Catherine Deveney: Nurses need a professional salary if we want professional care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: Nurses need a professional salary if we want professional care

By Catherine Deveney
December 15, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 15, 2022, 7:24 pm
Striking nurses in London on the picket line. It is yet to be confirmed if similar action will be avoided in Scotland (Image: Guy Bell/Shutterstock)
Striking nurses in London on the picket line. It is yet to be confirmed if similar action will be avoided in Scotland (Image: Guy Bell/Shutterstock)

There is a correlation between pay and professionalism, motivation and respect, so upping nurses’ wages is in our best interests, writes Catherine Deveney.

The last thing you want, as a worker, is to hear your job described as “a vocation”, which is just the preamble to saying you should do it for reasons of public-spirited altruism, without anything as tainted as filthy lucre in recompense.

NHS nurses no doubt seethed when Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, who earns £81,144 a year as a politician, plus another £67,505 as a senior minister, said recently that it was “troubling and very, very sad” to hear of nurses relying on foodbanks, but he wasn’t sure how to put a price on what they did. What was a reasonable wage?

One, I’d venture, that enabled them to shop in a supermarket rather than a charity scheme.

Most people feel uneasy at the prospect of the first nurses’ strike in history. On an emotional level, if we’re truly honest, there’s probably an instinctive: “How can you do that to the old, the sick, and the vulnerable?”

A better question might be: how can WE do it? How can we pay so little for such a necessary service? And, how can the Westminster government refuse to even enter negotiations, when the Scottish Government has found an extra 7.5%?

The result of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) ballot in Scotland will be announced on Monday. If strike action is averted here, it will be a relief, but, in principle, nurses have the same right to strike as any other exploited worker; workers’ labour is a contract between two parties with equal responsibilities, not a charity donation.

Still, the current NHS turmoil is raising issues that are more complex than rights. The director of the RCN, Patricia Marquis, has said that NHS services are “not safe”. Having spent lots of time visiting hospitals in the last few months, I can only agree. Here is my experience…

How can you feel unsafe in a hospital?

The scream was blood curling. It reverberated round the ward, and the 94-year-old patient in the corner, who was struggling to breathe, whose eyes bled fear at the best of times, twitched in fright.

The patient I was visiting, whose maximum dose steroid was making her anxious and emotional, jumped too – but not as much as the first time it happened. The nurses, she said, jumped out on each other regularly for a laugh. “It feels,” she continued, “like this place is run by children. I don’t feel safe here.”

The disturbing things you are witnessing are not one-offs, but part of a cultural deficit

Her words haunted me when I left. How can you not feel safe in a hospital?

That’s why her fantastic consultant admitted her in the first place: to be safe. And you trusted, at first. Felt so grateful for that reassurance. Over weeks, though, it becomes clear that the disturbing things you are witnessing are not one-offs, but part of a cultural deficit.

Nurses pointing at a computer screen. NHS Grampian says Christmas levels of services will likely be running during any nursing strikes.
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris deemed the pay rise requested by nurses to be ‘an awful lot’ (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)

The old woman repeatedly left on a commode with the toilet door fully open. The patient lying on a bed, naked from the waist down, the curtains round her undrawn. The lack of concern for elderly patient dignity begins to suggest a level of disrespect, bordering on contempt.

There is something very troubling about the culture on some NHS wards, a lack of professionalism that, in other jobs, would be annoying, but, in nursing, is frightening.

At night, the staff shout down the ward, while patients try to sleep. Over a patient’s bed, two nurses discuss a night out, ignoring the old lady they are working with, who lies like meat on a butcher’s slab. My fellow visitor, an ex-nurse, observes in horror. Nurses were once reprimanded for such disrespectful behaviour.

I’ll opt for competence over caring

The 94-year-old cannot reach the buzzer, so other patients press for her when she needs help. They wait. Press again. Wait again. And wait. Uneasily, we visitors offer help.

A nurse approaches my patient’s bed. “Did I give you your medication?” She asks openly, “I can’t remember.” The frightening thing is not so much the mistake as the fact that she seems blissfully unaware of how unprofessional her question sounds, how loudly it rings alarm bells.

This is the first time the Royal College of Nursing has gone on strike in its history (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)

“Vocation” implies caring, and there is no doubt that good nurses – and there are plenty of them – have compassion. But, if it’s a choice between caring and competence, I’ll opt for competence, thanks.

Nurses asked for a 17% pay rise. “An awful lot,” says Heaton-Harris. Though, obviously, not as much of an “awful lot” as politicians get.

This is not just about pay. But there IS a correlation between pay and professionalism. Motivation. Respect. An unstated expectation of due standards for due compensation.

I don’t want nurses to be “angels”. I don’t expect them to do their job well because it’s a vocation. I expect them to do it well because they’re professionals. They should be paid as such. And, just maybe, when you make workers feel their services are valuable, they start giving valuable service.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter, and Scottish Newspaper Columnist of the Year 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

We'll still be carefully counting our pennies throughout 2023, predicts James Bream (Image: Dalex Photos/Shutterstock)
James Bream: Plan for the worst in 2023 and things might improve as a…
It has now been more than two years since Britain officially left the EU (Image: Bodo Schieren/imageBROKER/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Take the biggest Brexit lessons on board to avoid future disaster
Television broadcast streaming multimedia. Earth globe abstract composition; Shutterstock ID 386549023; purchase_order: ; job:
Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy
2
In 2022, demonstrators staged a silent protest with blank placards in Edinburgh to make a statement about freedom of speech (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Protect freedom of expression and information with everything you have
It's time to bring in the new year and all the hopes and dreams that come with it.
What a week: Hamburgers, Harris Tweed and Hogmanay
How will you see in the new year tonight? Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Will your New Year mean party time or peace and quiet?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Leigh?Reid, owner and director of Aberdeen Business Network. Aberdeen. Supplied by Engage PR Date; 20/12/2022
Leigh Reid: Why networking is a no-brainer for your business
A mock-up of former Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett, beside his official portrait (Image: DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Surrealist collective 'Aberdeen City Council' dominated once again in 2022
It's not Christmas without some silly games (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Concert tickets for Christmas mean I’m fair becomin’ a giggin’ grunnie
Growing up with family friends makes for very special, lasting relationships (Image: MIA Studio/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Friendships that go the distance are truly remarkable

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented