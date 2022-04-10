‘Ne’er cast a clout till Mey be oot’: April memories from the years past

In this edition of The Aberdonian, we look back in time at events that once took place in the north-east during the month of April.
Despite being the first full month of spring, April can often feel no different to February or March.
It comes with the
promise of warmer days and springing daffodils but, as we have been harshly reminded this year, the weather in the north-east can be unpredictable – to say the least.
After all, as the saying goes, “ne’er cast a clout till Mey be oot”!
The Aberdonians in the photos below are wrapped in thick jackets and won’t shy away from a chilly breeze.
From ordinary nursery openings to exciting city rallies, the Granite City residents have always been determined to make the most of every occasion.
Can you spot any familiar faces in the pictures below? Were you at Pittodrie when in 1965 Dons Jørgen Ravn scored against Dundee United?
1991 – Some of the mums and babies who will benefit from the Rowett Institute’s new nursery – back, from left: Pauline Morrison and John; Heather Peace and Helen; Geraldine McNeill and Nicholas, and, front, Anne Milne and James.
1988 – Former staff of the Isaac Benzies store in Aberdeen’s George Street at a reunion at the city’s Northern Cairn Hotel.
1981 – Members of the top table – including Lord Provost Alex Collie – at a dinner in the Town House to mark the launch of the Aberdeen Maritime Museum Appeal.
1986 – David Gillanders and navigator Graham Neish being flagged off by Lord Provost Henry Rae at the start of the Granite City Rally in Union Terrace Gardens.
1960 – Taking part in The Press and Journal Bridge Tournament at the Caledonian Hotel were, from left, Mrs B McIntosh, Miss B Milne, Mr J S McIntosh and Mrs V Stephen.
1965 – Dons centre forward Jørgen Ravn blasts the ball past the Dundee United goalkeeper.
1957 – Words of congratulations to some of the boys who attended the Meat Trade Course prizegiving held in the Trinity Hall, Aberdeen.
1989 – Bowler George Dines with his team, from left, George McDonald, John Abercrombie, John Riddell and Charlie Small.
1977 – To mark Aberdeen businessman Charles Alexander’s retiral from the board of directors of Isaac Spencer Co<br />Ltd, paint manufacturers, he is presented with an oil painting by managing director Archie Glen.
1941 – Wartime industrial registration being carried out in April 1941.
1987 – From left, Christine Riley, Mrs Boyne, Nancy McNee and Rosa Martin were attending a needlework exhibition at Crathes Castle.
1964 – Mr C G Johnstone, Peterhead, and Mrs O Alexander, Aberdeen, pictured during play in The Press and Journal bridge tourney finals at the Caledonian Hotel, Aberdeen.
1983 – Alex Ferguson enjoying a successful year for the Dons.
1990 – One of the first – and certainly the youngest – visitors to the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen was 18-month-old Gillian Thomson, who was shopping with mum, Elaine Thomson, Portsoy, and aunt, Gillian Flett, Cullen.
1992 – Conoco (UK) boss Bob Irelan and his wife Anne after the dedication of a tapestry at the oil industry chapel in the Kirk of <br />St Nicholas, during a ceremony conducted by the Rev James Stewart, right, and the Rev Angus Smith.
