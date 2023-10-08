Past Times Pictures: Steeplejacks, shoppers and Satrosphere – October memories in and around Aberdeen The clocks go back at the end of the month, so we've turned back time to reminisce over archive photos of people and places around Aberdeen in October over the years. By Kirstie Waterston October 8 2023, 6.00am Share Pictures: Steeplejacks, shoppers and Satrosphere – October memories in and around Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/past-times/6205759/october-days-aberdeen/ Copy Link 0 comment 1973: Crowds gather outside Arnotts in 1973 when Sir Hugh Fraser opened the remodelled George Street store. Sir Hugh, head of the House of Fraser, had overseen this outlet change from being Isaac Benzies to Arnotts, one of 11 such stores throughout Scotland. Image: DC Thomson