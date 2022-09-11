The Voice of the North: A special goodbye to a queen we loved as one of our own

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion P&J Views

The Voice of the North: A special goodbye to a queen we loved as one of our own

By The Press and Journal
September 11, 2022, 8:37 pm Updated: September 11, 2022, 9:29 pm
Post Thumbnail

There has been a lot said in the last few days about how much the Queen loved our special corner of Scotland.

Right across the globe yesterday people in their millions got a clear bird’s-eye view of one of the many reasons why.

Commentators waxed lyrical about the magnificent scenery as the cameras tracked the royal hearse’s stately journey alongside the glimmering River Dee.

It was easy to understand why our longest-reigning monarch was always so impatient to get back here.

What those images also revealed to the world though was another of the region’s assets that fed her enthusiasm to return time and again: its people. The tens of thousands who lined the route to say farewell in a tremendously moving demonstration that this was a mutual love and admiration.

People for whom a royal convoy is by no means a remarkable sight, turning out in their droves because this one was, so sadly, the last to involve Her Majesty.

Balmoral Castle the day after the Queen passed.

All the way from Balmoral, through a packed Aberdeen, to the moment the cortege reached North Water Bridge and she had left Aberdeenshire for the very last time, they paid quiet respects. Not just from packed pavements and bridges and squares and verges either.

When the procession passed fields full of mourners on horseback – or indeed sat aboard a whole battalion of tractors – how could you help but picture that famous smile, somehow so cheekily endearing yet suitably regal all at the same time?

It is that Queen – the one so adept at throwing off the trappings of the throne and sharing a joke at a village fair – that we will miss most keenly here.

The state funeral at Westminster Abbey in a week’s time will be the nation’s chance for a formal farewell.

But in our own amazing way we have said “goodbye ma’am and thank you” to the lady who loved being among us.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think is the most important story of the day.

Read more from The Press & Journal's editorial team

