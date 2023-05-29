David Knight: Police budget crisis could leave an open goal for fraudsters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Knight: Police budget crisis could leave an open goal for fraudsters

If Police Scotland is seriously struggling for cash, how long until certain functions stop working altogether?

Booking holiday accommodation online can leave us open to fraud (Image: Julia Lav/Shutterstock)
By David Knight

I was wondering if murder-spy thriller The Thirty-Nine Steps would have been as successful if Perth’s John Buchan had called it The Thirty-Eight Steps instead.

Of course it would. Thirty-nine was, famously, the author’s code for an enemy spy escape route.

Anyway, all I could do was keep gasping “38 steps” to my wife. It’s the final number I came to while trudging up a stone staircase in stifling Spanish heat at a holiday apartment block. With no lift, I might add, and I had to make several trips, lugging heavy cases and a multitude of other bags.

We were in the middle of our own adventure mystery: a stark reminder of how vulnerable we are when parting with large amounts of cash to hire holiday rentals from people we don’t know.

We discovered that the second week of our 14 days in a Spanish apartment had been double-booked. We’d have to find somewhere else – just weeks before flying in.

A frantic few hours passed, until we finally came across another apartment.

With a click of a button, hundreds of euros were speeding from our account into the hands of a couple of Dutch property entrepreneurs in Spain. And all within an hour of making their acquaintance. It seems mad, doesn’t it?

Quotation from columnist David Knight regarding Police Scotland's budget crisis: "Even 999 calls might take longer to deal with, we're told. So, what change would a holiday fraud have?"

I kept thinking guiltily of my bank app; hardly a moment passes without it asking me darkly: “Is this a scam?” or “Are you sure you want to make this payment?”

At least it seemed we were using a reputable holiday booking search engine, and it scored well on review website Trustpilot.

I’m no Martin Lewis, but I used my Visa card to make the transaction, as I believed this gave us some protection if we were being scammed over a non-existent apartment.

My stomach was churning away on reaching the 38th step. I was about to discover if the apartment really existed, along with the Dutch duo.

And, there he was, waiting at the door to meet me as arranged: Tim, one half of the holiday property enterprise. Tall and casually dressed in T-shirt and shorts, smiling and holding red roses for my wife as a greeting gift.

Close up of Airbnb app logo on mobile phone screen.
There is often a great deal of trust involved in using travel booking services such as Airbnb. Image: BigTunaOnline/Shutterstock

I had worked myself up into such a state that I could hardly speak or think straight due the flood of joy coursing through my whole body. So, I blurted out something really daft.

I said to Tim: “Tim, I didn’t think people in Holland were called Tim.” He seemed to take this imbecilic behaviour in his stride.

“Oh yes,” Tim replied cheerfully, and without batting an eyelid at the prospect of renting his posh apartment to a complete madman. “There are lots of Tims, Toms and Rickys in Holland.”

“That’s really interesting,” said I. I cringed.

I was so happy that my holiday booking was completely normal that I wanted to wrap my arms around Tim and hug him warmly. But I think he might have got the wrong idea and called the Guardia Civil.

Amid a police cash crisis, will something have to give?

No doubt Martin Lewis would have had something sharp to say about my laissez-faire approach to holiday bookings. And I also wondered what the Scottish police would have made of me had I lost my money. Especially after I read the small print in Police Scotland’s online “Victims of Fraud” leaflet.

There is a section about renting property. “Don’t part with money until you have viewed the property and verified the identity of the landlord,” the police warn with great common sense.

Hard to do when going through an emotional roller coaster of trying to save a Spanish holiday from collapse.

Police Scotland urge people to call them on 101 if they are victims of fraud. But I wonder how much financial resource is going into this service after north-east councillors were warned by a senior officer just over a week ago that police budgets were under enormous strain.

Police Scotland officers.
Police Scotland advise the public not to hand over any money until they have seen their holiday accommodation – but is that realistic?

Even 999 calls might take longer to deal with, they were told. So, what chance would a holiday fraud have?

I called 101 a while ago when I thought some drunken students were about to fall to their deaths off a high pub roof. The 101 call handler tried to tell me it wasn’t a police matter. I argued to the contrary and, when the real cops turned up, they assured me it was very much a police matter.

I formed a distinct impression that 101 existed to stop the public bothering the police.

How are things now, amid a police cash crisis? Even Inspector Clouseau would suspect something doesn’t add up about police budgets, especially after the SNP’s Keith Brown boasted a few months ago that massive extra resources were being invested.

I don’t know how many steps it’s going to take for certain police functions to stop working, but fewer than 38 or 39, I would imagine.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

[[title]]