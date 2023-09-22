The Voice of the North: Rishi Sunak is stoking division on climate change for his own gain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion P&J Views

The Voice of the North: Rishi Sunak is stoking division on climate change for his own gain

If he wants to talk about 'short termism' and 'lack of accountability', perhaps Mr Sunak should start with himself, write The P&J's editorial team.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been criticised by business leaders for his environmental policy U-turn (Image: Chris J Ratcliffe/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been criticised by business leaders for his environmental policy U-turn (Image: Chris J Ratcliffe/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
By The Press & Journal

Negative reaction to prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement this week of an intention to alter the UK’s net zero regulations and delay green initiatives (like a ban on the sale of new diesel and petrol vehicles) suggests the move was perhaps not the trump-card moment he envisioned.

Business leaders have called it a “historic mistake”, and an atmosphere of confusion and uncertainty has settled quickly around previously settled plans, understandably spooking investors.

Those of us in the north and north-east of Scotland know all too well the feeling of being strung along by politicians who make big promises about the future of energy and industry before going silent or changing tack.

In his speech on Wednesday, the PM began by saying he is aware that “people in our country are frustrated with our politics”, that “they feel that much gets promised, but not enough is delivered”, and that “they dislike Westminster game playing, the short termism, and the lack of accountability.”

The majority of people living in this country are acutely aware of the pressing issue of climate change: they can see its effects both globally and from their own windows, in the form of devastating, extreme storms and soaring temperatures.

Scientists have laid out the facts – that our children and grandchildren could find themselves marooned on an uninhabitable planet if we do not make adequate changes – and most have responded by agreeing we must act responsibly and unselfishly for the good of future generations. That includes both individuals and businesses, in all sectors.

Governments, as representatives of the people and their best interests, should be leading the charge with eco-friendly policies that benefit both our economy and our environment.

Trading future safety for a few votes is a cynical tactic

If he wants to talk about “Westminster game playing”, “short termism” and “lack of accountability”, perhaps Mr Sunak should start with his choice to trade sensible environmental policy and economic stability for the hope of a few more votes at the next general election. While many have seen straight through this cynical tactic, the fact remains that our prime minister has opted to use the world-changing issue of climate change as a political football.

His announcement and its language pit people against each other at a time when working together for the greater good has never been more crucial.

The UK, and Scotland in particular, can and should be at the forefront of the green energy revolution; we have the skills and knowledge required, right here. Politicians must commit to talking less and listening more, allowing experts to contribute towards a plan that is financially sound and future-proof.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week

More from P&J Views

Reassurances have been given that Forres Academy is safe to reopen to pupils and staff. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Voice of the North: Co-ordination and collaboration can help education crises
Anas Sarwar (right) this week promised that Labour will not 'repeat the Tories' mistakes' when it comes to the oil and gas industry (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
The Voice of the North: Hindsight and foresight are vital for future of energy…
New bus gates have proven unpopular in Aberdeen - but should that have come as any surprise to the council? (Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson)
The Voice of the North: Better communication from council could have calmed Aberdeen's 'bus…
The clue is in the name - the 'transition' from fossil fuels to renewables cannot happen overnight (Image: IOG)
The Voice of the North: Gers figures underline importance of getting energy transition right
Aberdeen's new Cookie Cult shop has taken the city by storm - along with many other food and drink businesses (Image: Cookie Cult)
The Voice of the North: Big appetite for food and drink ventures across north…
Robbie Shepherd, pictured here in 2018, sadly died on August 1 (Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
The Voice of the North: No better way to honour the great Robbie Shepherd…
Fort William, where the rural parliament summit is due to be held in November (Image: Alexey Fedorenko/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: November 'rural parliament' summit must be more than a…
MSP Fergus Ewing (left) has called for the leader of his own party to dual the A9 or resign
The Voice of the North: 'Sorry' doesn't cut it when A9 dualling delays mean…
Aberdeen's Trinity Centre is under new ownership (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
The Voice of the North: 'Keep it local' strategy is a promising one for…
The UK's National Health Service turned 75 this week (Image: Zakharova_Elena/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: The best birthday present we could give the NHS…