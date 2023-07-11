Scott Begbie: Can we call full-time on life-or-death political football?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Can we call full-time on life-or-death political football?

Put aside the tribalism and let’s get on with saving lives from crippling addiction.

A focus on care and helping people struggling with addiction out of harmful cycles is absolutely key (Image: Bignai/Shutterstock)
By Scott Begbie

That prohibition doesn’t work was a lesson our friends in America learned 90 years ago.

Once the US legalised booze, the bootleggers, gangsters and criminals were out of the picture, and ordinary people were no longer outlaws just for having a beer or a glass of wine. And they were no longer drinking alcohol spiked with God knows what, made by God knows who, God knows where.

It is a universally acknowledged fact that the USA ending prohibition in 1933 was a Good Thing. So, why all the shouting and screaming when the Scottish Government proposes taking much the same approach to drugs, by legalising them for personal use?

What’s with all the pearl-clutching and predictions of societal collapse and mayhem, spiralling addiction and death?

This is a move which is designed to do exactly the opposite. It is aimed at stemming Scotland’s hideous drugs death rate, which is a stain on our nation.

The war on drugs has manifestly failed. So, why not make the bold move of treating drugs and addiction as a health problem, not a crime?

Instead of ending up with a criminal record – or a jail sentence – drug users will be steered towards help with their problems in a healthcare setting, not a prison cell.

Part of the Scottish Government’s proposals include the eminently sensible move towards supervised drug consumption places, where people can do what the need to do safely and with a direct route to helping them out of the vicious cycle they are in.

Not endlessly chasing after drug users will free up police and justice resources to go after the criminal drug gangs who don’t give a jot what they sell to who, or how much damage it does to our society.

Why can’t Scotland try Portugal’s approach?

We don’t even need to go all the way back to America in 1933 to see what happens when you take a clear-eyed and sensible approach to drug use.

Portugal decriminalised all drugs in 2001. It has since seen a huge drop in overdose deaths, a fall in arrests, fewer people in prison, and more people getting the drug treatment they need. What it didn’t see was a major increase in drug use.

Why not try it here? Other than the obvious problem of Westminster refusing to give Scotland the power to sort out a problem that is blighting lives, driving crime and leaving a searing death toll in its wake.

The politicians lining up to castigate Holyrood for wanting to decriminalise drug possession are the same ones lining up to slam the SNP for the appalling effect drug use is having on our nation.

Amidst all the nonsense is the idiotic claim the SNP is “just trying to pick a fight with Westminster”. And, all the while, people are dying; lives and communities are being destroyed.

For once, can we not use a life-or-death issue as a political football? Put aside the tribalism and let’s get on with saving lives and making Scotland safer and better for everyone.

Scott Begbie is a former journalist and editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

