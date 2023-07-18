Fergus Ewing demands new timetable for A9 dualling project during heated crisis summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fergus Ewing demands new timetable for A9 dualling project during heated crisis summit

Politicians, campaigners and Transport Scotland officials gathered in Inverness to discuss what should happen next.

By Stuart Findlay
Transport secretary Mairi McAllan speaking at the summit
Transport secretary Mairi McAllan speaking at the summit

Fergus Ewing said it is his and the SNP’s “shame” that it has failed in its commitment to dual the A9.

The SNP MSP for Inverness and Nairn said the failure is “a matter of life and death” as he made a fresh demand for a revised timetable for completing the work.

The comments were made during an A9 crisis summit, hosted by the Inverness Courier at Eden Court in the Highland capital.

Mr Ewing said: “This work must be completed. I was delighted when my government was elected in 2007 and very quickly made a commitment to it.

“To my shame, we haven’t made enough progress.”

However, transport secretary Mairi McAllan said she was not in a position to offer a new timetable.

Instead, it will not be announced until the Scottish Parliament returns from summer recess.

A9 dualling: What happens next?

Mr Ewing also asked for changes to the contracts for civil engineering firms to make them more appealing and for evidence that the political will is still there.

Earlier, the summit heard from A9 dualling campaigner Laura Hansler.

The Kincraig resident described the devastation left behind by accidents on the road.

Ms McAllan said she was fully aware that the route is not fit for purpose.

Fergus Ewing and campaigner Laura Hansler at the summit. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

But a “huge amount of work is happening behind the scenes”.

She said: “I want to offer my sincere, heartfelt condolences to every person who has suffered from loss on the A9.

“I had a knot in my stomach when those experiences were being described.

“I have often had my heart in my mouth from emerging from junctions on this route.”

Mr Ewing was not impressed with the minister’s failure to make a new commitment.

‘Innocent people have lost their lives’

Ms Hansler also described a situation where a family discovered their loved one had died after seeing a picture of the wreckage of their vehicle on Facebook.

She said: “We’re all very aware of the sirens in Kincraig. You’re left thinking ‘is my partner home? Is my son home?’

“Innocent people have lost their lives and we need solid action to take this forward.”

The A9 at Drumochter. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The comments were made at a crisis meeting to discuss the delays to the long-awaited project.

The Scottish Government committed to dualling the A9 between Inverness and Perth in 2011.

But in February, then transport minister Jenny Gilruth admitted the completion date was “simply no longer achievable”.

On Tuesday, Transport Scotland confirmed a new timetable will be revealed in the autumn.

More from Highlands & Islands

Fireworks lights up the sky above the Belladrum Festival
In full: All the road closures and restrictions coming into force for Belladrum
Exterior of Toolstation Fort William
New Toolstation store in Fort William to create seven jobs
Jacobite steam train on the Glenfinnan Viaduct
Hundreds of tourists disappointed as 'Harry Potter train' journeys cancelled for six days
Transport secretary Mairi McAllan speaking at the summit
Husband's tribute to former Highland teacher Lindsey Grieve, 60, who died on cruise
Lews Castle.
Midnight Sun: Refunds unlikely after Stornoway's 'Glastonbury' got cancelled
Leslie Castle, near Insch.
Scottish Thistle Awards: All the north and north-east round finalists
Stornoway Coastguard Rescue Team
Five people including two children taken to hospital following crash on Scalpay
Medics blurred in a hospital ward.
Highland toddler died after medic misdiagnosed a large tumour as constipation
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Man from Fort William found after being missing for nearly two weeks
B863 west of Kinlochleven
Motorist taken to hospital following two-car crash west of Kinlochleven