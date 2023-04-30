David Knight: NHS strikes are life or death and disputes must end now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Knight: NHS strikes are life or death and disputes must end now

Abandoning those most at risk on emergency and cancer wards isn't acceptable - both sides must work to resolve strikes over pay.

A nurse in England protests against the UK Government's legal action against striking NHS workers (Image: Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
A nurse in England protests against the UK Government's legal action against striking NHS workers (Image: Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
By David Knight

I felt elated as I left Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, for two very good reasons.

The first was that nurses told me I could switch to annual blood tests to check if I am still OK after my big operation almost five years ago.

A lot of this follow-up work was skewered by Covid, but the specialist unit I attend maintained remote contact through thick and thin. Even though some of them were drafted temporarily into frontline trenches to fight Covid in intensive care units.

I always appreciated this; I wasn’t alone or forgotten as the NHS cleared the decks like a battleship going into action.

Now, we are face to face again at the hospital, which is always better, I feel.

It used to be three-month checks, which simultaneously gave me a sense of reassurance and dread. Glad I was being checked every 12 weeks, but frightened it would come back.

I’m not out of the woods, as I still struggle with side effects. But, at this juncture, I feel compelled to trot out that old chestnut: there are a lot worse off than me.

I’m lucky, as many have died while I’m currently still here – thanks to being caught early. Otherwise, I’d be gone by now.

I could faintly hear a nurse on the other side of the unit running through the same big operation with another gentleman who had popped in for an informal chat before his big day. It all came flashing back, after my two and a half hours on the operating table.

Not surprisingly, he looked a bit apprehensive. So, when the nurse disappeared for a few minutes, I struck up a conversation and tried to reassure him; I hope it helped.

He was “lucky” in the sense that he had obvious symptoms. I had none – it was discovered by a combination of pure luck and a GP called Wendy who had a hunch that something needed checking further.

I’ll trot out something else you’ve heard before, but I can’t say often enough – get yourself checked early. I know some people might be stifling a yawn, but it’s true.

Cancer reminds me of the western film, The Quick and the Dead – check yourself quick or you might end up dead. Don’t give up at the first hurdle because you think waiting lists are too long.

Little things matter, but there is a time and place

The other reason I felt elated heading towards the exit was that I discovered you can buy individual doughnuts in a little bakery in the hospital M&S store. Trivial stuff, eh?

But, little things matter at times like this; their importance becomes magnified way above their humdrum status.

Supermarket doughnuts in packs of five, which the two of us can’t polish off, are the bane of my life. Shall I start coming here for them instead?

No, I’d feel guilty clogging up a space in the Lady Helen Wood car park just to buy doughnuts.

Yes, little things matter, but there is a time and place. For example, I had a little altercation in the hospital cafe about milk in my Americano instead of on the side: I should have asked in the first place, they argued with some justification.

It was getting tense, so I glanced sideways to gauge any unrest in the queue.

A woman in a wheelchair with the stump of her amputated leg on display, another with face injuries that looked like she’d fallen down the stairs. What on earth was I playing at? This isn’t The Savoy, you prima donna.

Don’t cross such a dangerous line

I support our nurses and junior doctors – they deserve every penny that’s fair and reasonable, but they are not beyond reproach. Especially in England, after a nuclear-button strike ultimatum to abandon those most at risk on emergency and cancer wards.

They must heed an oblique warning by Huw Pill, chief economist at the Bank of England, that they were feeding inflation with excessive demands.

Common sense restored the calm here in Scotland, but many of us worry about sick relatives down south. The Royal College of Nursing is pressing on in England, even although many health colleagues in other unions have accepted pay offers.

I see young, smiling medics in news reports, waving placards, reminiscent of fresh-faced students demanding statues be toppled. But this is life or death

A few days after my hospital visit, I found myself speaking with a senior nurse in Birmingham about my mother-in-law, who was whisked in as an emergency case. I welled up with gratitude as she explained everything they had done for her.

Later, I could have cried in frustration when they called to tell me they had just delivered her home at midnight – she’s almost 91, for pity’s sake.

But I dread to think what fate would have befallen her had they been on strike.

I see young, smiling medics in news reports, waving placards, reminiscent of fresh-faced students demanding statues be toppled. But this is life or death.

I love our nurses and doctors, but don’t cross such a dangerous line. This isn’t Russian roulette.

I urge both sides to end this dispute – please don’t be doughnuts.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

