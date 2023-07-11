Aberdeen airport’s bid to start selling booze at 3.30am rejected by council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen airport’s bid to start selling booze at 3.30am rejected by council

Bosses claimed the rule change was needed to cater for customers arriving early under a newly rejigged timetable.

By Ben Hendry
The Granite City bar at Aberdeen airport
Bosses argued that passengers would like the option of kicking off their travels with a drink at 3.30am. Image: Aberdeen airport

Thirsty holidaymakers have been dealt a blow as licensing bosses poured cold water on plans to open an airport pub at 3.30am.

The owners of Aberdeen International Airport appealed for the council to change the rules on its “landside” Granite City bar.

While licensing laws do not apply to bars and restaurants in departure lounges, they do to premises on the other side of security gates.

Since the Granite City bar and restaurant falls into this category, management had to plead their case.

Why do Aberdeen airport chiefs want to open bar at 3.30am?

A pre-flight pint, often marked by sharing the special moment on social media, is a staple of the holiday experience for many.

And is there such a thing as enjoying a refreshment too early if you’re off on holiday?

Airport management sought the rule change so that even the earliest bird arriving under a recently revised timetable doesn’t miss out.

The Granite City bar is near the main entrance to Aberdeen airport. Image: Aberdeen airport

Representing owners AGS Airports, licensing lawyer Audrey Junner implored councillors to endorse the plans.

She said: “There has been some expansion of the flight timetable.

“There’s now a desire to open the premises slightly earlier to ensure services are open to the public when they arrive.

“It’s to cater to those earlier flights.”

‘I’m struggling to understand the need to buy alcohol at 3.30am’

Lower Deeside councillor Marie Boulton was unconvinced.

She said: “I understand why you want to open for breakfast…

“But I’m struggling to understand the need to buy alcohol at 3.3oam.”

You won’t find councillor Marie Boulton starting her day with a pint at 3.30am. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Ms Junner discussed her own drinking habits in response.

She argued: “I’m not sure I would want to drink at half three in the morning…

“But there are people who are going on holiday, and they may want to do that.”

Committee convener Neil Copland raised fears that early morning tipplers could end up causing “crime and disorder” at the airport.

The application was unanimously refused.

Two police officers on patrol at Aberdeen Airport at the launch of Campus Watch.
Police patrolling the airport recently. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Should airports be allowed to sell alcohol early in the morning?

It came just days after we revealed that threatening and abusive behaviour is on the rise at Aberdeen airport.

According to new police figures, the number of crimes there increased from 60 in 2021 to 76 in 2022 – which is a rise of 21%.

Meanwhile, airports being exempt from normal alcohol licensing has proven a thorny issue for Scotland’s pub bosses.

Some have questioned whether it’s right that airports are exempt from licensing laws.

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association has backed calls to curb opening times as a way of preventing passengers from becoming unruly.

The Granite City’s website states that it’s currently open from 7am to 7pm from Sunday to Friday, and from 9am to 6pm on Saturday.

Aberdeen airport bosses accused of ‘not wanting competition’ as rival car park expansion is approved

