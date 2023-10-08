David Knight: SNP conference might be sombre as party hangs on a shoogly peg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

David Knight: SNP conference might be sombre as party hangs on a shoogly peg

Humza Yousaf will limp onto stage, weighed down by rebels, intrigues and humiliation in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

SNP leader Humza Yousaf and SNP candidate Katy Loudon, who was defeated by Labour at the recent Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
SNP leader Humza Yousaf and SNP candidate Katy Loudon, who was defeated by Labour at the recent Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
By David Knight

I suppose it’s a good job that it’s only the 89th annual SNP party conference starting at the weekend in Aberdeen.

If it was as celebratory as a 100th anniversary, the bad-tempered fallout would spoil the auspiciousness of the occasion.

A whiff of rebellion in the air. Party veteran Fergus Ewing banished to the sin bin for calling out some of their more madcap policies. I suspect he likes playing the rebel.

Ewing once confided in me at a dinner in Aberdeen – to celebrate offshore wind farms, of all things – that he was a fan of Los Angeles crime novels about Detective Harry Bosch. Perhaps he was drawn to Bosch because he was an unconventional character, too.

Humza Yousaf limps onto stage, weighed down by rebels, intrigues and a crushing humiliation in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election. A leader who cannot unite the country – or even his own party.

While they’ll be putting out their best silver for the occasion, if you listen hard you might still hear a faint sound of knives being sharpened backstage.

With the Ewing affair casting a long shadow over the fake bonhomie, this is another chance for Yousaf to make his oddball independence referendum strategy clearer to the massed ranks of head-scratchers among us.

‘De facto referendum’ is more delusion than plan

Yousaf pressing on with his doomed attempt to make the next general election in Scotland a “de facto referendum” on independence still sounds as daft as it did the first time it tripped off the lips of Nicola Sturgeon. With about as much substance as candyfloss.

And the controversial proposal remains tarnished, no matter how often Yousaf tries in vain to polish it.

I’ve written previously that I think this ludicrous, desperate, last-ditch attempt to justify another referendum undermines accepted democratic principles and the integrity of elections. Bending the rules; the ends justify the means, if you like.

You don’t have to take my word for it. A highly-respected research team published the findings of an 18-month investigation into the shaky state of the UK constitution a couple of weeks ago. They came to a similar conclusion to me.

The joint Bennett Institute and Institute for Government team was advised by various eminent experts, including Baroness Hale. She, if you recall, was the presiding Supreme Court judge who nailed Boris Johnson over proroguing parliament during the Brexit wars.

Johnson was hauled over the coals again in this report for playing fast and loose with democratic principles.

Nicola Sturgeon first proposed the idea of a ‘de facto’ independence referendum while first minister (Image: PA)

It sets out strong demands for legal checks and balances to protect our slapdash British constitution. The trouble is that too much of it is open to exploitation in the wrong hands.

Significantly, they also warn about “various political actors” elsewhere in the UK who are pushing constitutional boundaries beyond breaking point for their own political motives. And of deep concerns about “de facto” referendums.

Do any suspects spring to mind who might be in the vicinity of Aberdeen soon?

It is plainly impossible to draw referendum conclusions from block votes for seats and parties in a general election. Especially when “one person, one vote” (the only acceptable way of counting it) shows the SNP struggling to hold 50% support. And, now, just over 25% at the by-election.

The dire “de facto” delusion is like passing off a bag of chalk as cheese.

You can see why they are so keen: they hold about 70% of Scottish Westminster seats (at the moment), yet less than half of Holyrood seats.

‘Some animals are more equal than others’

We are also close to another important anniversary. Within a few weeks, it will be 80 years since George Orwell started writing his extraordinary novella in defence of freedom and democratic principles. It was Animal Farm, of course.

A savage attack on the Allies’ World War Two partnership with Russia and, in particular, a forewarning of the Stalinist horrors to come.

I must pause here to emphasise that I am not suggesting that the SNP is a murderous dictatorship. Far from it, even though it has murdered public patience.

Animal Farm was written in a different era, but its underlying message is regarded as just as fresh and relevant in today’s world. Bad propaganda distorts and corrodes public opinion, even within supposed democratic societies.

George Orwell’s Animal Farm was published in 1945

 

I see the poisonous phrase “white settlers” has reared its ugly head again, to suggest certain racial groups originating from outside Scotland should not have a say in any referendum.

The people saying it remind me of leader Napoleon’s sheep after the Animal Farm rebellion banished humans. “Two legs bad, four legs good,” they chant in unison – and to drown out opposition.

But bitter truth eventually dawns that their exalted leaders were no different from the regime they had escaped. And all that remained was Napoleon’s final propaganda outrage: “Some animals are more equal than others”.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

More from Columnists

Our Union Street leader Bob Keiller, Janine Gatchalian and Honey Keenan are asking for volunteers to help clean up St Nicholas Cemetery on Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Aberdeen and Highlands can teach Sunak something about aspiration
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been criticised for her speech at the recent Conservative Party conference (Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Finally, a return to proper selfish Tory values
We could all do with a glamorous super-neighbour to help us in our times of need (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Unreliable Aberdeen buses and taxis leave locals reliant on the kindness of…
It's no coincidence that the cost of food, heating and housing are all on the rise, at the same time as the rate of mental health struggles is increasing (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Mental health crisis will continue as long as we ignore poverty, isolation…
Andrew Bowie MP addresses the 2023 Scottish Conservative Conference (Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Politicians peddling conspiracy theories to win votes should take a long, hard…
Chris Foy, of VisitAberdeenshire, at the new south harbour in Aberdeen.
Chris Foy: North-east is no distant Treasure Island for travellers
As many as 191,000 books have been 'scraped' to train AI without the permission of their authors (Image: Billion Photos/Shutterstock)
Kirstin Innes: AI book theft underlines why legal protections are vital for authors, actors…
Former prime minister Liz Truss leaves the Great British Growth Rally, a fringe event where she spoke during the Conservative Party conference in Manchester (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)
James Millar: Liz Truss has got some nerve lecturing anyone on 'growth' - so…
Lentil soup season is upon us (Image: Veliavik/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: Changing of the seasons is obvious everywhere, from home to Holyrood
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce CEO Russell Borthwick.
Russell Borthwick: Poor transport connections are holding us back