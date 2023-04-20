Euan McColm: Humza Yousaf must cut old friends adrift to protect his party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euan McColm: Humza Yousaf must cut old friends adrift to protect his party

The merest whiff that something wasn’t right was once enough to merit enforced exile from the SNP - the FM shouldn't make exceptions.

First Minister Humza Yousaf is interview by members of the media (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)

By Euan McColm

Politics is a brutal business. Its most successful practitioners require a degree of ruthlessness we would find disturbing in a friend.

A truly effective political leader must not only cultivate a network of supportive allies, he or she must be willing to cut dead anyone who threatens their project.

Among former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s professional gifts was a ruthlessness that saw her dispense quickly with any colleagues who risked becoming a liability. A number of elected members at both Holyrood and Westminster enjoyed the patronage of Sturgeon, posing with her for grinning selfies, only to find themselves sharply shut out when things got difficult.

The MP turned MSP Michelle Thomson was suspended by the SNP when difficult questions arose about her property portfolio. The former MSP Mark McDonald became a pariah when it emerged he’d sent some inappropriate text messages.

In these and other cases, there was no police involvement. The merest whiff that something wasn’t right was enough to merit enforced exile.

I mean no criticism, here. Sturgeon did what she thought necessary to protect her party. That’s a fundamental duty of a leader.

If, during the Sturgeon era, two high-profile SNP figures had been arrested as part of a police investigation, she would have seen to it that they were suspended from the party until those matters were cleared up.

Little more than three weeks after succeeding Sturgeon, new leader Humza Yousaf faces calls from opponents – and some colleagues – to suspend former chief executive Peter Murrell and MSP Colin Beattie from the SNP, after both were arrested by police investigating allegations of fraud involving party funds. He refuses to do so.

This, I suppose, is understandable. Murrell is, after all, Mr Nicola Sturgeon. Of course, Yousaf is wary of crossing that line.

If he suspends Murrell and then Sturgeon is interviewed by cops, logically, he’d have to suspend her, too. I’m afraid this is a clear-cut case of “so be it”.

Yousaf seems genuinely shell-shocked

The extraordinary crisis engulfing the SNP stems from the culture of the Sturgeon and Murrell era. Yousaf’s instincts may be to stand by his friends, but that would be an indulgence.

The new first minister campaigned in the SNP leadership contest as his party’s continuity candidate. That status may have helped him to a slender victory, but it now hangs around his neck, a 10-tonne chain that threatens to drag him to his political doom.

In recent days, Yousaf has given the firm impression that he doesn’t know what he’s doing. He seems genuinely shell-shocked by each damaging new revelation about his party.

If he’s to salvage his leadership, Humza Yousaf needs to cut his old friends adrift. That’s what Nicola Sturgeon would have done.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

