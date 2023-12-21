Derek Tucker: Shocking Michelle Mone interview left even seasoned journalists speechless

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Tucker: Shocking Michelle Mone interview left even seasoned journalists speechless

Rather than blame the media for her spectacular fall from grace, Baroness Mone should acknowledge she has no one to blame but herself.

Baroness Michelle Mone and her husband, Doug Barrowman, appearing on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. Image: BBC/Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg/PA Wire
By Derek Tucker

I thought that, after 40 years in the media, there was very little that could happen which would shock me. Well, I was wrong on that one.

Watching the Laura Kuenssberg interview with Baroness Mone and her husband on Sunday left me literally open-mouthed at almost every word uttered.

For those who missed the interview (and well done, Laura, for refusing to allow the outlandish claims made by this deluded couple to go unchallenged), Baroness Mone finally admitted what everyone has known for months: namely that she lied when she claimed repeatedly she had no connection with PPE Medpro, the company paid more than £200 million by the UK Government to produce masks and gowns during the Covid pandemic.

Quite how an obviously intelligent and extremely successful entrepreneur could rationalise that claim when the company in question is owned by her husband is beyond me, but lie she did.

To make matters worse, she underpinned those lies with threats of legal action when journalists, as journalists will, began to investigate the background to a company which had made some £60 million profit at a time of national emergency by supplying safety equipment – much of it, according to the government, not fit for purpose.

The whole sorry affair is now the subject of civil litigation launched by the government, and a separate criminal investigation by the National Crime Agency, which effectively prevents detailed discussion of the events leading up to the awarding of the contract and the quality of the equipment supplied. In fairness to Baroness Mone and her husband, Doug Barrowman, they deny claims that the equipment was substandard, and say they have been made scapegoats for flaws in the government’s procurement processes.

A frightening lack of awareness and responsibility

Those legal restrictions do not, however, prevent scrutiny of the Kuenssberg interview, in which Ms Mone (it grates on me continuing to use her Baroness title) asserted that “she had done nothing wrong”, that lying to the media was not a crime, that she only denied involvement to protect her children – the good old Michael Matheson defence, created when his iPad racked up £11,000 of data charges while on holiday with his family – and that the media had ruined her life.

Further, she denied that she had acquired a yacht with the profits from the deal, because it was her husband’s money, not hers, and insisted she would only benefit financially if, God forbid, her husband died before her.

While she is legally and technically correct in stating that lying to the media is not a crime, is she really trying to suggest that makes it OK?

I’m not sure whether Ms Mone actually believes the things she was saying – but, if she does, it demonstrates a frightening lack of awareness and personal responsibility. To try to sustain an argument that, somehow, money and personal belongings accrued by her husband do not in any way benefit her and her children is simply laughable.

And, while she is legally and technically correct in stating that lying to the media is not a crime, is she really trying to suggest that makes it OK? She is old enough, and should be wise enough, to know that lying to the media is not illegal, but is assuredly a shortcut to being found out.

Mone has no one to blame but herself

Although I may have provided powerful evidence to the contrary, journalists are not stupid, and generally only ask searching questions when they already know the answer. Thus, when Ms Mone asserted, time and again, that she had no links to PPE Medpro, she was slowly but surely signing her own political and professional death warrant. Rather than blaming the media for her spectacular fall from grace, she should acknowledge that she has no one to blame but herself.

Ms Mone has taken leave of absence from the House of Lords for the past year, and is no longer a member of the Conservative Party. Several senior politicians have gone on record suggesting that she should never return to the Upper House.

Doug Barrowman and Michelle Mone attend Cheltenham Festival in 2019. Image: David Hartley/Shutterstock)

Even if she is permanently banned from the Lords, she will retain the Baroness title, unless some obscure law passed during the First World War is enacted to strip her of it.

If she hopes to retain a shred of credibility after this, she should immediately do three things: announce that she and her husband will return most of the profits from the contract to the UK’s taxpayers, voluntarily surrender her title, and sever her links with the media advisors who told her that taking part in the Kuenssberg interview was the right thing to do. Anything less than that, and she will be forever tainted.

Derek Tucker is a former editor of The Press and Journal

