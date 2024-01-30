Colin Farquhar: Give bus gates a chance – we need to try everything to save Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Colin Farquhar: Give bus gates a chance – we need to try everything to save Aberdeen

Bus gates haven’t killed Union Street. The issue of dwindling footfall in the city centre is far more embedded than that.

Opponents of the new bus gate system argue that it will lower footfall to the city centre even further. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Colin Farquhar

There’s a map, created by Aberdeen City Council, that shows the most effective routes people can use to get to the city centre’s major car parks without running into a bus gate.

For all intents and purposes, it appears relatively straightforward. The major car parks which most out-of-town visitors have used for many years are clearly marked. The routes toward them are shown. Jump into the car and pop it into the GPS. Easy-peasy, lemon-squeezy, wouldn’t you think?

Think again. The opposition to the bus gate scheme has been brutal. The public and business backlash will likely continue to be fierce for some time, if the road restrictions stay in place. The claim is that they’re destroying the city centre, and the businesses in it.

I’ve now read so many claims about bad outcomes the bus gates may have caused, I’m starting to wonder what else they may have been responsible for. How many bus gates were installed before the downfall of the Roman Empire? Could you see a glint of a number-plate camera behind the fence at the grassy knoll in Dallas on November 22, 1963?

The simplicity of the council’s car park map belies the confusion over the rollout. In short, people still don’t know where they can drive, and that’s a huge communication problem. But bus gates haven’t killed Union Street.

The issue of dwindling footfall in the city centre is far more embedded than that, and we’d do well not to forget it. It’s impossible to get to a solution if you can’t honestly identify the actual problem.

Bus gates aren’t to blame for Union Street’s decline

The continued use of the phrase “the final nail in coffin” carries with it the explicit understanding that more than a few nails have already been chapped into Aberdeen’s city centre down the years. A few, like the building of Union Square, are down to bad planning. However, there are factors which even Aberdeen City Council can’t control, and merely must react to.

Amazon – or, more broadly, “The Internet” – has widely changed habits, affecting not just retail, but how folk socialise. Youngsters drink far less nowadays. Good for their health, but not necessarily good for the city centre pubs.

A map showing the new bus gates in Aberdeen city centre
A map showing the controversial bus gates. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Also, the AWPR, long-called for and gladly received by most, has made it far easier to travel around the Shire towns for supplies and leisure, without ever breaching the border of the city. No matter what happens, it’s going to be hard for the city centre to compete with the accessibility of whizzing around the outskirts to Inverurie or Banchory, Ellon or Stonehaven.

I haven’t even had to mention Covid, and nor should we. The decline of Union Street in particular had set in well before the pandemic, as those of us who have lived and worked in the city centre for many years know.

The truth about the bus gates is that their inconvenience appears to be based around being an obstacle to the direct route to the one place in the city centre people want to visit. That ain’t Union Street: it’s Union Square.

All these factors mean that Union Street simply isn’t, and probably won’t be again, the main shopping destination for the city, and Aberdeen must evolve and change to cope with that.

Willingness to experiment is encouraging

While bus gates won’t usher in any new era by themselves, their installation does point to a willingness to experiment with how people move around the city centre. Ultimately, if they don’t work, I’m sure they’ll go the way of the dodo and the dinosaurs. But, there’s something about the determination to enact some sort of change that might well be commendable.

Bus journey times are down because a part of the city that was once an utter snafu of traffic is far less congested. Pollution should also lessen, in an area that was often ranked among Scotland’s worst for airborne pollutants.

Union Street in November 2022. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Union Street is no longer the shopping destination it once was. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

First and Stagecoach have also claimed that the savings they’ve made due to the bus gates have been used to fund the weekends of free bus travel in Aberdeen. More of the same would be absolutely fabulous.

We now have a large area in the city centre which is approaching a type of pedestrianisation – something that typically garners much more citizen support than half measures, or bus gates. It would be an important step in showing a different vision for Union Street altogether; one more radical, but perhaps more intelligible.

The issues Aberdeen continues to struggle with will never be solved unless we face some uncomfortable risks in attempting to solve them. You never know, bus gates might just be one part of a wider plan that can rejuvenate the town.

Colin Farquhar works as a creative spaces manager and film programmer in the north-east culture sector

