‘Ne’er cast a clout till Mey be oot’: April memories from the years past

In this edition of The Aberdonian, we look back in time at events that once took place in the north-east during the month of April.

Despite being the first full month of spring, April can often feel no different to February or March.

It comes with the promise of warmer days and springing daffodils but, as we have been harshly reminded this year, the weather in the north-east can be unpredictable – to say the least.

After all, as the saying goes, “ne’er cast a clout till Mey be oot”!

The Aberdonians in the photos below are wrapped in thick jackets and won’t shy away from a chilly breeze.

From ordinary nursery openings to exciting city rallies, the Granite City residents have always been determined to make the most of every occasion.

Can you spot any familiar faces in the pictures below? Were you at Pittodrie when in 1965 Dons Jørgen Ravn scored against Dundee United?



1991 – Some of the mums and babies who will benefit from the Rowett Institute’s new nursery – back, from left: Pauline Morrison and John; Heather Peace and Helen; Geraldine McNeill and Nicholas, and, front, Anne Milne and James.