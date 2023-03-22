Peter Clark: Rewilding and traditional land management approaches have many commonalities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peter Clark: Rewilding and traditional land management approaches have many commonalities

By Peter Clark
March 22, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 22, 2023, 9:16 am
BrewDog's 'Lost Forest' on Kinrara estate (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
BrewDog's 'Lost Forest' on Kinrara estate (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)

Land managers, gamekeepers and rural workers all already contribute to rewilding in some capacity, writes Peter Clark.

Rewilding and traditional land management practices go hand in hand, despite what some may say.

There is an increasing desire by supporters of rewilding to pit their positives against shooting’s perceived negatives.

Hard-line rewilders enjoy branding traditional land management as diametrically opposite to their narrative. Yet, land managers, gamekeepers and rural workers all contribute to rewilding in some capacity currently, without a need for a puritanical, “wipe the slate clean” approach, which would damage fragile rural communities and ecosystems in the process. Many of the wildlands of Scotland have been preserved thanks to shooting estates.

Traditional land uses and their positive contribution to people and nature are under threat.

BrewDog purchased the Highland Kinrara estate and made its gamekeepers redundant. Trees are replacing rural communities. Forestry and Land Scotland spent approximately £17.5 million of taxpayer money purchasing Glenprosen estate, and it will be planted solely with millions of trees. It’s a futile move, given the agency’s own advisors warned that the majority of the 3,400-hectare estate was highly unsuitable for tree-planting.

Many who have pursued the rewilding agenda brand themselves the “saviours of nature”. Yet, the various ecotourism or “wild safari” opportunities they deliver often offer less and cost more than when the landscape was managed for a mix of rewilding, shooting and conservation. With the grouse moors gone and trees planted, there is a dearth of open landscape, and this impacts on fringe species.

Admittedly, not all rewilders are steadfast in their beliefs. Many define the activity as something completely different. This is where common ground is often found, and progress made.

Let’s take an ‘old head on young shoulders’ approach

Land shot over is full of rewilded areas. The difference is that they are kept that way purposefully by gamekeepers, and further benefit through effective predator management. Importantly, it is not just quarry species that benefit but a whole range of species.

Despite the Glenprosen purchase, the Scottish Government’s own latest biodiversity strategy demonstrates that shooting and rewilding will work concurrently to deliver on a raft of positive policy goals. They envisage that, by 2030, grouse moor management will sustain healthy biodiversity, especially with regard to muirburn, legal predator control and diversification of habitat to create a more sustainable upland landscape.

Tree-planting is a common method of rewilding. Photo: Yakobchuk Viacheslav/Shutterstock

Rewilding cannot be directly contrasted with shooting and conservation, because many of its techniques have been applied by land managers for decades. Fundamentally, estates choosing to adopt the totalitarian view of solely rewilding on a large scale will always struggle to keep up with those embracing the benefits brought to the environment by shooting activities and predator control.

Implementing the “old head on young shoulders” approach, by drawing upon the knowledge and skills of land managers and gamekeepers whilst adopting innovation, ingenuity and landscape-appropriate land management techniques, is the best way forward.

Peter Clark is public affairs manager for the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) in Scotland

Tags

Conversation

