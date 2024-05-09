Baby Reindeer: Fiona Harvey recalls studying law at Aberdeen University in Piers Morgan interview

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Baby Reindeer: Fiona Harvey recalls studying law at Aberdeen University in Piers Morgan interview

The 58-year-old claims to be the inspiration for the character Martha in the hit Netflix show.

By Ellie Milne
Fiona Harvey and Piers Morgan
Fiona Harvey sat down for an interview with Piers Morgan. Image: @piersmorgan/X.

Fiona Harvey has recalled her time studying at Aberdeen University during an interview about Baby Reindeer with Piers Morgan.

The 58-year-old claims to be the inspiration for the character Martha in the hit Netflix series, which viewers are told “is a true story”.

In the show, Fife comedian Richard Gadd portrays a fictionalised version of himself who is stalked by an older woman.

Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer with Martha. Image: Netflix.

She is shown to send him more than 41,000 emails, 350 hours of voice messages and 106 letters – and is eventually sentenced to nine months in prison.

The show shot to the top of the charts, leading to speculation over the ‘real’ Martha’s identity.

Now Scottish lawyer Fiona Harvey has come forward to identify herself, but claims the storyline depicted in the series is “completely untrue”.

Fiona Harvey studied in Aberdeen

The 58-year-old’s one-hour sit-down interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored aired on Thursday night.

The TV presenter questions her on several claims from the show which she mostly rebuts.

During the interview, she told Morgan she had a “middle-class upbringing” in the Scottish countryside.

She added she is from the central belt, despite previous media reports stating she is from Fyvie in Aberdeenshire.

She also confirmed she has a law degree from Aberdeen University, which she studied for in the 1980s.

Aberdeen University
Fiona Harvey studied at Aberdeen University in the 1980s. Image: DC Thomson.

Later in the interview, he asks her what grades she got while studying in the Granite City.

She told Morgan: “I did a law degree with 13 law subjects. I have a law degree then I did a politics degree after that.

“I did substantially better with that because I did more work.”

She added that she got “alright grades” and “some” of her fellow graduates will remember her.

‘Complete nonsense’

The lawyer claims she only sent a couple of emails and one letter to Gadd and only met him “two or three times”.

However, she does confess she told the comedian he looked like a “baby reindeer” toy she had as a child.

Fiona Harvey said she has not heard from Richard Gadd. Image: Netflix.

She told Morgan “I’m not a stalker. I’ve not been to jail, I’ve not got injunctions. And this is just complete nonsense.”

Discussing Martha’s jail sentence, she added: “That’s completely untrue.

“Very defamatory to me, very career-damaging. I wanted to rebut that completely on this show.”

Harvey said she has not been contacted by Gadd or Netflix – and shared she plans to take legal action against both.

