The Voice of the North: No prime minister is perfect but the UK deserves better than Boris

In February, The Press and Journal editorial team argued that if the prime minister was found by police to have broken the law, there would be no grounds for him to continue as UK leader.

In light of yesterday’s Met inquiry announcement that both Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be issued with fines for Covid rule breaches, we stand firmly by that statement.

However, it is not simply Johnson’s now confirmed attendance at Downing Street parties during lockdown that makes him unfit to hold his current position.

The calculated, self-serving behaviour he has displayed during the unfolding of the partygate scandal is not only improper for a prime minister, but highly concerning.

At each turn, he has chosen his words extremely carefully, denied wrongdoing and striven to distract when passing the buck ceased to be a viable option.

Fine proves Johnson will try to get away with anything

Everyone is human and humans make mistakes. It is unrealistic to expect those in positions of great power to be perfect, but they must be honest, trustworthy and seen to be doing their best.

The person residing in 10 Downing Street should hold themselves to the highest ethical standards

Had Johnson held his hands up at the earliest opportunity with genuine remorse, he would have at least appeared honourable on some level.

Like a petulant child, our PM has been dragged kicking and screaming to receive his deserved telling off. And, like a child, he tried to dodge the blame at every opportunity.

It says a great deal about his character; he is someone who tries to get away with whatever he possibly can, from handing lucrative government contracts to friends and donors, to improper use of party funds for personal gain.

Is this really who the people of UK want leading them through a poverty and climate crisis, as war rages in Europe?

The person residing in 10 Downing Street should hold themselves to the highest ethical standards, and we have seen no evidence that Boris Johnson will change his ways. This country deserves better.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think is the most important story of the day