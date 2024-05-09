Baby Reindeer: Fiona Harvey recalls studying law at Aberdeen University in Piers Morgan interview

Fiona Harvey has recalled her time studying at Aberdeen University during an interview about Baby Reindeer with Piers Morgan.

The 58-year-old claims to be the inspiration for the character Martha in the hit Netflix series, which viewers are told “is a true story”.

In the show, Fife comedian Richard Gadd portrays a fictionalised version of himself who is stalked by an older woman.

She is shown to send him more than 41,000 emails, 350 hours of voice messages and 106 letters – and is eventually sentenced to nine months in prison.

The show shot to the top of the charts, leading to speculation over the ‘real’ Martha’s identity.

Now Scottish lawyer Fiona Harvey has come forward to identify herself, but claims the storyline depicted in the series is “completely untrue”.

Fiona Harvey studied in Aberdeen

The 58-year-old’s one-hour sit-down interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored aired on Thursday night.

The TV presenter questions her on several claims from the show which she mostly rebuts.

During the interview, she told Morgan she had a “middle-class upbringing” in the Scottish countryside.

She added she is from the central belt, despite previous media reports stating she is from Fyvie in Aberdeenshire.

She also confirmed she has a law degree from Aberdeen University, which she studied for in the 1980s.

Later in the interview, he asks her what grades she got while studying in the Granite City.

She told Morgan: “I did a law degree with 13 law subjects. I have a law degree then I did a politics degree after that.

“I did substantially better with that because I did more work.”

She added that she got “alright grades” and “some” of her fellow graduates will remember her.

‘Complete nonsense’

The lawyer claims she only sent a couple of emails and one letter to Gadd and only met him “two or three times”.

However, she does confess she told the comedian he looked like a “baby reindeer” toy she had as a child.

She told Morgan “I’m not a stalker. I’ve not been to jail, I’ve not got injunctions. And this is just complete nonsense.”

Discussing Martha’s jail sentence, she added: “That’s completely untrue.

“Very defamatory to me, very career-damaging. I wanted to rebut that completely on this show.”

Harvey said she has not been contacted by Gadd or Netflix – and shared she plans to take legal action against both.