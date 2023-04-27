Stephen Gallacher: New fears about Tiger Woods’ health make for worrying reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Stephen Gallacher: New fears about Tiger Woods’ health make for worrying reading

Surgeon claims it could be up to a year before Tiger is fit again.

Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
By Stephen Gallacher

The clock is ticking for Tiger Woods and I find my fears of whether we’ll see him back again increasing with each passing story about him.

Former tour professional turned surgeon Dr Bill Mallon, who played on the PGA Tour in the 1970s, told the Bunkered podcast he fears Tiger’s subtalar fusion surgery on his right foot could keep him out for as long as year.

The doctor didn’t beat about the bush, adding he doesn’t think Tiger will win another tournament due to the fact he has had five back surgeries and a foot fusion, not to mention problems with his other foot.

I’ve been here before, questioning whether Tiger will be back never mind winning tournaments again, and he has proven me wrong.

But how many comeback stories can one sportsman have?

Tiger getting himself pain-free is the important part of this story. He will be 48 in December and if there is one thing which he clearly has not had for a few years it’s a clean bill of health.

Tiger’s desire is unquestioned

There has never been any question about his ability. He’s Tiger Woods for goodness sake.

But there have been ongoing persistent questions about his physical fitness and mental strength alone is not enough.

He looked in considerable pain at Augusta and yet another surgery, not to mention another nine to 12 months of recovery, only add to the size of the task he is facing.

I’ve said before but I’ll repeat it, Tiger is not a guy for ceremonial appearances. If he doesn’t genuinely believe he can win a tournament he’s not going to be there.

Making a cut or finishing in the top 30 is of no interest to him and as great as he is, he’s not getting any younger.

Maybe this latest setback will be the straw to break the camel’s back when it comes to his legendary career.

Time will tell on that one.

But I’ll give the man credit, when he does call time on his career – whenever that may be – nobody will ever accuse him of lacking desire.

The hurdles he has faced and the willpower he has shown to overcome them time after time shows why he is one of the best to ever do it.

I’m not going to write him off just yet though. History has shown the man to be capable of some incredible things.

If this is the end then it will be Tiger who decides and nobody else.

A welcome run of tournaments starting in Abu Dhabi

My son Jack won’t be the only one in shorts this week.

I’m in Abu Dhabi this week for my first Challenge Tour event of 2023, the Abu Dhabi Challenge.

I’m looking forward to having the chance to play golf on a weekly basis again. We’re coming to the end of April and my schedule has been one tournament a month so far this year.

It’s far from ideal when you are trying to get some rhythm and momentum going.

Golfers are like football players. You can practise as much as you like but there is no substitute for competitive events, whether it be a golf tournament or a cup-tie.

You can’t just turn up and expect to be at your best from the start.

That’s why I’m really looking forward to the next three weeks as I know I’m going to playing.

I’m waiting to hear if I’m getting an invitation to play the Italian Open on the DP World Tour next week but I have received an invite for the Soudal Open in Belgium.

If I don’t get the chance to play in Italy next week then I’ll stay out here for the UAE Challenge.

I’m a little rusty in terms of tournament play but at least I know all about the national course here.

I’ve played it many times and walked the course earlier this year on a daily basis when I was covering the Hero Cup match between Continental Europe and Great Britain and Ireland.

It will be a first for me this week too in that I’ll be playing wearing shorts.

It’s in the mid-30s out here and let’s just say this is one rule change a man of my fair complexion backs 100%.

The factor 50 will be out and so will the Gallacher pins.

It’s time to stop the spats between rival tours

DP World Tour member Eddie Pepperell had a Twitter back-and-forth with Richard Bland of LIV Golf

It seems the tit-for-tat spat between rival tour players just won’t go away.

I had a chuckle at the Twitter exchange between my old amateur pal Richard Bland and Eddie Pepperell at the weekend over the party hole at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide.

The club was hosting a LIV Golf event and Chase Koepka’s hole-in-one on Sunday sparked bedlam with plastic beer cups everywhere from spectators thrown around in celebration.

Eddie remarked it was nothing new as it happening at Scottsdale in Arizona for years.

Enter Blandy, who was quick to query where it had happened on the DP World Tour. There was a needless dig at Eddie only having been around for 15 minutes thrown in for good measure in a tweet which has since been deleted.

Back came Eddie with GolfSixes, the Heineken hole at Himmerland and the Beat the Pro in Holland. There was reference to fact he had won more in his 15 minutes than Blandy had achieved in 22 years on the tour also included for good measure.

To his credit Blandy apologised, admitting he may have a few too many sherbets in Adelaide after the event.

I’ve no doubt there guys in the respective camps egging the two men involved on and it was nice to see them bring the teasing to an end although it looks as if Blandy has closed his Twitter account.

But the wider issue is the needless back sniping. We should be past that point by now and David Horsey summed it up brilliantly.

He wrote: “I have no issue with players choosing to go play LIV…but I do have an issue with the deformation & disrespecting of the tours and players that gave them a platform to create their brand in the first place.

“And then think it’s fine to just come back & play when it suits?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Golf

Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Coul Links: Objectors outnumber supporters 2 to 1 - but should the powers that…
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Golf: Bon Accord's Barrie Edmond thinks Evening Express Champion of Champions hat-trick is getting…
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Aberdeen's Jasmine Mackintosh crowned Helen Holm Scottish Women's Open champion
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Lucas Herbert wins ISPS Handa Championship as Scottish contingent miss out
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Aberdeen's David Law in contention in Japan; Gemma Dryburgh storms up leaderboard at Chevron…
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Would-be golf course developer backs Coul Links plan
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Stephen Gallacher: A bucket list win for Matt Fitzpatrick in South Carolina
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Golf: Course manager whose work helped bring Scottish Open and other prestigious events to…
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Aberdeen's 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie receives honorary membership of Royal Dornoch
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Royal Dornoch scores world first with life-saving kit on golf buggies

Most Read

1
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
2
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
3
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Aberdeen colts and Highland League clubs in line to join new Scottish Conference League
2
4
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
5
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
6
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
7
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Man told receptionist he was ‘ready for the kill’ and wanted to ‘taste human…
8
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
9
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Drink-driver crashed into bus in Aberdeen city centre
10
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
‘No talks’ between council and Dons this year as possible beach stadium remains part…

More from Press and Journal

May Day march
May Day March: Workers to rally against services cuts 'for their children's future'
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Former Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass leads Memphis to cup upset in USA
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Small fire breaks out at building next to P&J Live in Aberdeen through the…
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Power lines plan: the case for and against
Stromness ATM
Orkney councillors grant planning permission for second ATM in Stromness
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Opinion: We want 'just transmission' and evidence of why power lines are needed
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Caroline Renton: We can work together in the classroom, corridor and community to end…
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Woman kicked heavily pregnant daughter in the stomach three times
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Donna McLean: Talk about death and plan ahead to make the end easier
Tiger Woods underwent fusion surgery in New York last week. Image: PA
Kevin Mackie says support has been key as Brechin City get set for promotion…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]