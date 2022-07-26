Glories and quirks of Highland railway buildings revealed in new book By Susy Macaulay July 26, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 26, 2022, 4:29 pm 0 comments Clockwise from bottom left: Aviemore engine shed, Lybster engine shed and Loth station. Images from Neil Sinclair's new book, Highland Railway Buildings [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aviemore railway station Far North Line Highland Railway Rose Street Foundry Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Past Times The Grantown Stabbing: Policeman killed by deranged Black Isle farmer 0 'Holy grail of our industry': Lost archives of 7,000 Aberdeen trawlermen rescued from 'foosty'… 0 GALLERY: Celebrating 200 years of the Banchory show 0 Take to the skies with pictures of Aberdeenshire hang gliders 0 The London Olympics brought the world together and raised all our spirits in 2012 0 Inverness calling: Do you remember The Clash gig of 1982? 0 When Buchan diviner James Chapman tried to find water during the Great Drought of… Railway enthusiast's love letter to classic Perth-Inverness diesel trains 0 Celebrating 40 years of the Kessock Bridge 0 Aberdeen's Ian Moir was the Man Utd player whose injury gave George Best his… 0 More from The Press & Journal Inverness LGBT+ group creates 'safe space' with new weekly meet-ups 0 Mail order drug dealer snared by Post Office worker with first class sense of… 'Its a beautiful city, let's keep it that way': One man's crusade to clean… 0 No team will bully or outmuscle Aberdeen this season, warns manager Jim Goodwin 0 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Banks o' Dee start defence at Fraserburgh; Keith and Huntly… Penny Gillies: Testing for HIV and getting peace of mind has never been easier 0
Conversation