for refurbishment and will reopen as Popworld. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Colin Farquhar: Exodus, thank you for the tunes, the tinnitus and the good times
5
Motorists parking outside Union Square for their own ease are putting pedestrians at risk. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: Aberdeen's selfish convenience-parkers need to think of others
7
While politicians debate the future of the NHS, staff are doing everything they can to save and improve lives. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Erica Munro: People who make the NHS great have no control over its 'failures'
Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with First Minister John Swinney in Edinburgh recently. Image: Scott Heppell/PA Wire
David Knight: SNP could rebuild its reputation like Labour did - but time is…
Moreen was won over by the new PM in 1997 on a visit to Westminster. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Will Sir Keir charm me as effectively as Tony Blair did?
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar in Edinburgh. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Euan McColm: Labour must make amends for neglect of the north to win at…
Prime Minister Keir Starmer with Scottish Labour MPs outside 10 Downing Street. Image: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen is the obvious choice for Keir Starmer's GB Energy HQ
There has been outrage in relation to a recent CalMac FOI request. Image: 13threephotography/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: CalMac's astonishingly absentee board has to go
Friday was the final day for Aberdeenshire's beloved school crossing patrols
Scott Begbie: Loss of Aberdeenshire lollipop men and women is dangerous and heartbreaking

Conversation