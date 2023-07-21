Neighbour criticises planning ‘injustice’ as businessman’s personal skate park gets approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Neighbour criticises planning ‘injustice’ as businessman’s personal skate park gets approval

Businessman win fight to have development at his home after an appeal

By John Ross
The skate bowl under construction
The skate bowl under construction

A retired teacher is seeking changes to planning regulations after a neighbour won a battle over a skateboard bowl.

Sandra Dingwall objected to the development being built without permission next to her animal refuge on the Black Isle.

The work was reported to Highland Council. Notices were served on Mr Campbell advising him to stop until permission was granted.

In December the north planning applications committee (NPAC) voted 9-4 to refuse a retrospective planning application.

They heard a number of neighbours, as well as Knockbain Community Council and Friends of the Earth: Inverness and Ross had raised objections.

Successful appeal

Officials had recommended approval and said they had to judge the application as submitted and not the manner in which it was undertaken.

Mr Campbell appealed the councillors’ veto and has now been given the go-ahead.

He said he is delighted the issue has been “put to bed finally”.

Mr Campbell said he was “always confident” it would be approved on appeal. He added this was after both local planners and the environmental health department backed the project.

“It’s frustrating that with just a handful of complaints, planning decision powers can be shifted from planners who make their decision based on policy over to councillors who may (clearly in this case) vote not on planning policy but on personal bias.

“I’m now looking forward to enjoying my skate bowl for years to come.”

Taran Campbell helped develop a new skatepark at Inshes in Inverness

But Ms Dingwall has now complained about the “injustice” of the planning system.

She and others previously said the development was inappropriate in the rural setting and put the animal refuge in jeopardy.

She said of Mr Campbell: “Having breached two enforcement notices he has now been handed permission on a plate. This is regardless of the true precepts of the local development policies, the character of the area and concerns of neighbours.”

Ms Dingwall said the peace and tranquillity of the smallholding has been “rudely shattered” by skateboarding noises and loud music.

“Where is the democracy in our planning system when the evidence of a neighbour, having genuinely experienced the detrimental impact of use of the skatepark, is totally ignored?

Decision ‘dismisses neighbours’

“As pointed out by many objectors, approval of this development is a green light for ad lib developers.

“Go ahead developers – build what you like, wherever you want, regardless of the neighbours and the character of the countryside. Highland Council may ‘advise’ you, but they won’t stop you.

She said neighbours to the development have effectively been dismissed by the decision.

“Like many others who have experienced retrospective planning, I had no choice with regard to this unauthorised development. It was foisted on me.

“While the NPAC had the foresight to refuse the application, the appeal has been allowed with no discernible recognition of objectors’ concerns.

Objectors said the development was not in keeping with the rural area

“For the sake of others who have experienced/are experiencing the traumas of unauthorised development and retrospective planning applications, our archaic and apparently moribund Scottish planning system needs to change.”

She said the offices for planning and enforcement need to merge.

“The concept of treating an almost completed development already in use as a completely new application without reference to its history is ludicrous.

“This has to change so that the use already experienced by neighbours is taken into account.”

Retrospective planning applications allowed

The Scottish Government said the planning system allows for the submission of retrospective planning applications.

A spokesman said: “An independent reporter granted permission for this development.

“They were required to decide the appeal on the planning merits of the case and in accordance with the development plan.

“The reporter took full account of submissions made by all parties, including those from members of the local community.”

Mr Campbell was involved in developing a new area for skateboards, scooters BMX and rollerskates at Inshes in Inverness.

He is also behind plans for a new bar in the city featuring axe-throwing.

