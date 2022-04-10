‘Ne’er cast a clout till Mey be oot’: April memories from the years past

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Ne’er cast a clout till Mey be oot’: April memories from the years past

By Reporter
April 10, 2022, 6:00 am
1993 - Torry Academy pupils, who were set to keep the riverbanks clean and green, pictured with police and council officers.
In this edition of The Aberdonian, we look back in time at events that once took place in the north-east during the month of April.

Despite being the first full month of spring, April can often feel no different to February or March.

It comes with the promise of warmer days and springing daffodils but, as we have been harshly reminded this year, the weather in the north-east can be unpredictable – to say the least.

After all, as the saying goes, “ne’er cast a clout till Mey be oot”!

The Aberdonians in the photos below are wrapped in thick jackets and won’t shy away from a chilly breeze.

From ordinary nursery openings to exciting city rallies, the Granite City residents have always been determined to make the most of every occasion.

Can you spot any familiar faces in the pictures below? Were you at Pittodrie when in 1965 Dons Jørgen Ravn scored against Dundee United?

1991 – Some of the mums and babies who will benefit from the Rowett Institute’s new nursery – back, from left: Pauline Morrison and John; Heather Peace and Helen; Geraldine McNeill and Nicholas, and, front, Anne Milne and James.

1988 – Former staff of the Isaac Benzies store in Aberdeen’s George Street at a reunion at the city’s Northern Cairn Hotel.
1981 – Members of the top table – including Lord Provost Alex Collie – at a dinner in the Town House to mark the launch of the Aberdeen Maritime Museum Appeal.
1986 – David Gillanders and navigator Graham Neish being flagged off by Lord Provost Henry Rae at the start of the Granite City Rally in Union Terrace Gardens.
1960 – Taking part in The Press and Journal Bridge Tournament at the Caledonian Hotel were, from left, Mrs B McIntosh, Miss B Milne, Mr J S McIntosh and Mrs V Stephen.
1965 – Dons centre forward Jørgen Ravn blasts the ball past the Dundee United goalkeeper.
1957 – Words of congratulations to some of the boys who attended the Meat Trade Course prizegiving held in the Trinity Hall, Aberdeen.
1989 – Bowler George Dines with his team, from left, George McDonald, John Abercrombie, John Riddell and Charlie Small.
1977 – To mark Aberdeen businessman Charles Alexander’s retiral from the board of directors of Isaac Spencer Co<br />Ltd, paint manufacturers, he is presented with an oil painting by managing director Archie Glen.
1941 – Wartime industrial registration being carried out in April 1941.
1987 – From left, Christine Riley, Mrs Boyne, Nancy McNee and Rosa Martin were attending a needlework exhibition at Crathes Castle.
1964 – Mr C G Johnstone, Peterhead, and Mrs O Alexander, Aberdeen, pictured during play in The Press and Journal bridge tourney finals at the Caledonian Hotel, Aberdeen.
1983 – Alex Ferguson enjoying a successful year for the Dons.
1990 – One of the first – and certainly the youngest – visitors to the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen was 18-month-old Gillian Thomson, who was shopping with mum, Elaine Thomson, Portsoy, and aunt, Gillian Flett, Cullen.
1992 – Conoco (UK) boss Bob Irelan and his wife Anne after the  dedication of a tapestry at the oil industry chapel in the Kirk of <br />St Nicholas, during a ceremony conducted by the Rev James Stewart, right, and the Rev Angus Smith.

