Scott Begbie: Be more Jamie and shout about what makes the north-east top-notch

Our wee part of the world needs more Jamie Robertsons.

He’s the tour bus driver who has traversed Scotland, showing the highlights of our beautiful country to visitors from around the world, all hungry to discover the delights of our homeland.

And the one thing he has learned is that the north-east is the Cinderella of Scotland: a place that is too often overlooked by visitors, for reasons Jamie just can’t fathom. Especially given that it is, in Jamie’s words, “the forgotten gem in Scotland’s crown”.

So, Jamie has become a one-man advocate for the north-east, singing its praises to visitors touring other airts and pairts. In a stroke of genius, he has taken to YouTube to show the world what they are missing, especially around his home patch of Buchan.

Let’s face it, communities across the north-east could do with a Jamie. In fact, we could do with an army of them.

While there are great inroads being made when it comes to putting Aberdeen and the north-east on the map – thanks, you lovely folk at Port of Aberdeen, and all those cruises you are bringing in – we need to be getting the message out about what we have here.

A food and drink scene that is second to none, with Scotland’s larder on our doorstep and the seas off our shore offering the best seafood in the world. More history and culture than you can shake a dozen or so castles at. A city – Scotland’s third largest, no less – with a thriving arts and cultural sector. It’s a wonderful place to live, work and play.

And we should be telling that to the world. After all, we all have the means at our disposal to do just that, in this age of social media.

Focus on what’s great – and share it

How about taking a few minutes and posting on one of your social media channels the five things you love about where you live, or the the things you love to do here?

C’mon, I’ll start. Walking over the headland to Dunnottar Castle and back, before a cold beer by a roaring fire in the Marine. Settling in at the stalls of His Majesty’s to catch the latest five-star West End show they’ve brought for us to enjoy.

A “manny pub” crawl around Aberdeen, taking in the likes of The Grill, Kirkgate Bar and Aitchie’s. Stuffing your face with the finest curry cuisine you’ll find, tapas-style, at Namaste Delhi. Driving up Royal Deeside for a stroll around Ballater, with a cheeky wee stop at the Royal Lochnagar Distillery.

There you go, five brilliant things, off the top of my head, in less than five minutes. And I could keep going for so much longer without breaking sweat.

Imagine if we all did that – if we all focused on what’s great, what we love, and what we want the world to know about us and where we live. What a lift it would give, not just our region, but each other.

So, let’s be more Jamie.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired