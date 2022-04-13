The Voice of the North: No prime minister is perfect but the UK deserves better than Boris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Opinion P&J Views

The Voice of the North: No prime minister is perfect but the UK deserves better than Boris

By The Press & Journal
April 13, 2022, 9:11 am Updated: April 13, 2022, 11:49 am
Boris Johnson has been fined by the Met Police for breaches of Covid lockdown rules (Photo: James Veysey/Shutterstock)
Boris Johnson has been fined by the Met Police for breaches of Covid lockdown rules (Photo: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

In February, The Press and Journal editorial team argued that if the prime minister was found by police to have broken the law, there would be no grounds for him to continue as UK leader.

In light of yesterday’s Met inquiry announcement that both Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be issued with fines for Covid rule breaches, we stand firmly by that statement.

However, it is not simply Johnson’s now confirmed attendance at Downing Street parties during lockdown that makes him unfit to hold his current position.

The calculated, self-serving behaviour he has displayed during the unfolding of the partygate scandal is not only improper for a prime minister, but highly concerning.

At each turn, he has chosen his words extremely carefully, denied wrongdoing and striven to distract when passing the buck ceased to be a viable option.

Fine proves Johnson will try to get away with anything

Everyone is human and humans make mistakes. It is unrealistic to expect those in positions of great power to be perfect, but they must be honest, trustworthy and seen to be doing their best.

The person residing in 10 Downing Street should hold themselves to the highest ethical standards

Had Johnson held his hands up at the earliest opportunity with genuine remorse, he would have at least appeared honourable on some level.

Like a petulant child, our PM has been dragged kicking and screaming to receive his deserved telling off. And, like a child, he tried to dodge the blame at every opportunity.

Protesters placed a skeleton ‘enjoying’ cheese, wine and a birthday cake outside Downing Street, while ‘waiting’ for Sue Gray’s report (Photo: Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

It says a great deal about his character; he is someone who tries to get away with whatever he possibly can, from handing lucrative government contracts to friends and donors, to improper use of party funds for personal gain.

Is this really who the people of UK want leading them through a poverty and climate crisis, as war rages in Europe?

The person residing in 10 Downing Street should hold themselves to the highest ethical standards, and we have seen no evidence that Boris Johnson will change his ways. This country deserves better.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think is the most important story of the day

Read more from The Press & Journal's editorial team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]