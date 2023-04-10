Eleanor Bradford: In 50 years, mobile phones changed everything – for better or worse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Eleanor Bradford: In 50 years, mobile phones changed everything – for better or worse

Like TVs and mobile phones, the next technological 'threat' will have its pros and cons.

Life without mobile phones is almost unimaginable these days (Image: Momentum studio/Shutterstock)
Life without mobile phones is almost unimaginable these days (Image: Momentum studio/Shutterstock)
By Eleanor Bradford

We’ve just celebrated the 50th anniversary of the mobile phone. But should it really be a celebration?

Generation Z has never known life without a mobile phone, but us old Generation X folk remember it very clearly.

In some ways, life without a phone in your pocket was ridiculous. Once, as a cub reporter in Devon, I was driving the radio station car to an interview when the DJ on the radio said: “This is a message for Eleanor Bradford: if she is listening, please can she call the studio urgently.”

I was in the middle of Dartmoor and spent 10 minutes frantically driving around to find a phone box. Thankfully, I had 50p in my purse, which was enough to ring the station and discover that the radio car was needed elsewhere for an outside broadcast. (Not my fault! The producer had forgotten to sign the logbook to say the car was needed – and I’d like it to be noted that I was dutifully listening to BBC Radio Devon and hadn’t switched over to the commercial station which played better music.)

Mobile phones certainly made communicating at work a lot easier. It also transformed social lives. Remember the equally ridiculous teenage years when we drove our parents mad by hogging the one and only phone line in the house for hours whilst we chatted to our friends all evening, not to mention running up a huge phone bill?

How incredibly old-fashioned that seems to Generation Z. I am writing this in the pub, and tell my 13-year-old about life before mobile phones. He looks up from his phone for a second, absorbs another nugget of parental oddness and then uses a filter on his phone to turn my face into a horse’s head.

I’m so old to him that he once asked me whether, when I was little, “everything was in black and white”? To him, my life without a mobile phone is the equivalent of Fred and Barney from the Flintstones, running along to power cars with stone wheels.

Is there much difference between playing games online and chatting on the landline for hours? (Image: Billion Photos/Shutterstock)

When he is in his bedroom for hours on his phone, playing Roblox with a friend, I wonder if I am being a bad parent. At least, the thought briefly flits through my mind as I enjoy the peace and quiet and a glass of wine.

I ask myself: What’s the difference between that and the long landline calls I made every evening as a teenager? In fact, playing Roblox is probably more mentally stimulating than talking about boys, bands and hairstyles for hours. This human contact is a lifesaver for him in our rural home with only pigs, chickens and a dog for company.

The world has changed, just as it always does

But I can see how much technology has changed the way friendships work. Mobile phones make it far easier to keep up with old friends than to make new ones.

A colleague recently explained to me that her brother had moved back home because he was lonely at university. Lonely? At university? But then I realised that university nowadays is very different.

When I arrived in student halls, the only option to avoid chronic boredom was to step outside your door and meet other people. The corridors, kitchens and unions were buzzing with activity. But my colleague’s brother said these spaces are now empty, as everyone stays in their rooms and posts on social media, no doubt saying how much they are living their best life.

The parents of Generation X worried about the impact of too much TV on their kids (Image: Daniel Law/PA)

The world has changed, just as it always does. Trying to point out the drawbacks of mobile phones to Gen Z is the same as Gen X’s parents worrying about the impact of TV on our intelligence. We all remember the kid from school who didn’t have a TV at home: clever, perfectly nice, but unable to join in 99% of conversations because they were all about TV shows.

The teens who don’t have phones nowadays must be in a similar situation. I respect the parents’ decision and admire their ethics, but it must be hard going for the kid.

Mobile phones are fast becoming old news

Back to the pub. I ask my 13-year-old whether he thinks mobile phones were a good invention. He says they’re good, except when you use them to look at things you shouldn’t, or for cyberbullying. This, I think, pretty much sums up the situation. And there are children in his class secretly on their phones during lessons, but not him, he says.

The issue now is that mobile phones are fast becoming old news. The new “threat” is on the horizon already: artificial intelligence.

My son will tell his kids about WhatsApp and Snapchat and how the only entertainment in those days was to use a filter to turn granny into a horse

My son is actually Generation Alpha, and he and his peers will have their lives transformed by everything AI is capable of. Like TVs and mobile phones, it will have its pros and cons.

My son will tell his kids about WhatsApp and Snapchat and how the only entertainment in those days was to use a filter to turn granny into a horse. They’ll roll their eyes at his boring stories and turn back to their technology. But what their technology will look like will probably blow our minds.

