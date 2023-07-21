Neighbour criticises planning ‘injustice’ as businessman’s personal skate park gets approval

A retired teacher is seeking changes to planning regulations after a neighbour won a battle over a skateboard bowl.

Sandra Dingwall objected to the development being built without permission next to her animal refuge on the Black Isle.

The work was reported to Highland Council. Notices were served on Mr Campbell advising him to stop until permission was granted.

In December the north planning applications committee (NPAC) voted 9-4 to refuse a retrospective planning application.

They heard a number of neighbours, as well as Knockbain Community Council and Friends of the Earth: Inverness and Ross had raised objections.

Successful appeal

Officials had recommended approval and said they had to judge the application as submitted and not the manner in which it was undertaken.

Mr Campbell appealed the councillors’ veto and has now been given the go-ahead.

He said he is delighted the issue has been “put to bed finally”.

Mr Campbell said he was “always confident” it would be approved on appeal. He added this was after both local planners and the environmental health department backed the project.

“It’s frustrating that with just a handful of complaints, planning decision powers can be shifted from planners who make their decision based on policy over to councillors who may (clearly in this case) vote not on planning policy but on personal bias.

“I’m now looking forward to enjoying my skate bowl for years to come.”

But Ms Dingwall has now complained about the “injustice” of the planning system.

She and others previously said the development was inappropriate in the rural setting and put the animal refuge in jeopardy.

She said of Mr Campbell: “Having breached two enforcement notices he has now been handed permission on a plate. This is regardless of the true precepts of the local development policies, the character of the area and concerns of neighbours.”

Ms Dingwall said the peace and tranquillity of the smallholding has been “rudely shattered” by skateboarding noises and loud music.

“Where is the democracy in our planning system when the evidence of a neighbour, having genuinely experienced the detrimental impact of use of the skatepark, is totally ignored?

Decision ‘dismisses neighbours’

“As pointed out by many objectors, approval of this development is a green light for ad lib developers.

“Go ahead developers – build what you like, wherever you want, regardless of the neighbours and the character of the countryside. Highland Council may ‘advise’ you, but they won’t stop you.

She said neighbours to the development have effectively been dismissed by the decision.

“Like many others who have experienced retrospective planning, I had no choice with regard to this unauthorised development. It was foisted on me.

“While the NPAC had the foresight to refuse the application, the appeal has been allowed with no discernible recognition of objectors’ concerns.

“For the sake of others who have experienced/are experiencing the traumas of unauthorised development and retrospective planning applications, our archaic and apparently moribund Scottish planning system needs to change.”

She said the offices for planning and enforcement need to merge.

“The concept of treating an almost completed development already in use as a completely new application without reference to its history is ludicrous.

“This has to change so that the use already experienced by neighbours is taken into account.”

Retrospective planning applications allowed

The Scottish Government said the planning system allows for the submission of retrospective planning applications.

A spokesman said: “An independent reporter granted permission for this development.

“They were required to decide the appeal on the planning merits of the case and in accordance with the development plan.

“The reporter took full account of submissions made by all parties, including those from members of the local community.”

Mr Campbell was involved in developing a new area for skateboards, scooters BMX and rollerskates at Inshes in Inverness.

He is also behind plans for a new bar in the city featuring axe-throwing.