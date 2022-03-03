Hair today, gone tomorrow: Victorian criminals used curling tongs to raid northern hotel rooms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hair today, gone tomorrow: Victorian criminals used curling tongs to raid northern hotel rooms

By Susy Macaulay
March 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 3, 2022, 2:24 pm
The gang entered hotel rooms using curling tongs to pick the locks.
Genteel holiday makers in the fashionable resorts in the north of Scotland were all of a flutter during the summer of 1883.

Substantial amounts of money and possessions had been going missing from hotel rooms from Oban to Aberdeenshire and no one knew where the gang would strike next.

It turned out to be Braemar.

On Monday August 13 £200 – worth about £26,000 in today’s money – disappeared from the room of a guest at the Fife Arms.

Luckily the cash was missed soon afterwards, and all hell was let loose.

The Fife Arms, Braemar, Aberdeenshire. DCT
The Aberdeen county police lost no time in investigating, sending an officer over immediately by train.

He arrived armed with specific intelligence gleaned from Edinburgh, and soon made an arrest.

The first of the gang was nabbed at Ballater station, trying to catch a train south, having been a guest at the Fife Arms.

He turned out to be Joseph Dowling, manager of a London club.

He was around 40, of “respectable appearance”, it was reported.

He was taken to Aberdeen and put behind bars while inquiries continued.

The Invercauld Arms, Braemar,  Aberdeenshire. DCT.
Meanwhile, back in Braemar, the police had tracked down a Captain Lyon, who had been a guest at the Invercauld Arms Hotel for a few days, accompanied by an unidentified, much younger lady.

Lyon turned out to be an American Civil war veteran from the Ordnance Department in Washington, who was passing himself off as a rich and respectable traveller.

He had an unusual way of breaking into other guests’ rooms and plundering their valuables when the coast was clear.

On his eventual arrest, he was found with two small pairs of curling tongs in his pocket, ideal for working the large key holes of the age.

He had also been spotted in conversation with Dowling before and after the theft, the con-artists appearing to be preparing their getaway from Ballater later that afternoon.

Ballater Station in the 1880s. DCT Archive.
The Lyons headed for Aberdeen and then south to Edinburgh.

Little did they know that they were under surveillance by police in Edinburgh.

They were arrested on their arrival, and found to be in possession of property taken from hotels in Oban.

They were then handed over to the authorities in Argyll.

The prisoners’ respectable appearance had managed to fool the public that “they were accustomed to move in the higher ranks of society”, said the Aberdeen Evening Express.

It turned out that the gang had been busy in both the Alexandra Hotel and the Great Western Hotel in Oban, mixing freely with other guests, but alerting the suspicions of the police.

The Alexandra Hotel in Oban.
The Lyons had forwarded their luggage to a hotel in Princes Street, Edinburgh, where they had stayed some three weeks earlier at the same time as Dowling.

So prolific were the thefts in that hotel that the proprietor had put up notices to warn guests.

Dowling was observed by the Edinburgh chief of police, a Mr Henderson, “loitering opposite Register House”.

He was already known to Henderson who had seen him in “questionable company” in London and knew him to be unsuccessful in business.

A Victorian con gang used curling tongs similar to these to break into hotel rooms in the Highlands in 1883. Courtesy of  Windsor and Royal Borough Museum.
Meanwhile, Captain Lyon was found to have letters of credit for £1,400 from Boston, Massachusetts, in his possession, and when asked to explain them and give a character reference, he said there was no one this side of the Atlantic who could do so.

He was also found with English and foreign gold, diamonds, and jewellery.

Examination of the bank notes on his person revealed they came from the Alexandra Hotel, Oban, and the net closed in.

“Mrs Lyon” admitted she was not Captain Lyon’s wife, but had been living with him for two or three years.

She denied any knowledge of the scam.

The Chief Constable himself tried out curling tongs to gain entrance to several bedrooms at the Alexandra Hotel in Oban and found that “in nearly every instance, without much difficulty, the doors could be unlocked”.

The game was up for the curling-tong gang.

