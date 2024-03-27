Neil Drysdale: Closing tourist information centres is a worrying mistake for Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Drysdale: Closing tourist information centres is a worrying mistake for Scotland

Locals and visitors alike appreciate knowledgeable tourist information centre staff who share honest opinions and good advice.

VisitScotland has announced the planned closure of its 25 information centres over the next two years. Image: chrisdorney/Shutterstock
By Neil Drysdale

Piece by piece, the human factor is being taken out of our everyday lives.

When we go shopping, retail staff exhort us to use the self-service checkouts, apparently unaware that they are contributing to the loss of their own jobs in the future.

When we bank or pay our income tax, it’s all about phone options and automated voices. And woe betide anybody who has a question which the corporate management gurus haven’t considered.

In this climate of robot language and Dalek-speak, it’s little wonder that so much human interaction is being expunged. VisitScotland is the latest to join the throng, announcing the closure of its 25 information centres during the next two years, as part of a new strategy to “influence tourists in the planning stage of their trip”.

The organisation argues that most visitors now use online resources and specialists for research and bookings, which is why they are moving to a “digital first” strategy.

But the change follows the closure of 39 tourist offices between 2017 and 2019. And, let’s be clear: when visitors arrive in the likes of Perth, St Andrews, Ballater, Fort William or Stornoway, they usually have a small amount of knowledge gleaned from the internet, but that’s all.

VisitScotland centre in Ballater
VisitScotland’s tourist information centre at Ballater railway station. Image: Supplied

As I discovered on a recent trip to Pitlochry, the employees at these centres know far more about where to go and what to look out for – because they live and work there, and it’s their job.

VisitScotland’s own website proudly proclaims: “Start your adventure and discover our hidden gems to create memories with friends and family.” But that’s pretty difficult if there’s nobody on the ground to direct you to these “hidden” attractions, let alone welcome you to the area with a cheery voice and some local knowledge and advice.

We should still offer human help

And then, of course, there are the times when bad things happen on holidays, whether it’s a lost wallet, a booking the hotel knows nothing about, or somebody falling ill.

In these circumstances, what does the victim do? Go to the police, who are already stretched to breaking point? Phone their bank, or use the emergency services? Good luck with a swift response to that.

Tourist friends on a top of mountains in a Scottish Highlands. Scotland nature. Tourist people enjoy a moment in a nature.
Sometimes visitors need human help and advice when things don’t go to plan – the kind currently offered by dedicated VisitScotland staff. Image: Tibor Duris/Shutterstock

In these situations – and many of us have experienced them at some point on our journeys – it’s a blessed relief to know there are places offering human solutions to personal issues. And, on the basis of what I’ve seen of VisitScotland’s information centres, their employees are real people who want to offer genuine assistance and will strive to provide customer satisfaction.

Quite apart from anything else, they can look you in the eye and offer honest opinions. Many of us don’t want to lose that. And if that makes us Luddites, it doesn’t make us wrong. Unlike this VisitScotland decision.

Neil Drysdale writes features for DC Thomson and is also an author

