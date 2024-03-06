Rebecca Buchan: Torry folk could lose identity in Raac community clear-out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion Columnists

Rebecca Buchan: Torry folk could lose identity in Raac community clear-out

The hundreds of Torry people affected by Raac won’t just be losing their homes - they’ll be losing their community.

Rebecca Buchan's childhood snaps from Buchanhaven. Anyone who spent their childhood ensconced in a small north-east community knows its lasting power
Rebecca Buchan's childhood snaps from Buchanhaven. Anyone who spent their childhood ensconced in a small north-east community knows its lasting power
By Rebecca Buchan

If you were to ask my dad where he’s from, he would tell you, firmly, Buchanhaven.

Not Peterhead, not the north-east of Scotland, not a fishing town close to Aberdeen, but Buchanhaven. It’s a fundamental part of who he is.

It’s a long time since he lived in his flat on Skelton Street above my grandparents’ shop, but the sense of belonging he grew up with has never left him.

When I was a little girl, I would spend many a weekend there – there was nothing I enjoyed better than a rummle aroon the back store or a dig into the pick-and-mix. But what I looked forward to most of all was the sense of community I felt all around me while there.

My family’s business had been part of the fabric of Buchanhaven for decades. Many folks would have known it as Auld Oxy’s Pat’s. But formally it was Peter Buchan’s The Grocer.

My family was not alone. There was a stack of similar independent businesses to serve the very close, tight-knit, working-class community.

Snow in Torry earlier this year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Across the road, you had Muggy Hooja’s and Chipper Elsie’s, and doon the brae was Dock’s the butcher. Funny names, I hear you say. But the businesses were dubbed as such because they were about the people who owned and ran them, not really what they sold.

This was almost 40 years ago, and today none of those shops remain. But I can bet you that the sense of community does.

‘Home’ is a community, not bricks and mortar

Buchanhaven is not unique in this way. In fact, I would hazard a guess that most of our small, fishing communities around the north-east are much and such the same.

I’m sure my dad is not alone in his sense of identity being rooted in the place where he grew up. Because, in many ways, it’s the community you call home, not the bricks and mortar around you. The school, the shops, the chippers, the football pitches, the lady next door who babysits for the whole street, the window cleaner, the pub.

Without these things, what are you left with? In short, a roof over your head, which I would argue could be anywhere.

Raac concrete has been identified in many Balnagask homes. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

And plenty of people opt for that way of life. I, myself, live in a flat 0n a street where I don’t know any of my neighbours well. But there’s something really sad about that.

I couldn’t help thinking about this when I heard about folk in Torry being evacuated from their own community. Hundreds of homes could be demolished after potentially dangerous concrete was found sitting in their roofs.

This all happened suddenly. Without warning. Under the council’s plans, they will be relocated and forced to adjust to a new way of life within months.

Not just houses emptied but lives upturned

These are not just houses being emptied – they are lives being upturned. Never mind the thousands of pounds these people will have put into their properties, nor the memories they have within the walls. They will be asked to leave not only their homes but their communities, too.

Residents feel so strongly about leaving the 1960s builds, some were pledging to sit it out. “I’m not moving unless I have no option. I have been in Torry all my life,” one said. And I don’t blame them.

For years, Torry has been considered a dumping ground, and I don’t think its residents will mind me saying so

At the very least, these people need reassurance that the very best will be done by them. For years, Torry has been considered a dumping ground, and I don’t think its residents will mind me saying so.

The building of incinerators and sewage plants, and the loss of public green space due to the energy transition zone – however beneficial this may be in the long run – are all bones of contention for those who live there. And now this.

Torry residents deserve better

While it is not the fault of the current administration that we’re in this situation, today council officials have to ensure that they handle this sensitively, with these people in mind, and to the best of their ability.

And I would urge the council not only to consider their tenants, but also people who bought these homes from the local authority, too. How could they ever know this was to be the outcome of their purchase?

For the hundreds of affected people living in Torry won’t just be losing their homes – they’ll be losing their neighbours, the closeness of their friends, and a way of life some have only ever known.

The junction of Sinclair Road, Victoria Road and Menzies Road in Torry, pictured in August 1975. Image: AJL/DC Thomson

Last week’s news left me saddened for them. I can only imagine what the outrage would be like if someone was to drive a bulldozer through the sturdy granite homes of Buchanhaven.

I hope, for what it’s worth, that the majority can remain in Torry, where they have built a life. Because to remove them from the area is as bad as removing part of their identity.

Rebecca Buchan is deputy head of news and sport for The Press and Journal and Evening Express

