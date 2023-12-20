Kerry Hudson: Traditions are ever-evolving and it’s OK to make new ones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Kerry Hudson: Traditions are ever-evolving and it’s OK to make new ones

There's power in moving on from traditions that don't bring us comfort and forging our own for the future.

Vibrant Christmas Eve celebrations in Hanoi, Vietnam. Image: Prawat Thananithaporn/Shutterstock
Vibrant Christmas Eve celebrations in Hanoi, Vietnam. Image: Prawat Thananithaporn/Shutterstock
By Kerry Hudson

What’s your family tradition?

Perhaps a recipe for Christmas pudding, handed down through generations and festively set on fire, a blue and white flickering light, at the end of the dinner? Or maybe a Scottish fry-up first thing in the morning, with tattie scones, black pudding and the good bacon you’ve been buying from the same butcher for years?

Perhaps you’re a matching Christmas jumper or pyjama family? Or, conversely, do you all dress in your Sunday best and wait until after the Christmas meal before you tear open presents with a glass of sherry?

We had traditions in our family, too. Always a bag of chocolate coins, a handful of nuts, a few satsumas fragrancing our Christmas stockings. Always the grown-ups getting too drunk and someone having a row; the pressure and expectation of the day spilling over in the most destructive ways.

It might not surprise you to hear that, aside from satsumas and chocolate coins, I’ve not wanted to bring many of the traditions from my upbringing over into adulthood. Indeed, when I estranged myself from my family in my mid-20s, I had to learn entirely new ways of being.

Of all the things that were painful and difficult without them, like birthdays, graduations, heartbreaks – the things you would naturally turn to your parents for – Christmas was by far the worst, because it’s a time when you’re meant to be with family.

Potatoes (mainly of the mashed variety) have become a personal Christmas tradition for Kerry. Image: Maksym Poriechkin/Shutterstock

It didn’t matter how many friends I surrounded myself with or whatever partner I was with at the time, everyone went back to their family. And me? I stayed wherever I was, alone, just riding out the days until December 27.

But, over the years, I did manage to find peace in that solitude and make my own personal traditions. I was often travelling during my 20s and 30s, and so I had many far-flung Christmases in places where a few other travellers were floating around and the locals were busy with their own families and local routines.

Christmas mashed potatoes in Vietnam or Buenos Aires

On Christmas Eve in Hanoi, at Hoàn Kiếm Lake (also rumoured to be home of a giant, ancient turtle), they hold a festival with funfair rides, candyfloss, sausages on sticks and all the trees strewn with fairy lights. Basically, take a bowl of Valentine’s Day, throw in a handful of Christmas and a gaggle of loved-up, canoodling teenagers, and you’ve got Christmas Eve in Hanoi.

The next day, I went to a rooftop cafe, looked out over the rickety skyline of corrugated iron and crumbling colonial buildings and ordered the most comforting thing I could find on the menu: mashed potato with fried eggs and chilli oil.

Another Christmas, in Buenos Aires after a night dancing – or, trying to dance – the tango, I cooked myself a huge steak

Another Christmas, in Buenos Aires after a night dancing – or, trying to dance – the tango, I cooked myself a huge steak with my, now traditional, mashed potatoes, and ate it listening to a true crime podcast and bursts of fireworks being let off from the park outside the National Congress of Argentina up the road.

Perhaps the only tradition I carried through from my Scottish childhood as I wandered the globe was tatties. On a freezing houseboat on the Thames or in a flat above a kebab shop in Dalston, East London, I always made myself a mountain of sausage and mashed potatoes, simply because the dish gave me the comforting, stodgy, savouriness of a full roast dinner without the effort and, let’s be honest, slightly forlorn reality of making all that food for one person.

New traditions and anti-traditions

In my second year with my now husband, we spent a month in a working-class seaside town near Lisbon. We started Christmas morning swimming and bodyboarding, and then went to the local pastelaria, sitting by the extravagant nativity scene and watching pensioners in heavy coats with pristine helmet hairdos as they shared pastel de nata and neighbourhood gossip. That night, with only a single hotplate at our disposal, I made beef bourguignon with mash.

Later, in Prague, where we spent three Christmases growing and raising our baby son, we eschewed the traditional carp dinner sold live from tubs on street corners and often kept in bathtubs until Christmas Eve feasting – think fishy fibreglass. Instead, we had Czech “wine sausage”: a long, thin sausage, coiled like a snail shell, with, yes, tatties. Always tatties.

Creating new festive traditions with family and friends can be magical. Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock

If there can be such a thing as an anti-tradition, my husband and I drink very little, if at all, at Christmas. A single glass of vinho verde to remind us of the year we woke up and ran downstairs to swim in the cold waves of the Atlantic. Maybe I’ll have a glass of Malbec to transport me back to my tiny flat in Buenos Aires. But, our new tradition: never more than one drink.

Along with the tatties and a single glass of something good, I do have one more tradition I’m working on, and that is to make sure my little boy has good memories of our family Christmases. I’m hopeful he might even want to carry some of them on for his children, too, along with whichever new ones he decides on, wherever he is.

Kerry Hudson is an Aberdeen-born, award-winning writer of novels, memoirs and screenplays

More from Columnists

A visitor looks at flowers and messages of remembrance laid on the anniversary of the Lockerbie air disaster, which happened on December 21, 1988. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Neil Drysdale: 35 years on, bonds forged by Lockerbie tragedy remain strong
A crisp, cool and clear early-morning run can do wonders for mental and physical health. Image: baranq/Shutterstock
Colin Farquhar: Simple act of going out for a jog has been transformational
Baroness Michelle Mone has admitted lying to the press over her involvement with a PPE firm. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Iain Maciver: If Baroness Michelle has more to say she can Mone on the…
The first Gaelic BBC broadcast was recorded in the church where Triplekirks bar in Aberdeen now stands. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Angus Peter Campbell: What we've learned from 100 years of BBC Gaelic broadcasting
At this time of year, some can find themselves feeling lost, lonely and in need of kindness. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: Show caring kindness to north-east neighbours this Christmas
Scotland's education secretary Jenny Gilruth speaks with school pupils. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: Time to change course on Scotland's self-inflicted schooling decline
Pupils from St Margaret's School for Girls in Aberdeen celebrate their exam results in 2022. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Eleanor Bradford: 'Scottish schools generally doing OK' is a more accurate Pisa rankings headline
First Minister Humza Yousaf has been criticised by some for his actions during his time as Scotland's health secretary. Image: Pete Summers/PA Wire
David Knight: No wonder NHS reform feels impossible given state of Scotland's leadership
A crested tit perches on a lichen covered branch. Image: Digital Wildlife Scotland/Shutterstock
Ben Dolphin: 'Alien' lichens aren't quite like anything else on this planet
Former prime minister Boris Johnson leaves Dorland House in London after giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 inquiry. Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire
The Flying Pigs: Boris and Rishi on TV more offensive than rude news gesture

Conversation