Eleanor Bradford is a former BBC Scotland health correspondent and now works in communications

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Audience members were removed from a theatre in Manchester after loudly singing along to a performance of The Bodyguard (Image: Oleksandr Nagaiets/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Theatre audiences should have some respect and act responsibly
Juries in Scotland are made up of 15 people (Image: Alexander Oganezov/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Jury duty could be the most eye-opening thing you never do
Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to press outside the home she shares with Peter Murrell (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Campbell Gunn: Unanswered questions will plague the SNP for the foreseeable
Maria Lewis, owner of the Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven, who has come up against lobster-related planning permission issues (Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson)
David Knight: We've got stricter rules for lobsters than antisocial teens
Police Scotland searched the home and garden of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon this week (Image: Robert Perry/PA)
The Flying Pigs: Former FM's got a pokey wee gairden jist like the rest…
We should always challenge preconceptions and prejudice. Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: The preconceptions of others
Police Scotland outside the Glasgow home of former chief executive of the SNP, Peter Murrell. Image: Robert Perry/PA
Moreen Simpson: Fit's afoot at Holyrood? It seems the sharn has hit the pulley
A Dundee performance of The Cheviot, The Stag and the Black, Black Oil in 2016 (Image: Shutterstock)
Jim Hunter: 50 years on, John McGrath's Cheviot predictions have come true
The High Court in Glasgow, where Sean Hogg received community service for the crime of rape (Image: TreasureGalore/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Anyone convicted of rape should expect to lose their liberty
Andrew Tate (centre) was recently moved from police custody to house arrest in Romania (Image: Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Rise of Andrew Tate and incels makes 1980s-style misogyny seem almost tame

Most Read

1
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New take-away opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
6
2
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
3
Barbara Cormack can't believe her luck after winning big - twice - at the weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
4
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
5
Deborah Lagrichi needed hospital treatment after the attack in Hilton Quarry Woods on Friday. She tried to protect puppy Rocky, but he also needed vet treatment. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dog owner describes terrifying moment out-of-control dog pounced in Aberdeen woods
6
Nauticus Robotics is planning to transform an old ship store at Aberdeen Harbour.
Robotics firm to transform old store at Aberdeen Harbour and council slams ‘unjustified’ demolition…
7
Johnstons Of Elgin want a small shed.
Johnstons of Elgin shed, new life for bookies and change of use for bed…
8
Searches have been conducted on land and in water for Rodrigo Falcon, who has been missing for four months.
Friends of missing Aviemore man Rodrigo Falcon use private investigators and divers as they…
9
Pawel Cymbalista completed the Cape Wrath Challenge taking an incredible 11 hours and 36 minutes off the time. Image: Pawel Cymbalista.
‘Fastest known time smashed’: Mallaig endurance runner sets new record for solo run on…
10
This four-bedroom detached house at Kinloss, Forres, makes a grand impression.
Six smart family homes for sale now in the north and north-east

More from Press and Journal

MV Loch Seaforth has been pulled from service on Tuesday morning due to engine problems.
Calmac Ullapool to Stornoway service cancelled following engine failure
Emergency services are at the scene on the A99 near Forse. Image: Google Maps
Man, 18, taken to hospital following crash involving car and lorry on A99 south…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Repeat offender jailed after spree of 'chaos and violence'
Transitioning away from oil and gas should mean new jobs in new sectors (Image: James Jones Jr/Shutterstock)
Peter Faccenda: If we don't capitalise on just transition opportunities, future generations will ask…
Highland League Football. Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers (red) at Bellslea Park. Brora's Paul Brindle scores the winning goal. CR0019596 22/02/20 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
New arrival inspires Paul Brindle on his return to Brora Rangers
4 December 2021. This is from the Breedon Highland League tie between Brora Rangers and Huntly. PICTURE CONTENT - 16 Brora Mathew Wright and 5 Huntly Michael Clark
Committed Michael Clark aiming for Huntly silver lining after signing new deal
Recent planning approvals include a removation of Balmacara Village Hall and a car hire facility in Inverness
New use for former Burnett's bakery site in Inverness, glamping pods for Abriachan and…
Aberdeen directors Dick Donald and Chris Anderson in 1980 with a model of Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson.
Neil Drysdale: Chris Anderson - the visionary behind the scenes at Pittodrie in the…
Caley Thistle forward Billy Mckay is determined to land a vital victory against Arbroath on Tuesday night. Images: SNS Group
Billy Mckay sets sights on goals as Championship's defensive aces Arbroath lie in wait…
Interim manager Barry Robson has guided Aberdeen up to third in the Premiership. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Red-hot strikers making Barry Robson's Aberdeen tick as Hearts press panic button…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented