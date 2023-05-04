Euan McColm: My coronation stance is anti-anti-monarchy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euan McColm: My coronation stance is anti-anti-monarchy

The monarchy is a strange, illogical institution, all arcane rules and bizarre rituals. All of this gives it some appeal.

Some members of the public are more enthusiastic about the approaching coronation celebrations than others (Image: David Parry/PA)
By Euan McColm

Let us begin with a visit to the old jokes’ home.

Q: How do you know if someone’s a vegan?

A: They tell you.

This gag was, admittedly, never in the premier league but, in its favour, it has adaptability. You may refresh it simply by replacing vegan with whichever zealot you wish to mock.

So, how do you know if someone’s a republican? You are, I’m sure, way ahead of me.

As we count down to Saturday’s coronation of King Charles III, it hasn’t been difficult to find people eager to explain why they are so furiously opposed to monarchy.

In real life, across social media, and – of course – on the comment pages of newspapers, we find an abundance of self-righteous anti-royalists.

They sneer at those who take pleasure from the wonderfully absurd spectacle of major royal occasions. They proudly proclaim that they will bend the knee to nobody, as if everyone else is walking about in a constant state of deference.

They rage that the royal family symbolises all that is unfair across these lands; if only we’d abolish the whole damned lot of them, we’d put an end to inequality. Just like they’ve done in, er, the USA…

As a teenager, I was fiercely – or, more accurately – self-consciously and performatively opposed to the royals. Only knee-bending idiots and fans of brutal inequality could have disagreed with my opposition.

These days? Well, these days, I’m entirely relaxed about the whole thing. The monarchy is a strange, illogical institution, all arcane rules and bizarre rituals. All of this gives it some appeal.

Abolishing the monarchy wouldn’t automatically improve anyone’s life

If I thought abolishing the monarchy would actually improve the lives of the poorest in this country, then I’d be fully in favour. I may be thrawn, but I’m not a sadist.

But, doing away with the royal family would bring no material benefit to anyone. Rather, it would simply upset the eccentrics and harmless traditionalists who get pleasure from their existence.

The more loudly and fiercely opposed someone is to the monarchy, the more my support for its existence grows. This is childish and petty, I know, but then I’ve never claimed to be anything else.

King Charles III will be crowned on May 6 (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)

I’m rather looking forward to watching the coronation. It will, I’m sure, be quite the show.

It will also, I predict, provoke an emotional response entirely unconnected to my own ambivalence about the royals. It will make me think of my late and much missed grandparents, to whom the monarchy meant a great deal.

I plan to drink in every minute of this historic occasion. What harm can that do?

Three cheers for the King, and for the souvenir tins of shortbread I’m going to empty as events unfold.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

