Fergus Ewing demands new timetable for A9 dualling project during heated crisis summit

Fergus Ewing said it is his and the SNP’s “shame” that it has failed in its commitment to dual the A9.

The SNP MSP for Inverness and Nairn said the failure is “a matter of life and death” as he made a fresh demand for a revised timetable for completing the work.

The comments were made during an A9 crisis summit, hosted by the Inverness Courier at Eden Court in the Highland capital.

Mr Ewing said: “This work must be completed. I was delighted when my government was elected in 2007 and very quickly made a commitment to it.

“To my shame, we haven’t made enough progress.”

However, transport secretary Mairi McAllan said she was not in a position to offer a new timetable.

Instead, it will not be announced until the Scottish Parliament returns from summer recess.

A9 dualling: What happens next?

Mr Ewing also asked for changes to the contracts for civil engineering firms to make them more appealing and for evidence that the political will is still there.

Earlier, the summit heard from A9 dualling campaigner Laura Hansler.

The Kincraig resident described the devastation left behind by accidents on the road.

Ms McAllan said she was fully aware that the route is not fit for purpose.

But a “huge amount of work is happening behind the scenes”.

She said: “I want to offer my sincere, heartfelt condolences to every person who has suffered from loss on the A9.

“I had a knot in my stomach when those experiences were being described.

“I have often had my heart in my mouth from emerging from junctions on this route.”

Mr Ewing was not impressed with the minister’s failure to make a new commitment.

‘Innocent people have lost their lives’

Ms Hansler also described a situation where a family discovered their loved one had died after seeing a picture of the wreckage of their vehicle on Facebook.

She said: “We’re all very aware of the sirens in Kincraig. You’re left thinking ‘is my partner home? Is my son home?’

“Innocent people have lost their lives and we need solid action to take this forward.”

The comments were made at a crisis meeting to discuss the delays to the long-awaited project.

The Scottish Government committed to dualling the A9 between Inverness and Perth in 2011.

But in February, then transport minister Jenny Gilruth admitted the completion date was “simply no longer achievable”.

On Tuesday, Transport Scotland confirmed a new timetable will be revealed in the autumn.