Kirstin Innes: Cost and stress of summer holiday childcare is unsustainable for parents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Kirstin Innes: Cost and stress of summer holiday childcare is unsustainable for parents

For parents who can't afford not to work during the school holidays, summer becomes an endurance test of budgeting and quick thinking.

Arranging childcare and activities to keep kids occupied over the summer holidays takes a lot of effort (Image: Oksana Shufrych/Shutterstock)
Arranging childcare and activities to keep kids occupied over the summer holidays takes a lot of effort (Image: Oksana Shufrych/Shutterstock)
By Kirstin Innes

School’s out for the summer! My brain, however, is not.

I’ve spent the last two months trying to patchwork together a seven-week childcare plan for two children in different age brackets, on a very tight budget. Want to share my stress? Go on. Have a little glimpse into my pre-summer internal monologue.

If I can get them into a free play scheme two villages away between 10am and 2pm, including £10 a day for me to work from a co-working space nearby, is that a worthwhile use of time and money?

The eldest wants to do a Gaelic music course in our nearest town after the organisation ran taster sessions at his school, but it’s only two hours a day and I can’t justify spending that much on something that is just an experience for him and not also providing me with a decent amount of working time.

Mini-holidays to visit grannies can be deputised but, as we had our children older than average, neither of our mums really have the energy to deal with two frenetically active little boys for longer than a couple of days.

Another parent mentions a circus summer school in our nearest city, but looking into it briefly I notice this costs £50 a day for one child. Fifty pounds a day! Who has that?

Seventy-one pounds for a week will get my eldest into a week-long theatre workshop; that seems like a good investment, although it’s only between 10am and 4pm, and one parent will have to take him there on the train and work from a local library. But, then, what to do about the younger one? Oh, there’s a smaller kids’ class for him too – no, that’s only 10am to 12pm, that’s no good.

The council has put on a subsidised multi-sports camp, but it’s at the the one leisure centre in the district I can’t reach by public transport, so I scout around for local parents whose kids are also attending to find some sort of lift share. At £15 per day (10am to 3pm) this is the most affordable option. But the parent who can drive my kids there on two days this summer needs to do nine-to-five hours, which is an extra £8 per day, so that’s £23 times two, plus a contribution towards petrol.

Neither of my kids are particularly interested in sport but, at this point, I’m feeling desperate. And I’m freelance, able to flex my hours around a 10am drop-off, work informally near wherever I’ve dropped my kids each week. If I was a minimum-wage, nine-to-five worker, entirely dependent on my local council for childcare, I would be paying £1,610 – more than half of the £2,917 I would earn in seven weeks – just to put them into a sports club. Lunch is £3 per day extra…

Here comes the parental guilt

Finally, I think I’ve probably got it sorted. I take a triumphant look at my meticulously scheduled calendar, with its colour-coding and multiple drop-offs and pick-ups across 12 different locations, assigned to each parent… and then the guilt hits. Am I not spending enough time with my children?

Right on cue, a parenting ideas Facebook group I follow to torment myself pops into my feed; someone has posted adorable pictures of the summer holiday bucket list project she does with her children every year, where they write down their hopes for the coming seven weeks and the mother promises to help achieve them.

We were going to try and nail riding a bike without stabilisers somewhere in there, weren’t we? Swimming? Doing the local library reading challenge?

Every parent dreams of spending school holidays having fun with their children, but the reality is that work doesn’t stop for summer (Image: ibragimova/Shutterstock)

The thing is, I can’t afford not to work right now. The sneery comment I’ve encountered on a couple of homeschooling Instagram accounts – “Why have kids if you aren’t going to spend time with them?” – swims back up to me, its privilege reeking.

Well, the mortgage needs paid. The children need to eat. And I’m only sending them away between 10am and 4pm. If I promise to be a present parent in the mornings, evenings and at weekends, would it be OK for me to earn some money, too?

Scotland needs a nationwide summer holiday strategy

Aberdeen City Council is putting on free summer holiday activities, with priority given to children from certain socio-economic backgrounds, which is lovely. But the activities are all only for a couple of hours, and require parental supervision.

Moray Council, whose school holidays start on June 30, has put up a holding page, claiming to have a comprehensive list of all the activities available, but which actually just contains links to its libraries and sports or leisure Facebook pages. Neither council seems to be offering much in the way of actual practical childcare support.

None of this feels sustainable, does it? Not for me personally, and not for parents generally, particularly during a cost-of-living crisis

None of this feels sustainable, does it? Not for me personally (last summer, the stress of all this additional organising and scheduling on top of work lead to a huge mental slump), and not for parents generally, particularly during a cost-of-living crisis.

This country needs a nationwide summer holiday strategy: safe, subsidised, accessible childcare summer camps for a variety of ages. If the economy depends on parents working over the next seven weeks, then it should support us to do so.

Kirstin Innes is the author of the novels Scabby Queen and Fishnet, and co-author of non-fiction book Brickwork: A Biography of the Arches

More from Press and Journal

Morvern Medical Practice in Oban. Image: Google Maps.
Two west coast medical practices to merge later this year
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Banff court story Picture shows; Katie Lynch and neglected dog Dexter.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/SSPCA Date; Unknown
Woman let dog fall into 'skeletal state' after bad break-up
The owners of this granite home have breathed new life into the property. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
Live your best life in this £430,000 house in Aberdeen's west end
College manager Donna Booth is delighted at the council approval. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'A much-needed resource for Inverness and the Highlands': Discovery College gets go-ahead to open…
Skye's Ross Gordon and Calum Grant (Kingussie) challenge for the ball in a MacTavish Cup match at The Dell.
Shinty: Blow for Kingussie as defender Calum Grant heads Down Under
Rothes manager Ross Jack.
Rothes snap up defenders as boss Ross Jack reshapes for next season
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0043663. Callum Law 27th June 2023. Full time result Buckie 3 Peterhead 2 Pictures taken at the pre-season friendly between Buckie Thistle and Peterhead today. Picture:Peterhead 16 David Wilson Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
David Wilson happy to be back in Peterhead fold
Hey Duggee!
A-woof! Hey Duggee brings his clubhouse to Aberdeen and Inverness to thrill wee fans
Moray Council has earmarked £1.5m to replace Cloddach bridge. Image: Moray Council
£1.5m earmarked by Moray Council for Cloddach bridge replacement
Councillor John Cowe said it would be 'quite ridiculous' for the dial-a-bus service to be used for patient transport.
Council buses not a solution for patient transport in Moray