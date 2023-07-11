Aberdeen airport’s bid to start selling booze at 3.30am rejected by council

Thirsty holidaymakers have been dealt a blow as licensing bosses poured cold water on plans to open an airport pub at 3.30am.

The owners of Aberdeen International Airport appealed for the council to change the rules on its “landside” Granite City bar.

While licensing laws do not apply to bars and restaurants in departure lounges, they do to premises on the other side of security gates.

Since the Granite City bar and restaurant falls into this category, management had to plead their case.

Why do Aberdeen airport chiefs want to open bar at 3.30am?

A pre-flight pint, often marked by sharing the special moment on social media, is a staple of the holiday experience for many.

And is there such a thing as enjoying a refreshment too early if you’re off on holiday?

Airport management sought the rule change so that even the earliest bird arriving under a recently revised timetable doesn’t miss out.

Representing owners AGS Airports, licensing lawyer Audrey Junner implored councillors to endorse the plans.

She said: “There has been some expansion of the flight timetable.

“There’s now a desire to open the premises slightly earlier to ensure services are open to the public when they arrive.

“It’s to cater to those earlier flights.”

‘I’m struggling to understand the need to buy alcohol at 3.30am’

Lower Deeside councillor Marie Boulton was unconvinced.

She said: “I understand why you want to open for breakfast…

“But I’m struggling to understand the need to buy alcohol at 3.3oam.”

Ms Junner discussed her own drinking habits in response.

She argued: “I’m not sure I would want to drink at half three in the morning…

“But there are people who are going on holiday, and they may want to do that.”

Committee convener Neil Copland raised fears that early morning tipplers could end up causing “crime and disorder” at the airport.

The application was unanimously refused.

Should airports be allowed to sell alcohol early in the morning?

It came just days after we revealed that threatening and abusive behaviour is on the rise at Aberdeen airport.

According to new police figures, the number of crimes there increased from 60 in 2021 to 76 in 2022 – which is a rise of 21%.

Meanwhile, airports being exempt from normal alcohol licensing has proven a thorny issue for Scotland’s pub bosses.

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association has backed calls to curb opening times as a way of preventing passengers from becoming unruly.

The Granite City’s website states that it’s currently open from 7am to 7pm from Sunday to Friday, and from 9am to 6pm on Saturday.