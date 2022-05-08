From 1946 to 1996: Looking back at days in May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
From 1946 to 1996: Looking back at days in May

By Giada La Vite
May 8, 2022, 6:00 am
1993 - Students Karen Christie, left, and Robert Schaffer help light the way for the Students’ Torcher parade.
1993 - Students Karen Christie, left, and Robert Schaffer help light the way for the Students' Torcher parade.

For this edition of The Aberdonian, we collected 16 photos of events of Mays past.

From memories of football victories to pictures of the Evening Express Festival Queen, this gallery has something for everyone.

And with the Scottish Premiership coming to an end soon, some of the pictures below are bound to tug at Dons fans’ heartstrings.

Do you remember any of these events?

Do you have any special memories made in May?

1940s…

1946 – Frank Dunlop with the Southern League Cup along with George Johnstone, left, and Andy Cowie after Aberdeen beat Rangers 3-2 in the final at Hampden.

1960s…

1964 – A disappointed youngster learns the swings and roundabouts at city playgrounds have been closed because of the typhoid epidemic.

1970s…

1972 – A fine catch of ling on the quayside at Aberdeen Fish Market.
1972 – Fashions in the spotlight as Evening Express Festival Queen hopefuls line up in Aberdeen on May 31 1972.
1976 – Student protesters outside Woodhill House as the weeks-long College of Education protest continued.
1976 – Salmon fishermen with their net at the mouth of the River Dee.

1980s…

1983 – Dons supporters leaving on the St Clair for Gothenburg, Sweden, for AFC’s historic clash with Real Madrid.
1983 – John Hewitt jumps for joy after scoring the winning goal against Real Madrid in the European Cup-Winners’ Cup in Gothenburg.
1984 – Ready for duty at Dyce Gala Week are Gala Princess Donna Buchan, holding the Holiday Inn (Dyce) Cup, and her attendants Diane Johnstone and Ailsa Milne.
1986 – Graeme Ironside, technician, pictured in the control room at Aberdeen Music Hall.
1986 – Aberdeen Art Gallery’s new acquisition – William McTaggart’s The Emigrants – purchased largely through the efforts of the gallery’s Friends who raised £10,000.
1988 – A time of change in the city centre as motorists were learning to come to terms with a pedestrianised Castlegate.

1990s…

1994 – Set to take the stage in the Attic Theatre production of Man of La Mancha, at His Majesty’s Theatre, are belly dancers Carla Hofman and Jillian Shirran, with Pedro, played by Ian Pirie, looking on.
1995 – Soda Fountain manager JohnDrury (right) has a cocktail with the then-Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson.
1996 – The Aberdeen University team pictured at the University Boat Race at the River Dee.

