Scott Begbie: I didn’t just face my creepy-crawly fears – I ate them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: I didn’t just face my creepy-crawly fears – I ate them

What lengths would you go to for free whisky? Crunching on some edible insects seemed like a good idea in theory.

Scott faces his fears nose-on (Image: Mike Wilkinson/Scotch Malt Whisky Society)
Scott faces his fears nose-on (Image: Mike Wilkinson/Scotch Malt Whisky Society)
By Scott Begbie

As someone with a lifelong fear of creepy-crawlies, bugs and especially spiders – spawn of Satan – I am aware you are supposed to face your fears.

Which I do – by dropping a heavy book on anything with six or eight legs that invades my personal space. Welcome to Chez Begbie, allow me to introduce you to Next catalogue.

It’s the scuttling and the legs and the general mingingness of these creatures. However, last week, I took coping with my phobia to a new level by not just facing my fears, but tucking into them.

Yeah, I ate bugs – albeit with excellent whisky chasers. A bit like an arachnophobe Hannibal Lecter: “A tarantula tried to scare me once. I ate his legs with a fine Talisker – ffff, ffff, ffff.”

This was all down to me being a member of the Scotch Malt Whisky Society. They put out a call for three “mavericks” to take part in a unique tasting, pairing crunchy critters with three drams as part of the society’s 40th anniversary celebrations, on a theme of embracing the unorthodox.

In a moment of madness, I thought I would volunteer for a laugh. Sure, bugs… but free whisky, though.

Next thing I know, I’m sitting in SMWS HQ at the vaults in Leith with two fellow mavericks – hello Lannie and Steve – staring at a plate with a white napkin over it. Sure, free whisky… but bugs, though.

On the plus side, this pairing meant the chance to have a masterclass in whisky tasting from SMWS ambassador Olaf Meier. I learned more about malt in that hour than in my previous years of tippling.

But you can chat about the virtues of a dram all you like. At some point, that white napkin is coming off.

When it did, I was confronted by a plate of mealworms. The only reason I didn’t run screaming out the door was because they weren’t moving. I still couldn’t look at them, but eventually they had to go in my mouth.

A once-in-a-lifetime experience

Eyes closed, inner zen engaged, I bit down. The verdict? A bit like stale Bombay mix without the spices. Ditto, the crickets that were eyeballing me. Even the bonus scorpion round at the end – I had the stinger – was just salty and nothing worse.

As long as I pretended they were all crunchy snacks – and didn’t look down – I could cope.

Until the locust. A big one sat on my plate, looking exactly like what it was: a dead bug with wings. It was mingin’ squared. I had to steel myself to pop it in my mouth.

Would you give mealworms, crickets or locusts a try? Image: Mike Wilkinson/Scotch Malt Whisky Society

In, bite down, and there were all the constituent parts of locust in my mouth. Dry, dusty, with bits of wings and legs in my teeth. I kept a straight face, but my inner zen was hunched over a bucket retching. Gads.

It took a bit (fair bit) more malt to steady my nerves, but I was done. A once-in-a-lifetime experience was over.

Tell you what, I’m never doing that again. Has it cured my arachnophobia? Ask the next spider that comes into Begbie Towers. You’ll find it under the Next catalogue.

Scott Begbie is a former journalist and editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

Higher education isn't necessarily for everybody, and that's OK (Image: smolaw/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Early life 'failures' can be a boon rather than a barrier
Humza Yousaf hugs Kate Forbes in the main chamber at Holyrood during the vote for Scotland's new first minister (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
John Ferry: SNP can't pretend their own tartan Toryism isn't already out there
Macaques can cause mischief on the Gibraltar Rock cable cars (Image: Kzenon/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Cable cars in and out of Union Terrace Gardens would be a…
Is Russia spying in Scottish waters. Image: Press Association.
George Mitchell: Putin's departure is only a matter of time
Coronation quiche, anyone? (Image: James Manning/PA)
The Flying Pigs: 'Coronation quiche' looks royally bowff tae me
Professor Alexandra Johnstone of the Rowett Institute is investigating a link between the cost of living crisis and obesity.
What a week: Food prices up 80% as pounds pile on - you do…
Deborah James did most of the talking in Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words.
Yvie Burnett: Bowelbabe documentary was a tough but essential watch
Learning to swim in Aberdeen once involved a rope and freezing temperatures (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Aberdeen's Victorian councillors would be ashamed of their modern counterparts
First Minister Humza Yousaf is interview by members of the media (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Euan McColm: Humza Yousaf must cut old friends adrift to protect his party
Sentenced to 241 years, a US prisoner turned to books, poetry and education to help change his ways (Image: LightField Studios/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Rehabilitation after crime is always possible, but perpetrators must work hard to…

Most Read

1
Officers were seen in the Hutcheon Street area after the window of a coach was smashed. Image: supplied.
Fan’s coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042265. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on the opening of new street food trailer The Food Truck, which sells well-loved beach classics. Business partners Emma Main (without glasses) and Gaynor Campbell (with glasses) are pictured. April 20th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Keith couple launch Forres food truck serving classic beach grub
3
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A pair vandalised toilets and threatened staff after asking to use a hotel toilet Picture shows; Mercure Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Men smashed hotel mirror and threatened to ‘knock out’ worker
4
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers launch strikes
5
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Paul Campbell.
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
6
Rural communities including Braemar will see a return to colder weather this week. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Wintry weather descends on rural communities as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast
7
Martyn Anderson admitted he'd been drinking for 24-hours before crashing his Mitsubishi into a roundabout. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Offshore worker hit roundabout after divorce threat ‘pushed him’ into 24-hour drinking spree
8
A stream could waylay plans to create a new petrol station beside the AWPR at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven petrol station in doubt over stream, plans for Peterhead whisky shop and Union…
9
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
10
Inverness Sheriff Court
Workmen left their vans and fought with pedestrians who swore at them

More from Press and Journal

Will Duncan finally impress his mum? The Duncan and Judy Murray Show is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Doug Taylor / Scottish Comedy Agency
Comedy duo Duncan and Judy Murray to take smash hit show to Aberdeen
Scotland's rich seafood larder is being showcased in the Catalan capital. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Flying the flag for Scotland at world's largest seafood trade show
European lynx. Image: Scotland: The Big Picture.
Lynx could be reintroduced to the Highlands in the future
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Bristol City target Ross McCrorie focused on Aberdeen's third-place bid - as he gives…
Ross County's Connor Randall up against Duk of Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County forced to wait to discover Premiership post-split fixtures
The roadworks will involve a diversion running to Blackdog junction.
Travel chaos continues as more roadworks planned for AWPR
Plans have been submitted to bring back No 10 Botanic Garden. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
No 10 Botanic Gardens: Plans to bring marquee back to Aberdeen green space met…
Ellon Medical Group. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Ellon GP pulls econsult service four months early due to recruitment issues
Delighted Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds will lead his side into Scottish Cup semi-final action against Falkirk at Hampden this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds' pride at how Scottish Cup semi-finalists Caley Thistle have salvaged season
Pandora is to open with the Bon Accord Centre. Image: DC Thomson
Pandora to open new store in Aberdeen Bon Accord Centre

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]