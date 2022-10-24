The Voice of the North: Sunak’s ascent should be celebrated, but early general election is still needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Voice of the North: Sunak’s ascent should be celebrated, but early general election is still needed

By The Press & Journal
October 24, 2022, 5:58 pm
Rishi Sunak is the new prime minister of the UK (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak is the new prime minister of the UK (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Before moving a single box into 10 Downing Street, incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak has already made significant history that should be celebrated.

He is the first person of colour to hold the position, as well as the first Hindu. At 42, he is the youngest UK leader to come into power since 1783, and has also made the fastest journey from MP to PM in the modern era.

No matter the length of time Mr Sunak spends in the top job, his tenure will remain important and meaningful for generations to come, signifying a glass ceiling vanquished, and a significant step forward for equality.

Nonetheless, he also has an opportunity to make his stint as leader memorable for another reason, if he can provide an antidote to the chaos that has engulfed the country since Boris Johnson became PM.

To get back on track, now is the moment for calm and rationality; good choices, even if some may require tough decisions

Britain has been reduced to a laughing stock in the eyes of the rest of the world, and it is no wonder. Thanks to rash and unpredictable governance, this nation ceased to be a safe or remotely sensible bet some time ago.

To get back on track, now is the moment for calm and rationality; good choices, even if some may require tough decisions.

Sunak must call early election

One such tricky but urgent decision involves a vote the Conservatives are not guaranteed to win. Initial reports indicate that Mr Sunak will not call an early general election, but it would undoubtedly be in the best interests of voters, the divided Conservative Party and the new prime minister himself to set a date.

Rishi Sunak is likely to face continued pressure to call an early general election (Photo: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

That is not to say he cannot prove himself a worthy leader in the interim, though his greatest test comes at a remarkably difficult time in politics. And, of course, Mr Sunak’s own past actions as chancellor contributed to the bulging in tray he now has to contend with.

Calls for an election will not stop, and clinging on to power until the last possible moment appears increasingly self-serving to those looking on.

Exposed like never before, at the head of the pack, the PM must attempt to unite his party and deliver for the country.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think is the most important story of the day

