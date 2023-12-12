Aberdeen readers name worst streets for pavement parking ahead of ban

As Aberdeenshire Council starts dishing out £100 fines to drivers caught parking on pavements, we take a look at our poll results to find out what our readers think about the issue.

New regulations came into force yesterday giving councils the green light to take action on rulebreaking drivers.

As well as fining people for parking on pavements, anyone caught double parked or blocking a dropped kerb will also risk being hit with a fine.

While Aberdeenshire Council started enforcing the ban as of yesterday, Aberdeen City Council plans to introduce it in the new year.

Rigorous traffic wardens roaming the city streets will soon be on the lookout for tyres on kerbs, and will also start slipping a yellow envelope containing a £100 fine under the wipers of cars blocking dropped kerbs or to anyone who is double parked.

We wanted to see what our readers thought about the plans for Aberdeen and asked them to take part in our poll.

The full results of our poll asking readers if they support the fines

Of the 808 voters, 502, or 62%, said drivers should be fined for parking on pavements, blocking dropped kerbs or double parking.

But, 182, at 23% of the vote said they did not support fines being dished out to drivers.

Meanwhile, 124 of our readers, 15%, thought the ban should only be enforced on some streets.

Many agree that it’s “long overdue” and parking on pavements is “selfish” because it pushes people with buggies and wheelchairs onto the road.

Other readers argue there’s a lack of suitable parking in Aberdeen, and roads are too narrow for emergency services to drive around.

Which Aberdeen streets are worst for pavement parking?

Many readers commented on our articles and Facebook posts saying which streets they thought were worst for cars parked on pavements, leaving no chance for wheelchairs and buggies to get past — including Mansfield Road in Torry.

According to Philip Green, cars are “always on pavements” on Hilton Street while Poppy Pink said the wardens will “make a fortune” in Mastrick fining the drivers.

Hazel Stewart added: “Need to get more warderns on the go then. Go to Jute Street, cars on pavements all the time there.”

The pavement parking ban is “about high time” for Jacqui Shaw, who pointed out that Corthan Crescent has a problem with cars on pavements in the morning and evening.

And Ernie Booth said it’s been happening for years on Auchmill Road, but people may have a “severe problem finding parking there”.

Amanda Kemp wrote: “They should see Grampian Place in Torry — you’d be stuffed if you were in a wheelchair.”

But, John Freeland said: “That will work out well. Leslie Road should be fun.”

A few agreed that there are usually cars parked on pavements around schools, particularly at pick-up times.

Karen Webster Omoniyi pointed out a parking problem at the primary school on Stronsay Place.

She said: “Pop along to Fernielea Primary School at 9am or 3pm and catch them parked on double yellow lines, junctions, half on the pavement.

“Road is absolutely mental, so unsafe for children trying to cross the road to school.”

‘Careful what you wish for’

Some readers shared concerns that a ban on pavement parking would make some Aberdeen roads too tight for fire engines and ambulances, such as Raeburn Place.

One reader with the username RS wrote: “Kirkhill Road in Torry is not going to be able to accommodate any fire engines, ambulances and refuse collection vehicles. These being only some of the important things.

“Lots of roads in Aberdeen will be in the same predicament.”

Rich Smith agreed and wrote: “Yeah until the fire engine or ambulance can’t get through, careful what you wish for.

“There’s a reason a lot of people park half on half off the pavement and that’s so traffic can get through, the majority are sensible about it and leave enough room for people to get by.

“I reckon this is just another cash grab, this time with potentially serious consequences.”

Aberdeen roads ‘built before everyone had a car’

Others are sceptical that fines will make a difference, especially because some streets are too tight for parking normally.

David Salmon said the fines are “totally pointless” unless there are enough resources to enforce the rules.

And Cora Cumming wrote: “Pavements are not for cars, but sadly a lot of our streets were built before everyone had a car, let alone two.

“This is a big problem where there are a lot of flats… there’s no easy answer but in some areas, there is scope to improve the situation.”

Meanwhile, one reader with the username Bryzer64 wrote: “As a taxi driver, sometimes we have no choice when picking up or dropping off, so what can we do block the road with our hazards on?

“A lot of customers are older or have mobility issues, so if we can’t park on the pavement or part park then we have a big problem…

“Can’t expect older people or people with mobility issues to walk a distance for their taxis, also a lot of customers have loads of shopping or cases etc, can’t expect us to drop them off at end of the road or a different road.”