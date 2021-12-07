Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What will survive of us is love: Couple torn apart in life reunited forever in death

By Susy Macaulay
December 7, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 7, 2021, 6:11 pm
Tom and Pauline Buchanan, united in death in their beloved Inverness.

A loving couple who dreamed of retiring to the Highlands but were robbed of the chance are finally united forever in Inverness.

Kinlochleven farmer’s son Tom and Pauline Buchanan, a farmer’s daughter from Roscommon, met and fell in love on the Glasgow dance floors of the 1950s.

Tom, dashing and handsome, was in the Royal Fleet Auxiliary as an engineer, travelling the world and loving every minute.

Pauline was studying nursing in Glasgow, and as soon as Tom laid eyes on her, his life plan changed.

He would give up life on the ocean wave, marry Pauline and they would emigrate to New Zealand.

Tom and Pauline Buchanan on their wedding day.
Tom and Pauline Buchanan on their wedding day. Picture supplied by Graham Campbell.

This they did, and spent 35 happy years in Auckland.

The pair returned frequently to the Highlands for holidays, and vowed that one day they would return to Tom’s beloved Inverness and pass the rest of their lives there.

But it was not to be.

In 1999 Pauline died of a brain tumour, aged 67, leaving Tom completely devastated.

To make good on the couple’s dreams, he arranged for Pauline’s body to be flown to Inverness, buying a plot in Kilvean cemetery.

Tom Buchanan laying flowers on his wife Pauline's grave in Kilvean cemetery, Inverness.
Tom Buchanan laying flowers on his wife Pauline’s grave in Kilvean cemetery, Inverness. Picture supplied by Graham Campbell.

Last month Tom died and has been laid to rest by his family next to his beloved wife in Kilvean, bringing their eternal love full circle.

Tom had strong Highland roots.

His father, Allan, was born at Caolas Na Coan, a sheep farm near Kinlochleven, which his grandfather, William Buchanan, rented from Lord Strathcona.

Tom was the eldest son of Allan Buchanan, who was born at his father’s sheep farm, Caolas na Coan (Strait of the dog), named for the fact that the shepherd and his dog would swim across the narrowest part of Loch Leven to tend to his animals. Picture supplied by Graham Campbell.

It would later become a POW camp for German prisoners in the First World War.

Allan lied about his age to enlist in the Royal Flying Corps, aged 17, during the Great War and underwent training in Oxford, only to be shot down over France.

Farmers managed to smuggle the badly injured Allan to the coast where he made it safely to hospital in England.

The hospital was promptly bombed by the Germans, but Allan survived, worked in India and Glasgow for many years, surviving to the age of 89.

Meanwhile, Tom’s love of Inverness stemmed from his experiences staying with his grandparents in Stephen’s Brae when he was sent there to see out the Second World War.

These were some of the happiest times of his life.

A modern view of Stephens Brae in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Stephens Brae, Inverness, as it looks today. Picture by Sandy McCook.

He attended Crown School and Inverness Royal Academy, making many close friends and lifelong memories to treasure.

His links to the Highland capital were numerous.

His great-grandfather, William Budge, had his own builders and stonemason company in the city, building the Royal Academy School and many houses in the Crown area.

His grandfather, George Mackay, was a member of the famous Lovat Scouts and fought in the Boer War.

He later returned to Inverness, opened its first bicycle shop and was awarded the Freedom of Inverness for his duty to King and country.

When he was 17, Tom’s father decided he should go to agricultural college in Glasgow.

Tom didn’t enjoy it, lasted a year and then left.

Tom joined the Royal Navy's Royal Fleet Auxiliary, pictured here refuelling two destroyers.
Tom joined the Royal Navy’s Royal Fleet Auxiliary, pictured here refuelling two destroyers. His ship operated from various bases including Malta, Gibraltar, Skerebrak, Baton Rouge, off the US southern coast, Singapore and Hong Kong. Picture supplied by Graham Campbell.

Before joining the Royal Navy’s Royal Fleet Auxiliary, he trained as a marine engineer at the Clyde Navigation Trust, and went on to work for companies such as Drysdale & Co Engineers in Yoker, Hotpoint and the Singer Manufacturing Company in Clydebank.

Once he and Pauline had moved to New Zealand, he carried on in engineering work, while Pauline rose through nursing to become a highly respected theatre staff nurse.

Pauline Buchanan became a theatre nurse after marrying Tom and emigrating to New Zealand. Picture supplied by Graham Campbell.

Happily, Tom’s brother, Allan, also emigrated and bought a small farm near Tom and Pauline – named Caolas na Coan after their father’s Kinlochleven farm.

Tom’s nephew, Graham Campbell, was close to him in his later years, often taking him out and about.

He said: “Tom and Pauline were a beautiful couple, great dancers, always sharply dressed.

Tom and Pauline Buchanan emigrated to New Zealand and lived happily there for 35 years. Picture supplied by Graham Campbell.

“Pauline called Tom ‘the Italian Prince’ because he was 6ft tall and had very fine features.

“He was a real man’s man and a gentleman, quite wild, and he loved talking to people.

“Pauline was quieter and deeper so they were a lovely combination.

“He is sorely missed but it is comforting that he is now laid to rest alongside his beautiful wife, Pauline.”

Tom and Pauline Buchanan. The couple are now reunited, in death, in Inverness.
Tom and Pauline Buchanan lived happily  in New Zealand for 35 years. Picture supplied by Graham Campbell.

