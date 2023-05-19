Moreen Simpson: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s feud is real reality TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s feud is real reality TV

So many people tuned in for the feigned bonhomie on This Morning this week. Spik aboot awks.

We've all had to play nice for an audience at some point in our lives (Image: Helen Hepburn)
We've all had to play nice for an audience at some point in our lives (Image: Helen Hepburn)
By Moreen Simpson

Telly addict that I am, I never watch it in the morning.

As a rise-at-dawn EE reporter for decades, my system is still geared to doing everything I have to do before 1pm. Then it’s record what I aim to view for the rest of the day, crossword, phone calls to mates, finally switch on about 4pm, probably to drool ower A Place in the Sun. Hard life, eh?

However, being a nosey crone who thrives on gossip, I was drawn like a bee to a burger to ITV’s This Morning this week. Fa’ could resist Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in deep-feud mode?

To mony folk, including me, they’re nails-doon-the-blackboard irritating at the best of times. All that carefully contrived casualness and ghastly giggles.

Pip had the supremely confident, blood-curdling aura of a mannie who reckoned he was untouchable. However, he’s been knocked aff his potty-starter since the right royal embarrassment of queue-gate and, more recently, having to endure the publicity of his brother’s child sex offences.

Quotation from columnist Moreen Simpson about the Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield drama: 'To mony folk, including me, they’re nails-doon-the-blackboard irritating at the best of times. All that carefully contrived casualness and ghastly giggles.'

Word is, Holly’s had enough. Wants a new giggle-bro – hot contender, the dire Dermot O’Leary.

So, I had to tune in for the pair’s feigned bonhomie this week. Spik aboot awks. They canna even bear to look at each other. Fa’ needs reality TV when ye have real reality TV?

Reminded me of the early 1970s, when me and my first hubby would have an argument early Saturday evening, just afore we were meeting other couples. Usually because he’d been late coming home from a rotten game of golf – so both of us in filthy moods.

We’d have the blow up, then furious silence. Arrive at our venue, steam seepin’ oot oor lugs, not looking at or addressing a word to each other, but having to appear totally normal – lovey-dovey, even – in front of oor pals. Oscar for best actor and actress in dramatic roles.

Things nearly got messy – but we’re still friends

One particularly frosty night to remember, I was the hostess, serving my delish food while he did zilch but pour the wine and spik aboot a double-bogey putt. Come pudding, I arrived with a flourish with this two-tier mandarin and cream cake I’d laboured ower. Ken ‘is, I was within a whisker of slappin’ it a’ ower his heid.

A few years later, when Meryl Streep did exactly that to Jack Nicholson in the film Heartburn, I soo wished I’d actually done it. And guess fit? We’re still friends.

Holly Willoughy on the set of This Morning.
Apparently Holly isn’t too happy with Phil (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

But, as feuds go, the cracker of them a’ must be back when the EE ran super-popular trips to Skye via trains to Kyle of Lochalsh. Staff mixed with readers and great days were had. Except that one I was on, supposedly acting as a guide and adviser.

Homeward bound at Kyle, we didn’t actually have a headcount because a’body said a’body was on the train. However, halfway home, someone noticed one of the sub-editors – let’s ca’ him Willie – was sitting alone, rather than with his missus.

Sez I: “Where’s your wife? Is she in another carriage?” Cool as a cucumber, sez he: “No. We argued. I left her on Skye.” Now that’s fit I ca’ a proper fa’-oot!

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press & Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]