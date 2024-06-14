Moreen Simpson: Enforcing Aberdeen pavement parking ban won’t be easy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: Enforcing Aberdeen pavement parking ban won’t be easy

From July 1, drivers face a £100 fine if caught breaking the new pavement parking law in Aberdeen. Hallelujah.

Busy periods, such as before and after school, could become hectic on narrow streets once pavement parking is not allowed. Image: ako photography/Shutterstock
By Moreen Simpson

At last, six months after Aberdeenshire, the Aberdeen City council is set to impose a ban – initiated by the Scottish Government – on vehicles parking on pavements.

From July 1, drivers face a £100 fine if caught breaking the new law. Hallelujah.

If only the regulation had been in force a pucklie years back when I struggled like stink trying to negotiate a pram or buggy between garden walls and parked cars. Usually on streets that were so narrow, you were taking your life – and the bairn’s – in your hands if you had to swing onto the carriageway.

Some particularly maddening motorists would be sitting in their cars as they watched me trying to inch by. Spik aboot tempted to actually scrape their vehicles just to teach them a lesson.

However, welcome though the new parking ban is, there are a couple of sticking points. A street near me is like many in the city: jam-packed with waiting cars outside the primary school around 3pm.

Trouble is, it’s a narrow road which is also a bus route. The bussies only just manage to crawl through when one line of cars is on the pavement. I dread to think of the congestion when the carriageway is even narrower.

And the only way to successfully impose the ban is to have our city wardens catch offenders and bring them to book. Some hope of that, with only 28 bodies in the squad, the council refusing to recruit more, and parents already getting off scot-free when regularly parking on yellow zig-zag lines.

Of course, the really sensible solution is for mums or dads to walk their kids to school, leaving their cars – properly parked – at home. Is that a Peppa Pig I see flying by? Sadly, it is.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

