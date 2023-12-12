Jim Hunter: Giving up on the census would be a grave mistake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Jim Hunter: Giving up on the census would be a grave mistake

Why get rid of a national survey that’s come round every 10 years since 1801?

The digital version of 2021's England and Wales census questionnaire. Scotland's version came later and was not as successful. Image: mundissima/Shutterstock
The digital version of 2021's England and Wales census questionnaire. Scotland's version came later and was not as successful. Image: mundissima/Shutterstock
By Jim Hunter

Why get rid of a national survey that’s come round every 10 years since 1801?

A survey that treats everyone – irrespective of age, wealth, gender or ethnicity – on exactly the same basis.

A survey that delivers key data on matters as varied as a particular locality’s age-structure and the number of Scots who speak Gaelic.

A survey that, when individual responses are made publicly available 100 years on from their completion, provides unique insights into our shared past – insights that have been worked up into hit TV shows like Who Do You Think You Are?

This survey is the census. That it’s at risk of being abolished is evident from an Office for National Statistics (ONS) consultation on “the future of population and migration statistics”.

There, we’re told that the UK Government “has set out its ambition” that future censuses “will be conducted using other sources of data and providing more timely statistical information”.

The ONS is sure that this can be done, and that its staff, when given access to information already held by a whole variety of other public agencies, can make the census redundant. But there are widespread suspicions that, in looking to phase out the census, the UK Government is simply trying to save a bit of cash.

Leading academics and other experts – convinced that no patched-together set of data from other sources can replicate a census’s comprehensiveness – are insistent that the next census, due in 2031, should go ahead as usual.

Holyrood made a complete hash of Scotland’s last census

The ONS will announce its conclusions next year. And, while its consultation exercise deals only with England and Wales, it’s a virtual certainty that if there are to be no more censuses south of the border, Scotland’s centuries-long run of censuses will also come to an end.

This, a cynic might suggest, could suit the Scottish Government very well – the Holyrood authorities having made a complete hash of the country’s most recent population count.

Despite the census in England, Wales and Northern Ireland having been held as planned in April 2021, Scottish ministers decided that, because of Covid, Scotland’s census should be delayed for 12 months.

The initial response rate for Scotland’s 2022 census was just 79%. Image: PA

This meant that the barrage of UK-wide publicity that always accompanies a census wasn’t available when Scotland’s census eventually took place – something that goes a long way to account for the Scottish response rate being way behind the English rate of 97%.

An initial response rate in Scotland of just 79% made our 2022 census the most badly managed in 220 years. Costly extensions of the completion date got the final figure up to 87%. But even that’s nowhere near the rate that statisticians reckon is required to guarantee the accuracy of a census’s findings.

Might things have gone better if, instead of relying heavily on online returns of census forms, the Scottish Government had reverted to the tried and tested method of having thousands of census-takers or enumerators go from door to door?

I hope 2031 brings with it another census

As can be seen from 19th-century census returns now available on the ScotlandsPeople website, enumerators went to enormous lengths to earn the pound or two they got by way of payment.

One of them, Hugh Cameron, was responsible in 1871 for both delivering and collecting census forms in a part of the West Highland parish of Morvern, where there were no roads and where the population consisted of just three shepherds and their families.

These families were “so far apart”, Cameron reported, that getting from one to the other, not once but twice in just a few days, was “most difficult”. He trekked first to Inninmore on the Sound of Mull. Then he made for Eigneig on the shores of what he called “the Linnhe Loch”.

Next, Cameron wrote, he headed into “the interior”, making the last of his three calls at Tearnait – many miles from his starting point, and with a long walk home still in front of him.

But for Hugh Cameron, I wouldn’t have the access to the information that he collected from Tearnait’s shepherd – my great-grandfather

Thanks to the efforts of Hugh Cameron and his fellow enumerators, then, there was no possibility in 1871 – as there would be in 2022 – of hundreds of thousands of people being omitted from Scotland’s census.

And, but for Hugh Cameron, I wouldn’t have the access the ScotlandsPeople website now provides to the information that Cameron collected from Tearnait’s shepherd – my great-grandfather.

Perhaps it won’t matter if, next century, there’s no 2031 equivalent of earlier censuses for future researchers to access. Perhaps, as the ONS maintains, “we have reached a point where a serious question can be asked about the role the census plays in our statistical system”.

But, as someone who’s made huge use of census data from the past, I’m with the ONS’s critics. Come 2031, I hope, we’ll again be setting aside the few minutes it takes to complete a census return.

Jim Hunter is a historian, award-winning author and Emeritus Professor of History at the University of the Highlands and Islands

More from Columnists

More workers in Aberdeen city centre would benefit businesses based there. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: 200 civil servant jobs for Aberdeen should mean great news for the…
UK foreign secretary Lord David Cameron and First Minister Humza Yousaf on a visit to Heriot-Watt University's Dubai Campus during COP28. Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: David Cameron's determination to babysit Scotland isn't a good look
Marvin Humes (left) and Nigel Farage on this year's I'm a Celebrity. Image: ITV/Shutterstock
David Knight: Celebs 'starve' on TV for cash while UK families are going hungry
Giant panda Yang Guang (Sunshine) at Edinburgh Zoo. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
The Flying Pigs: Massive cost of feeding former Edinburgh pandas is bamboozling
St Kilda is the UK's only dual UNESCO World Heritage Site. Image: Shutterstock.
Jacqueline Wake Young: 'Epic trek for Coffeemate gave me newfound respect for St Kilda…
Monymusk locals helped Moreen to find her grandmother's childhood home. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Trying to shed light on my family secret with ancestry info
A Eurasian blue tit perched in a blooming blackthorn tree. Image: Laurent Chevallier/Shutterstock
David Ross: Is Scotland planting seeds of hope for fairer land ownership?
Protesters wait outside the UK Covid-19 Inquiry at Dorland House in London, where the former prime minister Boris Johnson has been giving evidence. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Catherine Deveney: Covid inquiry is extortionate and pointless song and dance
Scottish Government Minister for Health and Social Care Michael Matheson has faced criticism and pressure to resign as a result of recent scandal. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
John Ferry: It's no surprise Scotland has lost trust in SNP governance
Cafes and other meeting places where Gaelic is spoken provide opportunities for people to practise and learn. Image: Ground Picture/Shutterstock
Fiona Rintoul: Even in the Highlands and islands, creating spaces for speaking Gaelic makes…

Conversation