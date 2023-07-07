Alex Watson: Finally, the right drugs policies are on the table in Scotland – but will we ever see real change?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Watson: Finally, the right drugs policies are on the table in Scotland – but will we ever see real change?

As long as debate and pearl-clutching over the decriminalisation of drugs continues, people in Scotland will carry on dying needlessly.

Ewan McGregor in the film adaptation of Irvine Welsh's Trainspotting (Image: Liam Longman/Figment/Noel Gay/Channel 4/Kobal/Shutterstock)
By Alex Watson

“Choose life. Choose mortgage payments; choose washing machines; choose cars.”

I know what you’re thinking. In this economy, life sounds expensive.

Thirty years ago this week, Trainspotting was published. Raw and shocking, both in terms of subject matter and style, the novel’s release was hugely significant. Its “choose life” quote was extended a few years later in Danny Boyle’s film adaptation, monologued and immortalised by Ewan McGregor.

Reflecting on the book three decades after the fact, its author Irvine Welsh said the tale of young people living in Leith in the grip of heroin addiction was meant to be something of a cautionary one. A part of him really did want readers growing up in deprived areas to choose a different path. Sadly, “you can’t really see it that way any more.”

“People can’t get jobs. People will never buy a house. They can’t buy nice things. Everything is f**ked even if you’re not on drugs,” Welsh told The Guardian just days ago.

Drug use was doing enough damage across Scotland in the mid-1980s for Welsh – who became addicted to heroin himself during his 20s – to start writing about it, recording his reality, but also sounding the alarm to alert more affluent people with the power to change things. Though dark and wry humour is applied liberally in his work, the pain and hopelessness of becoming stuck in a cycle of poverty and addiction is visceral.

Nonetheless, as we headed into the 1990s – when Trainspotting hit shelves and flew off them again – the situation grew worse. The number of people dying in Scotland as a result of taking drugs steadily increased, until our country’s drug-related death rate became and remained the highest in Europe, by a terrifying margin.

The Scottish Government’s lack of action on this issue has been shameful. We Scots like to make fun of the very American “thoughts and prayers” platitude, rolled out when yet another horrifying mass shooting happens stateside.

After Dunblane, we cracked down swiftly on gun ownership. Since then, there have been 20 recorded mass shootings across the UK. In the US, at least 300 have already happened in 2023 alone.

We can be proud that our government took action without hesitation, undoubtedly saving many lives. But why didn’t it do the same when it came to drugs?

By that, I don’t mean extending the long arm of the law because, of course, it did do that. Tens of thousands of drug-related offences are recorded by Police Scotland each year. At its peak in 2005-06, that number was 44,247 – some dealers, some users.

Clearly, Scotland’s war on drugs didn’t stop people from using and dying.

None of this is radical, new or likely to happen soon

Today (July 7), the Scottish Government called for Westminster to decriminalise the possession of all drugs for personal supply (or transfer the powers to do so to Holyrood), and championed the introduction of supervised drug consumption facilities.

Finally, the right policies are on the table. But none of this is radical or new – Portugal, for example, implemented these exact strategies decades ago, with great success. And, frustratingly, none of this could ever happen unless the UK Government gives the go-ahead. Predictably, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already vetoed the idea, saying: “There are no plans to alter our tough stance on drugs”.

What stance is that? We’ll lock you up or leave you to die if you develop a dependency on a highly addictive substance? That is tough, right enough.

Rishi Sunak has already said he will not consider the proposals to decriminalise drugs for users (Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

Between January and March 2023, there were 298 suspected drug deaths in Scotland. If you haven’t been personally affected by our country’s drugs death crisis, I guarantee someone you know has, even if you don’t realise. Family members, friends, colleagues are all suffering – often silently – as a result of avoidable, world-stopping loss.

Campaigners have been shouting for a better, more humane and more effective approach to lowering Scotland’s drug-related death and addiction rates for far too long. Prison time is plainly not the solution here.

We don’t arrest alcoholics for possession because, of course, alcohol is a legal drug – but, importantly, it is still a drug, no matter how stubbornly we pretend it isn’t. We don’t help alcoholics the way we should, either; we ought to be treating their illness with care rather than judging them for it.

‘Society cannae be changed’

Shame, stigma and hypocrisy are at the root of so many of our darkest problems. Despite what we claim, our society still sees addiction as a choice – a symptom of weakness or laziness – rather than what it is: a deadly disease. We feel the same about poverty – why can’t they just get a job?

The current economic meltdown will soon mean more families than ever slide below the poverty line, with little hope of escape without government empathy and intervention.

It isn’t a stretch to suggest we may well see our drugs death rate soar even higher as a direct result of today’s cost-of-living crisis

Data shows that deprivation and drug use have gone hand in hand since the 1980s, due to social, economic and political inequality; it isn’t a stretch to suggest we may well see our drugs death rate soar even higher as a direct result of today’s cost-of-living crisis.

Much has changed since Trainspotting was published but, on drugs, Scotland has stood still – perhaps even gone backwards, relatively speaking.

“The problem is that Tom refuses tae accept ma view that society cannae be changed tae make it significantly better,” the book’s narrator Mark Renton explains to the reader. Thirty years later, what have we really done to prove him wrong?

Alex Watson is Head of Comment for The Press & Journal and would rather not choose mortgage payments

