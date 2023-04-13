Would you eat an bug burger? Brewdog considers adding them to menu

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

BrewDog has revealed it is considering adding bug burgers to its menu – if customers would order them.

The Ellon-based brewery boss James Watt tweeted a message to his 103,000 followers asking if they would eat a “bug burger”.

Mr Watt outlined the benefits of turning to insects as a sustainable source of food.

Would you eat a bug burger in a @BrewDog bar? We are considering working with @_yumbug and putting a cricket burger on our menu. Insects are an incredibly sustainable superfood which deliver maximum nutrition with minimal resources. So, would you try it? pic.twitter.com/JRIaVgJK3t — James Watt (@BrewDogJames) April 11, 2023

Mr Watt’s followers gave a mixed response to the plan.

One, using the name Tom, wrote: “Honestly, no. Probably delicious, but my brain wouldn’t get over the fact I was eating crickets.”

Another, Spurs Fan, penned: “Finally would be good to see it in a big brand location.

“Sustainable and tasty. cricket powder is just too expensive because of lack of economies of scale right now but so much nicer than normal flour.”

Wilhelm wrote: “Would try it, yeah. Whether I would order it more than once obviously depends on the taste, texture, price and so on.

“I do think non-meat protein sources are a better way to go than ‘fake meat’ products which try too hard to resemble like the real thing.”